Napa Valley High School Athletics: CIF cancels all playoffs

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that has shuttered schools across the country, the California Interscholastic Federation, the state’s governing body for high school athletics, announced Friday it is formally cancelling championship events for spring sports. The decision comes following a scheduled meeting with California’s 10 section commissioners.
“The California Interscholastic Federation does not see an avenue for the spring sports season to continue,” CIF Executive Director Ron Nocetti said in a release. “As such, in consultation today with the 10 Section Commissioners, the decision has been made to cancel spring Section, Regional, and State Championship events. “
The CIF’s decision comes just days after California Gov. Gavin Newsom and State Superintendent Tony Thurmond both said that schools should remain closed for the rest of the academic year due to social distancing practices that have been ordered nationwide.
Locally, high school sports have been at a standstill for the last three weeks. County school districts elected to close all campuses and cease all school-related activities, including athletics, effective on March 13. On Thursday, the districts extended that mandate to the end of the school year.
While technically the CIF’s ruling is not an outright seasonal cancellation, local athletic directors acknowledged Friday that with schools moving to distance learning for the rest of the academic year, continuing sports in any capacity would likely not be happening.
“Sports are officially canceled for the spring,” St. Helena High Athletic Director Tom Hoppe said he was told by Principal Ben Scinto. “We can’t have sports if we don’t have school.”
Individual school districts are responsible for the regular-season schedule for sports while the CIF and North Coast Section, of which all Napa County school are a part of, are responsible for postseason events such as section, regional and state playoffs.
“We don’t have the authority to say to schools ‘You can’t go out and compete,’” NCS Commissioner Pat Cruickshank told the Register. “So what we have said is that based upon looking at every possible possibility, every avenue that we possibly could of trying to have some sort of spring season, we just didn’t see – based upon what the Superintendent of Public Instruction said, based upon what the Governor said, based upon what our own public county health departments are saying – anything, anywhere in this state where we would have the opportunity to hold any type of spring sports.”
While the decision to formally end spring sports will come from individual districts, Cruickshank said it is “not realistic” to think that sports will be able to resume before the school year ends given the current situation.
“What we’re getting from the people in the know is that this doesn’t have an end in sight right now,” he said.
Cruickshank and NCS league commissioners met Wednesday to discuss possible contingency plans for the spring season. Cruickshank said they discussed possibly holding section championships and that everyone left the meeting with “some hope” of leagues continuing play at some point as well.
That all changed a day later when the directive from Newsom and Thurmond was issued, leaving the CIF with few viable options.
“Within 18 hours we had another change in what we hoped would happen,” Cruickshank said. “This is just an awful, awful situation and my heart is just broken for our student-athletes. I know how important all this is to them and I wish we could it end some different way, but we just don’t see that at this point.”
Several other media outlets also reported that the CIF had preliminary discussions about fall sports if distancing guidelines continue through summer.
Cruickshank said that the topic had been raised but will be discussed more in detail down the road.
“We really haven’t really talked about fall sports. Now that doesn’t mean that conversation now won’t start happening,” he said. “I think there was a brief question (on the conference call) about what happens with fall sports, but I think we all wanted to get through this today and maybe early next week and then I think we’ll begin looking at fall sports.”
He added that he’s “confident” those discussions will begin “fairly soon.”
