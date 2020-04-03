Napa Valley High School Athletics: CIF cancels all playoffs

Cruickshank and NCS league commissioners met Wednesday to discuss possible contingency plans for the spring season. Cruickshank said they discussed possibly holding section championships and that everyone left the meeting with “some hope” of leagues continuing play at some point as well.

That all changed a day later when the directive from Newsom and Thurmond was issued, leaving the CIF with few viable options.

“Within 18 hours we had another change in what we hoped would happen,” Cruickshank said. “This is just an awful, awful situation and my heart is just broken for our student-athletes. I know how important all this is to them and I wish we could it end some different way, but we just don’t see that at this point.”

Several other media outlets also reported that the CIF had preliminary discussions about fall sports if distancing guidelines continue through summer.

Cruickshank said that the topic had been raised but will be discussed more in detail down the road.