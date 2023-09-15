The Justin-Siena volleyball team bounced back from Tuesday’s five-set loss to visiting American Canyon with a 17-25, 25-20, 25-22, 25-21 victory at Vintage in Vine Valley Athletic League play Thursday night.

The Braves (10-3, 3-1 VVAL) are tied for second place with Petaluma, which they will visit next Thursday after hosting Casa Grande on Tuesday.

Justin-Siena had 12 service aces, including three apiece from Anna Hanson, libero Reagan Brumfield and Lauren Keller.

The Braves had 45 Kills — 19 from Hanson, six each from Jordan Washington and Keller, and five from Sofia Sebastiani.

Of their 56 digs, 13 came from Brumfield, 11 from Ranessa Rualo, nine from Keller, and seven from Gracie De Fina.

“It was a really exciting game,” Justin-Siena head coach Gabrielle Cole said. “The girls played really well together — great communication, great energy, great determination.”

For fourth-place Vintage (8-7, 2-2 VVAL), Liv Weis had 18 assists, five aces, 15 digs and three kills. Cienna Alvarez contributed nine kills, three aces, two blocks and 14 digs. Grace Geitner had three blocks and five kills, Chloe Barrett five kills and two blocks, Audrey Jonas three aces and 17 digs, and Mel McPhee seven assists, two aces and eight digs.

Vintage 3, Sonoma Valley 0

The Crushers swept the Dragons on the road Tuesday night, getting 13 kills and three digs from Alvarez. Geitner had three blocks and nine kills, Weis eight digs, four aces, 17 assists and eight digs, Barrett three aces and six kills, and Jonas 15 digs.

“We’re definitely a young team,” Vintage head coach Kelly Porter said. “My starting lineup is made up of two freshmen, three sophomores, two juniors and two seniors.

Ava Cortez, Geitner, Alvarez, Barrett, Jonas and McPhee return from last year’s varsity squad.

“My team plays hard and competes at a level beyond their years,” Porter said. “I encourage them to go ‘gas on’ at all times. They will make mistakes in the process as they grow in the game, but I want them to have a short memory and go on to what’s next. They are just starting to click with a new lineup. We moved players around in the front row, which helps with a stronger offense and blocking. Looking forward to some great volleyball.”

Varsity Girls Tennis

Justin 7, Casa Grande 0

The Braves won their 63rd straight VVAL match Tuesday in Petaluma, improving to 4-2 overall and 4-0 in the VVAL. The closest match occurred at first singles, where Bryn Hogan scratched out a 6-4, 5-7, 1-0 (10-6) win over Sam Ruk.

At second singles, Naveena Jackson prevailed over Halle Boulter, 6-2, 6-4. At third singles, Tatum Newell defeated Taya Boulter, 6-4, 6-1, and at fourth singles, Michaela Pucci downed Olivia Kiss, 6-4, 6-2.

The No. 1 team of Carina Dunbar and Olivia Mazzucco beat Taylor Eaton and Ally Mann, 6-1, 6-1, at first doubles. At second doubles, June Kelly and Giulia Baldini defeated Lauren Clark and Lizzie Maldonado, 6-2, 6-2. At third doubles, Anna Tompkins and Lydia Heil shut out Allyson Bust and Seiya Madadi, 6-0, 6-0.

Vintage 4, Napa 3

The Crushers improved to 3-0 in VVAL play with a singles sweep and Big Game win at Napa High on Thursday.

“I’m so proud of the girls’ grit and determination,” Vintage coach Elizabeth Silva said.

Natalie Vale defeated Cristina Mateescu at first singles, 6-1, 6-1, Sierra Tenbrook prevailed over Kaelin Paringit at second singles, 6-2, 6-1; Angelica Martinez edged Jessie Jessup at third singles, 6-1, 6-2, and Jasmine Hoskins defeated Zariel Robles at fourth singles, 6-2, 6-1.

Napa High’s doubles teams rallied to sweep all three matches, with the first doubles team of Bella Graffigna and Stefania Llamas prevailing over Ilaria Monticelli and Valerie Chicatti after a first set tiebreak and unfortunate second-set set default due to player injury.

The Grizzlies’ second doubles team of Julia Bui and Katherine Lopez defeated Giselle Melgoza and Claire Rock, and the third doubles team of Anna Grigorev and Olivia Parriott shut out Izzie Malan and Grace LaMonte, 6-0, 6-0.

JV Volleyball

Vintage 2, Sonoma Valley 0

The Crushers won 25-11, 25-21 on Tuesday. Their leaders were Ariel Winkler (five aces, six kills, four digs), Abby Rustice (three kills), Ava Piersig (three kills), Faith Fradella (four kills and 12 assists), Natalee Yoder (three aces) and Noelle Rofkahr (eight assists).

Vintage 2, Justin-Siena 0

The Crushers also swept the Braves in Thursday’s Trower Avenue battle, 25-22, 25-17. Their leaders were Charlie Siemsen (three kills), Kendall McLean (six assists), Maddy Bellotti (eight digs), Winkler (two aces, six digs, block), Fradella (three kills, five digs) and Rofkahr (four assists, two aces).

Freshman Volleyball

Sonoma Valley 2, Vintage 1

The Dragons prevailed 25-19, 17-25, 15-13 in Sonoma on Tuesday. Leading Vintage were Audrey Teeters (two aces, five kills), Danielle D’Adamo (five aces, dig), Malina Viruet (two aces, five kills), Maxine Wilson (six assists) and Reagan Phipps (four aces, four assists, kill, dig).

Vintage 2, Justin-Siena 1

The Crushers pulled out a 25-18, 22-25, 18-16 thriller Thursday behind the play of Teeters (three aces, seven kills), D’Adamo (10 aces, six digs, kill, assist), Wilson (five aces, four assists, four digs) and Phipps (two aces, two kills, 14 assists, three blocks).