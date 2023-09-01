The Justin-Siena girls golf team won its 27th and 28th straight Vine Valley Athletic League matches, a streaking going back to 2019, by defeating Sonoma Valley 256-331 Sonoma Golf Club on Tuesday and Napa High 236-310 at Chardonnay Golf Club on Thursday.

Kaya Prosser led the Braves (2-0 VVAL) over Sonoma Valley with a 45. Vannia Dagnino carded a 48, Natalie Krystal a 51, and Marley Sennott and Ava Preston 56s.

Against Napa High, Sennott shot a career-best score of 43 and Prosser matched it. Dagnino was right behind them with a 45, while Krystal had a 47 and Preston a 58.

“I couldn’t be happier with the way we have started the season,” second-year Braves head coach Chris Curnutt said. “The girls have really put in the work during preseason practices and it’s no surprise to me that they are in great form. Watching the girls compete and improve week to week is an absolute delight and we have every intention of keeping the great form going.”

The two-time defending league champions host American Canyon at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday at Chardonnay.

Varsity Volleyball

American Canyon 3, Benicia 0

The Wolves ran a tight defense and served aggressively all night, head coach Katy O’Brien said, in a 25-9, 25-17, 25-8 sweep of their former league rivals at home on Tuesday.

Leading American Canyon were Nalani Bustos (4 aces, 18 assists), Isabella Avila (3 aces, 5 kills), Sophia Bernabe (14 digs), Giana Guintu (11 digs), Emily Avila (10 digs, 11 assists), Ava Berry (10 kills, 3 blocks) and Jaelyn Denina (6 kills, 3 blocks).

Ukiah 3, American Canyon 0

The Wolves hit the road Thursday and absorbed their first non-tournament loss of the season, 25-22, 25-16, 25-19, to the Wildcats in a battle of 7-1 teams.

Bustos had 14 assists and seven service aces, Guintu 11 digs, Isabella Avila nine kills, and Berry three blocks to lead American Canyon.

Next up for the Wolves is their VVAL opener against visiting Vintage (3-4) at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

