The Vintage High boys water polo team went 4-0 over the weekend to take first place in its bracket at the Sierra Shootout in Rocklin.

They opened with a 19-3 rout of West Park of Roseville. Scoring was led by Christian Mills with six goals and PO Casey with five. Gabe Holloran and Benjamin Binder each scored twice, while Luke Aronsen, Landon Borsetto and Thys Van Warmerdam each contributed one goal. Borsetto contributed five assists, Casey four, and Holloran, Binder and Barron Parsons two apiece. Casey led the defense with five steals while Mills, Holloran, Binder, Aronsen, Borsetto, Van Warmerdam, Sam Smith and Santino Monticelli each had one. Goalie Francis Mulligan had eight saves and two steals and scored a goal.

In the second game, the Crushers defeated rival Napa High 12-5. Goals were scored by Casey with six, Binder with four, and Mills and Holloran one each. Casey contributed three assists and Binder and Holloran each added two. Casey had four steals, Binder and Borsetto three apiece, Holloran and Smith two each, and Mills one. Mulligan had 14 saves, three assists and four steals.

On Saturday, Vintage overcame Freedom of Oakley 12-4. Casey had eigh goals, Holloran and Aronsen each scored twice and Borsetto contributed one goal. Assists-wise, Borsetto had three, Smith two, and Holloran, Binder, Casey and Parsons one each. Mills and Holloran each had five steals, Smith and Borsetto three each, and Binder and Casey one each. Mulligan had six saves and Beau Filiss added one save and a steal in goal.

In the championship game, Vintage defeated Livermore 12-10. Casey had six goals, Holloran and Binder two each, and Mills and Smith one each. Binder and Borsetto led in assists with three apiece, followed by Casey, Smith and Holloran with one each. Mills and Casey each contributed five steals, Borsetto three, and Parsons and Holloran one each. Mulligan had six saves, an assist and seven steals.

Coaches Mackenzie Anderson, Emily Harryman and Per Casey commented that they were “impressed with the team’s continued development and growth together as a team.”

Varsity Girls Tennis

Justin-Siena 5, American Canyon 2

The Braves won their 62nd consecutive VVAL match on Tuesday over visiting American Canyon.

Justin-Siena (3-2, 3-0 VVAL) got singles wins from No. 1 Bryn Hogan, 6-2, 6-3 over Ezrielle Llave, No. 2 Naveena Jackson, 6-1, 6-0 over Morgan Crowell, and No. 4 Michaela Pucci, 7-6 (9-7), 6-0 over Lydia Zhou.

Winning in singles for the Wolves (1-1 VVAL) at No. 3 singles was Sarah Satake, 6-3, 7-6 (7-4) over Tatum Newell.

American Canyon got its other win at No. 1 doubles, where Riley Yamada and Kylie Dickinson held off Carina Dunbar and Olivia Mazzucco, 7-5, 6-3. Justin-Siena’s No. 2 team of June Kelly and Giulia Baldini beat Tess Hemmerling and Alaina Guido, 6-1, 6-3. At third doubles, the Braves’ Lydia Heil and Anna Tompkins defeated Celeste Truong and Kaliana DeLeon, 6-1, 6-0.

Vintage 4, Sonoma Valley 3

The Crushers opened VVAL play by sweeping the singles matches in Tuesday’s road victory.

At No. 1 through No. 4 singles, it was Natalie Vale over Solana Staes, 6-1, 6-0, Sierra Tenbrook over Isabelle Janson, 6-0, 6-1, Angelica Martinez over Alegria Silvi, 6-2, 6-1, and Jasmine Hoskins over Riley Hartnett, 6-3, 6-2.

Winning for the Dragons in doubles were No. 1 players Violet Cowles and Stella Sickert over Ilaria Monticelli and Valerie Chicatti, 6-4, 6-2, the No. 2 duo of Thinley Sherpa and Tessa Gude over Giselle Melgoza and Claire Rock 7-6 (7-3), 7-5, and No. 3 players Maya Garcia and Isabel Pedersen over Izzie Malan and Grace LaMonte, 6-1, 6-0.

Napa 4, Petaluma 3

The Grizzlies (1-2 VVAL) picked up their first league win of the season Tuesday behind a doubles sweep at home.

Bella Graffigna and Stefania Llamas prevailed over Sophia Beatty and Ana Desperier at first doubles, 6-1, 6-2. The second doubles team of Julia Bui and Katherine Lopez edged out Kallen Doherty and Aliana Stewart, 6-4, 6-1, and the third doubles team of Anna Grigorev and Olivia Parriott defeated Maddie Malone and Malia Pratt, 6-3, 6-0.

Napa's Kaelin Paringit notched the deciding W for the Grizzlies in the second singles position by prevailing over Maya Hoffman, 6-1, 6-3.

In other singles action, Petaluma's Dee Dee Alpert won over Cristina Mateescu 6-1, 6-1 at first singles; Tenley Leone prevailed over Napa's Jessie Jessup 7-5, 6-1 at third singles and Lila Kellison shut out Napa's Zariel Robles at fourth singles, 6-0, 6-0.

Varsity Volleyball

American Canyon 3, Justin-Siena 2

The Wolves improved to 3-0 in VVAL play after a five-set battle in Napa on Tuesday night, winning 25-17, 25-22, 22-25, 27-29, 15-11.

“I was very impressed by the composure of my team,” Wolves head coach Katy O’Brien said. “Even when things were tough and seemed to not be going our way, they found a way to come together and fight for every point. They were very scrappy on defense and played incredibly smart at the net.”

American Canyon’s leaders were Nalani Bustos (3 aces, 10 digs, 28 assists), Isabella Avila (10 kills, 20 digs, 3 blocks), Giana Guintu (9 kills, 23 digs), Cassandra Kenning (9 kills), Jaelyn Denina (8 kills), Ava Berry (6 kills, 3 blocks), Sophia Bernabe (31 digs) and Emily Avila (19 assists).

Freshman Volleyball

Justin-Siena 2, Napa 0

The Braves won their third straight match last Thursday at home, defeating Napa High 25-16, 25-13.

Isabel Bowden led Justin-Siena by going 7 for 9 serving with five aces and five digs. Ava Acker also put together a great stat line with 6 for 6 serving, three aces, three digs and one kill. Cadence Pepper led the offensive attack by registering five kills. Gemma Geldert and Arabella Manoos were solid defensively, each picking up five digs.

“Napa High was a well-coached team and proved to be very capable and scrappy,” Justin-Siena coach Matt De Fina said. “Our girls really stepped up and made some clutch plays down the stretch. The momentum shifted around a bit, but our girls did a good job of staying in the driver’s seat. Overall, I’m very proud of this group of girls.”

The Braves took 4-3 overall and 2-0 VVAL records into Tuesday’s home match against American Canyon.