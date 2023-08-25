The Vintage High School Athletic Department has been honored as the recipient of the Vine Valley Athletic League Commissioner's Cup, an award for the top athletic school in the league, for the fourth year in a row.

The award is based on how each varsity sport finishes in the final league standings for all three seasons, fall, winter and spring. Vintage won seven league titles during the 2022-23 school year, the most in the VVAL. The Crushers also had several top-three team finishes and had numerous teams and individuals qualify for the North Coast Section and state postseason competition.

Vintage also named Tanner Low and Sophia Notaro as its male and female Senior Athletes of the Year.

Low lettered in three varsity sports as a senior — water polo, tennis and lacrosse. He was a captain and earned All-VVAL honors for the league-champion boys water polo team that advanced to the NCS playoffs in the fall, played doubles on the ladder for the league-champion boys tennis team that advanced to the NCS playoffs, and earned all-league recognition as a midfielder for the VVAL-runner and playoff-qualifying boys lacrosse team.

Notaro also lettered in the three varsity sports — cross country, basketball, and track and field. She was a captain and top-seven runner in cross country, and played three years on the varsity basketball team that went to the NCS playoffs twice during her time. She really made her mark in track and field team in the long jump and hurdle events, advancing all the way to the state meet in two events and nearly a third.

Low and Notaro were consummate scholar-athletes, each graduating with cumulative GPA’s of over 4.0.

The Athletes of the Year receive the Block V Scholarship, funded by the Vintage High School Athletic Hall of Fame, and are invited to attend the hall’s annual induction to receive the award on Oct. 21 at the Napa Elks Lodge.

Tyler Raines and Briana Fry were selected as recipients of the Bill Nunes Memorial Scholarship, an honor funded by the Vintage Athletic Booster Club. The scholarship is named after one of the most beloved coaches, teachers and administrators in Vintage High School's history. Nunes was inducted into the school's Hall of Fame in 2015 not only for his football coaching expertise, but more for his impact on the lives of countless student athletes he served while on the VHS campus. Both Raines and Fry are second-generation Crusher athletes and embody Nunes' spirit and zest for life, Athletic Director Cam Neal said.

Varsity Volleyball

American Canyon starts 3-0

The Wolves visited old Solano County Athletic Conference rival Bethel for the first time since 2017 and leaving the SCAC on Thursday night. Welcomed with a packed gym and some serious black and gold energy, American Canyon improved to 3-0 on the season with a 25-16, 25-12, 25-21 sweep in Vallejo.

Nalani Bustos had 16 assists, 8 digs, and 5 aces for the Wolves. Emily Avila had 19 assists, 8 digs and 4 aces. Isabella Avila had 10 digs and 9 kills. Ava Berry had 6 kills and 1 block. Giana Guintu had 8 digs and 6 kills. Cassandra Kenning had 6 kills. Sophia Bernabe had 22 digs. Adrienne Nicolas had 10 digs.

In its home opener Tuesday night, American Canyon took on Will C. Wood and won 25-9, 25-12, 25-10. Isabella Avila had 9 digs, 5 kills and 3 aces. Guintu had 7 digs, 5 kills and 3 aces. Bustos had 12 assists and 3 aces. Bernabe had 7 digs and 3 aces. Jaelyn Denina had 6 kills, Berry had 5 kills, Keana Resultay had 7 digs, and Emily Avila had 15 assists.

American Canyon opened Monday night with a 25-12, 25-5, 25-16 at another former SCAC foe, Fairfield.

Bustos had 14 assists and 7 aces, Vanessa Vidriales-Zacatecas added 4 aces and 5 digs, Isabella Avila contributed 9 kills and 5 digs, Berry bashed 7 kills and had 3 blocks, and Guintu added 6 kills and 11 digs.

Vintage starts 1-1

The Crushers opened with a three-game sweep of Montgomery at home on Aug. 17 before falling in four games at Tamalpais on Tuesday and in three games at Cardinal Newman on Wednesday.

Leading the Crushers against Monty and Tam were Cienna Alvarez, Chloe Barrett and Grace Geitner. Mel McPhee led the servers with 7 aces and Ava Cortez added 5 aces. Audrey Jonas and Liv Weis played great defense and led in digs for the two matches.

JV Volleyball

Vintage starts 1-1

The Crushers defeated visiting Montgomery on Aug. 17 and fell at Tamalpais on Tuesday. Leading Vintage offensively were Natalee Yoder with 6 kills and 2 aces, Noelle Rofkahr with 5 aces and 8 assists, Kendall McLean with 15 assists, Faith Fradella and Charlie Siemsen with 6 kills each, and Ariel Winkler in digs on defense.

Freshman Volleyball

Vintage defeats Tamalpais

The Crushers had 4 kills and 16 aces as a team in Tuesday’s victory. Maxine Wilson had 6 aces, Audrey Teeters 3 aces and 2 kills, and Danielle D’Adamo 3 aces.

