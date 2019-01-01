The Napa High and Vintage junior varsity wrestling teams competed in Wood's Brett Fafard Memorial Wildcat Invitational on Dec. 15 in Vacaville, where Napa came away with a third-place finish and a small Vintage squad did not win any matches but got some valuable mat time.
In Napa’s 53-6 win over Monterey Trail, Andre Finnan (126) won 15-5, Miguel Bustos (132) won by pin in 2:19, Isidro Rios (138) won by a 25-second pin, Calvin Snider (152) won a 12-2 decision, Nathan Schwarze won 12-5, and Thomas Hatton (195), Lucas Pofi (220) and Cole Lex (285) pinned their foes in 1:14, 2:18, and 1:00, respectively. Winning by forfeit were Jack Lucier (106), Graham Gongora (113), Stephania Barrientos (120), Zachary Allen (160) and Omar Gonzalez (182) earned forfeit wins.
Napa beat Armijo 54-30 behind pins from Rios in 31 seconds, Snider in 1:26, Hunter St. Claire (152) in 1:44. Gonzalez in 1:01, Carlos Hernandez (220) in 1:02, and Lex in 2:44. Armijo got its points by pin at 106, 113, 120, 126 and 160.
Napa defeated San Marin 48-36, getting pins from Barrientos in 1:13, Schwarze in 1:05, and Leopoldo Contreras (182) in 1:06. Winning by forfeit were Lucier, Snider, Hatton, Pofi and Lex.
In Napa’s 60-24 win over Sierra-Manteca, Napa got seven pins – from Rios in 25 seconds, Snider in 54 seconds, Allen in 1:51, Schwarze in 48 seconds, Hatton in 1:00, Hernandez in 57 seconds, and Pofi in 2:01. Lucier, Barrientos and Bustos received forfeits.
Napa lost 54-24 to Wood, despite Rios, Hatton and Hernandez recording 58-, 55- and 63-second pins, respectively, and Lucier receiving a forfeit.
In Vintage’s 29-18 loss to Anderson, Parker Hurst (145) won 9-3, Niko Smith (152) won by first-period pin, and Arnie Meineke (160) won 7-2.
Vintage’s 30-27 loss to Vanden saw Hurst win 9-4, Smith notch a 33-second pin, and Meineke get a pin in 2:08. Sebastian Garcia (170) and Alejandro Ortiz (182) won by forfeit.
In Vintage’s 42-12 loss to Vacaville, Hurst and Smith won by pin in 1:25 and 3:28. In the only other match contested, Ortiz was pinned in 4:25.
Vintage’s 27-21 loss to Monterey Trail saw Smith get a pin in 2:22, Garcia win 13-9, and Meineke and Ortiz receive forfeits.
Napa High's JV team will host Vine Valley Athletic League foe Justin-Siena in its small gym at 6 p.m. Wednesday, before the varsity meet. Vintage will resume VVAL action by visiting Justin-Siena on Jan. 9.