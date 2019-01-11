Try 1 month for 99¢

The Napa High and Vintage junior varsity boys soccer teams tied 2-2 on Tuesday night at Memorial Stadium.

Kevin Trujillo and Emmanuel Duran scored for the Crushers (12-0-2, 4-0-1 VVAL), who went on to defeat visiting Sonoma Valley 5-2 on Thursday.

Jared Garcia and Jason Hernandez scored for the Grizzlies, who went on to fall 5-0 at American Canyon on Thursday.

JV Girls Soccer

American Canyon 2, Napa 1

Lilliana Flathers scored both goals for the Wolves (5-5-1, 3-2 VVAL) against visiting Napa High on Friday night.

Freshman Boys Basketball

Vintage 67, Sonoma Valley 24

The Crushers improved to 9-3 overall and 4-1 in the VVAL with a home win over Sonoma Valley on Friday night. They dominated from the tip and led 35-8 at halftime.

Vintage had 11 players score, led by Daniel Mitchell with a season-high 15 points with three 3-pointers. Asher Chudnow also had a season high with 10 points. Cole Capatini scored nine, Bryce Powers seven, Anthony Notaro six, and Matty Estrada five.

The Crushers play next at Casa Grande on Friday, Jan. 18.

