The Justin-Siena High School girls varsity lacrosse team kicked off its 2019 Vine Valley Athletic League campaign with a pair of road wins in Sonoma County.
In the midst of a continuous heavy rain, the Braves slogged their way to their first league win of the season against Windsor High School, 11-7.
Mia Vlaming led all scorers with three goals, and Allison Clark, Kiran Monteverdi and Gracie Walter netted two goals each. Rachel Fitzgerald and Lexi Hollister rounded out the scoring.
On defense, goalie Emily Heathcote again proved pivotal with eight saves. Caroline Long, Olivia Capiaux and Vlaming continued their strong defensive work, with each forcing numerous turnovers and collecting ground balls. Vlaming led the Braves in ground balls collected with five, while Karlie Wells, Monteverdi and Fitzgerald grabbed three each.
In a game that featured 36 shots on goal by the Braves, Justin-Siena rolled to a 16-9 victory over host Sonoma Academy. Allison Clark scored six goals, followed by Kiran Monteverdi with five goals, Mia Vlaming had two goals, and one goal each was scored by Twyla Borck, Jillian Fischer and Anjali Monteverdi.
Rachel Fitzgerald, Clark and Monteverdi each had two assists, with single assists contributed by Gracie Walter, Karlie Wells, Sophia Smith, Vlaming, Fischer and Borck.
Kiran Monteverdi led the way with eight ground balls collected, with additional collections from Walter (five), Borck (five), Vlaming (three), Mikaela Zeiter (two), Caroline Melancon (two), Roses Newell (two), Lexi Hollister (two), Wells (two) and single collections from Julia Best, Tessa Borck, Olivia Capiaux and Anjali Monteverdi. Emily Heathcote tallied five saves in goal for the Braves.
Boys Lacrosse
Napa Force 11, Mendocino 4
The Napa Force varsity boys lacrosse team beat Mendocino, 11-4, at Justin-Siena High School last Sunday.
Varsity Softball
Justin-Siena 15, Calistoga 4
Eleanor Meyers pitched Justin-Siena High School to a 15-4 nonleague win in softball over Calistoga on Tuesday.
Meyers gave up three hits, struck out 16, walked two and hit one batter.
Justin-Siena scored four runs in the first inning and five runs in the second inning.
The Braves were led by Paige Horn (3-for-3, home run, two RBIs), Melissa Lozano (1-for-1, double), Clare Garcia (2-for-2, double, two RBIs), Clare Halsey (2-for-3), Victory Politz (3-for-4, double, two RBIs), Michelle Lozano (1-for-2, double), Alex Barlas (2-for-3), Sarah Reynolds (1-for-2), and Noelle Wright (1-for-3).
El Molino 8, St. Helena 5
The Saints fell to 2-2 on the season after their late rally came up just short against the Lions of El Molino on Tuesday.
St. Helena tallied four runs in the sixth inning but had entered the frame trailing 8-1.
The Saints beat Healdsburg last Friday 20-15 and will match up with the Greyhounds again this Friday at home.
Varsity Baseball
Justin-Siena 12, Moreau Catholic 5
The Braves broke the game open with a six-run fifth inning in a nonleague game.
Nolan Dunkle turned in his best performance of the season to date, pitching three innings of scoreless relief, striking out six, walking one and not allowing a hit.
Offensively, the Braves were led by Dominic Moore (4-for-4, three runs, RBI, stolen base), Nunes (3-for-4, two runs, double, four RBIs), Alexander Kirley (1-for-4, run, double, RBI), Noah Young (1-for-3, run, stolen base), Luigi Albano-Dito (1-for-3, run), Maxx Castellucci (1-for-3, run, two steals), Dunkle (1-for-3, run, two RBIs, sacrifice, stolen base), and Nick Andrews (1-for-2, run, stolen base).
Winters 14, St. Helena 7
The Saints dropped their second straight game in a high-scoring affair on Tuesday against the Winters Warriors.
St. Helena (2-5) scored two runs in the each the second and third inning and then plated three more in the sixth to enter the bottom half of the sixth trailing only 9-7. But Winters responded in resounding fashion by scoring five runs in the frame to take the game going away.
The Warriors (5-1) scored 11 of their 14 runs over the final three innings.
St. Helena used five pitchers but each allowed runs to score.
Offensively, the Saints were led by Jonathan Gamble (3-for-4, run, RBI) Caleb Granados (1-for-4, run, two RBIs), Caleb Jeske (2-for-3, RBI, two runs) and Jack Adkins (1-for-3, RBI, run)
Varsity Boys Golf
Vintage 10th at Wildcat Classic
In its first outing of the season, Vintage shot a 323 total and placed 10th in a field of 20 teams at the Wildcat Classic at the Meadow Club in Fairfax.
Leading the Crushers was Jacob Aaron, who shot a 76. Dylan McIntyre shot a 77. Riley Hatfield added an 83.
Will Hiserman had an 87 and Pierce Brown had an 88.
Varsity Boys Tennis
Sonoma Valley 5, Napa 2
In a Vine Valley Athletic League match at Sonoma Valley on Monday, the Grizzlies got their two wins in singles.
Jason Matescu of Napa beat Trevor Griggs-Demmin, 6-2, 7-6 (7-4).
Ashur Webster of Napa beat Sam Weisiger, 6-4, 6-7 (4-7), 10-7.
Sky Staes beat Beau Parriott, 6-0, 6-3 and Lucas LLodra beat Eric Navarro, 6-7 (4-7), 6-4, 11-9.
In doubles, Julian Hewitt and Dominik Garcia beat Isiah Orzco and CJ Tiebont, 7-6 (7-2) 6-2; Ryan Hengehold and Mason Cox beat Bruno Zanelli and Carlos Hernandez, 4-6, 7-5, 10-6; and Tristan Anderson and Jack Turner beat Ethan Transon and Dany Medrano, 6-1, 6-4.
Vintage 6, Napa 1
The Crushers lost a three-setter in singles and swept the doubles, improving to 3-0 in Vine Valley Athletic League play with Tuesday’s Big Game win at home.
Winning in singles for Vintage were No. 1 Lucas Bollinger, 6-1, 7-6 over Jason Mateescu, No. 3 Jackson Cole, 6-0, 6-2 over Beau Parriott, and No. 4 Paul Saleh, 6-0, 6-1 over Eric Navarro.
In doubles, it was the No. 1 team of Adam Maxson and Antonio Fernandez over Isaiah Orozco and CJ Tiebout. No. 2 players Justin Berilla and Finn Glascott over Bruno Zanelli and Carlos Hernandez, and No. 3 players Caymus Barrett and Andrew Diana over Ethan Transon and Danny Medrano.
Alex Housley and Kelton Jensen won an exhibition doubles match for Vintage.
JV Baseball
Vintage 12, Clayton Valley 2
Vintage moved to 3-0 on the season, knocking off Clayton Valley-Concord Friday afternoon. Theo Llewelyn was the winning pitcher, throwing three innings, giving up two runs (one earned) on four hits, and striking out two. Justin Ray pitched the final three innings without giving up a hit or a run, and striking out three.
Leading hitters for the Crushers were Reid McCaffrey (2-for-4, triple, two runs, stolen base), Nick Schuttish (2-for-2, two RBIs), Jorge Lopez (1-for-2, RBI), Llewelyn (1-for-2, double, two RBIs), and Charlie Seitz (1-for-2, double, two runs).
St. Helena 7, Winters 3
The Saints earned their third win of the season on Tuesday with a solid win over the Warriors.
Jasper Henry led the way offensively for the Saints (3-4) with his 2-for-3, three-RBI day. He was assisted in his efforts by Brent Isdahl (2-for-2, two RBIs) and Liam Gilson (2-for-3, two RBIs).
Harrison Ronayne was the winning pitcher. He last three innings and allowed two runs and three hits while striking out three and walking two.