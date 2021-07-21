Napa Valley Prep Athletics: D'Angelo, Deeik are Vintage High's Athletes of the Year

Vintage High School has named Mary Deeik and Nico D’Angelo as its Senior Athletes of the Year for 2020-21.
D'Angelo competed in four seasons each of water polo, where he broke six school records, and swimming.
He holds Crusher standards for most goals in a game (nine, in fall 2019 and spring 2021), most goals in a season (99 in 2019), most goals in a varsity career (235), most steals in a game (10 in 2019), most steals in a season (91 in 2019) and most steals in a varsity career (255).
As a freshman in fall 2017, he helped the Crushers win the Monticello Empire League championship. In 2018, he led them to the Vine Valley Athletic League championship, getting selected to the All-VVAL and All-County teams and as Vintage’s Offensive Most Valuable Player.
In 2019, he was All-VVAL and All-County and was voted team captain and Offensive MVP after leading the Crushers to a second-place finish in the VVAL. This spring, he helped Vintage finish undefeated in the VVAL and was voted team captain and team MVP. He is also sure to make the All-County team this year when it comes out.
D’Angelo is also a USA Water Polo Academic All-American and a Junior Olympics Invitational division winner.
In swimming, he competed in the 100 and 200 freestyles and the 100 butterfly in his fourth varsity season. He and the Crushers placed second in the VVAL in spring 2018 and first in 2019, when D’Angelo was named Most Inspirational by the team. Vintage was undefeated before its 2020 season was halted by the pandemic, but this year finished undefeated in the VVAL with D’Angelo as team captain.
Deeik was the first Crusher to qualify for three cross country state meets and would have likely qualified for her fourth this spring had it not been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Her highest finish at state was 25th out of 203 girls in Division II when she was a sophomore in November 2018, when the Vintage girls qualified for state as a team for the first time. She was undefeated against VVAL competition the last three seasons, leading the Vintage girls to VVAL titles in fall 2019 and spring 2021.
Deeik also played four years of varsity soccer. The midfielder helped the Crushers improve their league standing by one place each of her first three seasons — from sixth in the MEL as a freshman, to fifth in the VVAL as a sophomore, and to fourth in the VVAL as a junior.
In track and field, she finished undefeated in VVAL dual meets in the 1600 and 3200 meters this spring season, which did not have North Coast Section or state meets because of the pandemic. As a freshman in 2018, she was All-MEL in the 1600 and 3200, qualified for the Sac-Joaquin Section Championships, and ran the second-fastest 3200 in school history (10:51). In 2019, she was the VVAL champion in the 1600 and 3200 and qualified for the NCS Meet of Champions and state meet in the 3200. In 2020, Deeik won the 1600 and 3200 against Sonoma Valley in the Crushers’ only meet of the season.
The other female nominees were Jordan Allen (softball), Julia Bodor (volleyball, track and field), Josephine Borsetto (cross country, track and field), Sarah Gauger (volleyball) and Sophia Menzel (water polo, soccer, swim and dive).
Other male nominees were Jacob Aaron (football, golf), Ian Avalos (football, baseball), Reid McCaffrey (football, baseball, track and field), Sam Neal (football, basketball, baseball, track and field) and Logan Nothmann (football, basketball, baseball).
