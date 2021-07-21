Napa Valley Prep Athletics: D'Angelo, Deeik are Vintage High's Athletes of the Year

Deeik was the first Crusher to qualify for three cross country state meets and would have likely qualified for her fourth this spring had it not been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Her highest finish at state was 25th out of 203 girls in Division II when she was a sophomore in November 2018, when the Vintage girls qualified for state as a team for the first time. She was undefeated against VVAL competition the last three seasons, leading the Vintage girls to VVAL titles in fall 2019 and spring 2021.

Deeik also played four years of varsity soccer. The midfielder helped the Crushers improve their league standing by one place each of her first three seasons — from sixth in the MEL as a freshman, to fifth in the VVAL as a sophomore, and to fourth in the VVAL as a junior.