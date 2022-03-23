Napa Valley Prep Badminton: Vintage improves to 3-0 with 12-3 Big Game win at Napa High

The Vintage High badminton team remained unbeaten with a 12-3 Big Game victory at Napa High on Tuesday.

The hosts swept the mixed doubles, but the Crushers took the rest.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

“The kids all played well on both sides,” Vintage head coach Robyn Del Zompo said. “Napa was short some boys players, but we were able to get some comp games in for the doubles team.”

At No. 1 through No. 4 girls singles, respectively, it was Akhila Donthi over Coleen Pascual, 21-9, 21-18, Colette St. Aubin over Liliana Karesh, 21-8, 21-10, Melany Fuentes over Bella Christman, 21-10, 21-12, and Areli Molina over Sophia Piper, 21-8, 21-9.

In boys singles, it was Sam Loomis over Gio Hernandez, 21-19, 21-18, Collin Durfeee over Manny Hernandez, 21-17, 21-18, Bruno Ledesma over Henry Miller, 21-17, 19-21, 21-11, and Tommy Chrisco over Colin Theunissen, 21-9, 21-12.

Girls doubles saw St. Aubin and Donthi defeat Kaitlin Shelton and Karesh, 21-10, 21-15, and Isabela Hernandez and Brianna Cervantes and put away Heidi Gadasy and Angela Rodriguez, 21-16, 22-21.

The Grizzlies forfeited both boys doubles matches, but ruled in mixed doubles. Gio Hernandez and Pascual cruised past Jesus Perez and Fuentes, 21-8, 21-7, Manny Hernandez and Christman outlasted Adrien Hoxey and Lily Busby, 21-12, 16-21, 21-13, and Miller and Gadasy downed Sydney Scheer and Kamren Razi, 21-13, 21-12.

Vintage 10, Petaluma 5

The boys carried the Crushers in their season-opening win over visiting Petaluma on Thursday.

“lt was a fun evening and everyone played with heart and fun,” Del Zompo said. “Great to get back on the court again.”

Winning for the Crushers in boys singles at No. 1 through No. 3, respectively, were Loomis over Paul Fornage, 21-11, 21-9, Durfee over Miles Kenner, 21-7, 21-11 and Ledesma over Michael Griffin, 21-14, 21-11. At No. 4, the Trojans’ Eduardo Barron came back to beat Chrisco, 10-21, 22-20, 21-13.

For Petaluma in girls singles, Amy Ayala rallied past Donthi 20-22, 21-13, 21-12 at No. 1, Amelia Grevin swept Fuentes 21-12, 21-11 at No. 2, and Tenlee Leone outlasted Busby in a 21-17, 17-21, 21-19 thriller at No. 4. Molina routed Maya Palmer 21-5, 21-4 at No. 3.

The Trojans also won at No. 1 mixed doubles, where Kenner and Palmer defeated Fuentes and Perez, 21-15, 21-19. At No. 2, Vintage’s Victor Chen and Busby won 21-18, 21-19 over Colin Pratt and Leone and, at No. 3, the Crushers’ Scheer and Razi beat Jonas Ashton and Catlina Dooley, 21-9, 21-10.

Vintage swept girls doubles, where Molina and Donthi overcame Ayala and Grevin 21-12, 14-21, 22-20 at No. 1 and Petaluma forfeited at No. 2, and boys doubles, where Loomis and Durfee beat Fornage and Griffin 21-8, 21-9 and Ledesma and Chrisco swept Barron and Pratt, 21-13, 21-9.

Vintage 9, Petaluma 6

The boys led the Crushers past the Trojans again on Monday in Petaluma.

In boys singles, Loomis beat Fornage 21-18, 23-22, Durfee downed Kenner 21-5, 21-10, and Ledesma beat Griffin 21-12, 21-10. Once again, Barron topped Chrisco at No. 4 singles, 21-12, 21-17.

Girls singles saw Petaluma win the first two matches again as Ayala beat Donthi, 21-8, 21-5, and Grevin dispatched St. Aubin 21-8, 21-3. Fuentes dropped down to No. 3 and beat Palmer 21-10, 21-14, and Molina won again at No. 4 singles, 21-6, 21-6 over Leone.

In girls doubles, Ayala and Grevin beat St. Aubin and Donthi 21-15, 21-17 at No. 1, and Isabela Hernandez and Cervantes swept Cameryn Schisler and Wyatt, 21-19, 21-13.

It was another boys double sweep for Vintage, as Loomis and Durfee held off Fornage and Griffin, 21-16, 21-17, and Ledesma and Chrisco handled Barron and Pratt, 21-15, 21-13.

In mixed doubles, the Trojans’ Kenner and Palmer beat Fuentes and Perez, 22-20, 21-13, and Petaluma’s Pratt and Leone rallied past Hoxey and Busby 15-21, 21-12, 21-16. Scheer and Razi won at No. 3 doubles, 21-14, 21-13 over Jonas Ashton and Schisler.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.