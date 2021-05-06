Napa Valley Prep Badminton: Wolves too much for Crushers, 14-1

The American Canyon High badminton team visited Vintage on Monday and came away with a 14-1 victory.

The Crushers and Wolves will play again this coming Monday at American Canyon and call it a season. They are the only schools in the Vine Valley Athletic League with badminton teams other than Petaluma, which they can't play due to limited gym space, according to American Canyon head coach Dorothy Gail Ramos.

Ramos, whose Wolves (2-0) opened with a 9-2 win over nonleague opponent Vallejo High, will take it.

“We are lucky to have a season this year,” she said. “It was a rough start, which was expected given the circumstances. COVID testing, lack of transportation and low team numbers are all challenges that we have been faced with every week. Add all that to the typical high school stressors, and you can really see (the potential for) a team collapse. But our team has done the opposite; our student athletes have shown tremendous heart and courage during this short season.