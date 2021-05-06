Napa Valley Prep Badminton: Wolves too much for Crushers, 14-1

The American Canyon High badminton team visited Vintage on Monday and came away with a 14-1 victory.
The Crushers and Wolves will play again this coming Monday at American Canyon and call it a season. They are the only schools in the Vine Valley Athletic League with badminton teams other than Petaluma, which they can't play due to limited gym space, according to American Canyon head coach Dorothy Gail Ramos.
Ramos, whose Wolves (2-0) opened with a 9-2 win over nonleague opponent Vallejo High, will take it.
“We are lucky to have a season this year,” she said. “It was a rough start, which was expected given the circumstances. COVID testing, lack of transportation and low team numbers are all challenges that we have been faced with every week. Add all that to the typical high school stressors, and you can really see (the potential for) a team collapse. But our team has done the opposite; our student athletes have shown tremendous heart and courage during this short season.
“As their coaches, we are committed to providing a safe place where these athletes can grow in their badminton skills and be part of a very positive learning environment. We may not have league sections or even enough schools to compete with this year. But we have taken this time to grow our team and school spirit, laying down a stronger foundation to set us up to dominate in the 2022 season.”
The Crushers’ lone win came at No. 3 mixed doubles, where Jesus Perez and Melany Fuentes came back to beat freshman Owen Adderly and junior Katie Moulder, 21-18, 19-21, 23-21.
In girls singles, from the first through fourth matches, respectively, it was junior Kaitlyn Glenn over Kyli Cleveland, 10-21, 21-10, 21-13; senior Yasmin Racaen over Akila Donthi, 21-11, 21-11; senior Shayla Hoang over Colette St. Aubin, 21-16, 21-15; and junior Shayla Caoile over Vanessa Chen, 21-7, 21-11.
Winning for the Wolves in boys singles, starting at No. 1, were senior Marvic Vivo, 21-19, 21-6 over Bruno Ledesma; senior Joshua Le, 21-8, 21-4 over Tommy Chrisco; sophomore Joshua Barnes, 21-13, 21-10 over Victor Chen; and Adderly, 21-15, 21-8 over Perez.
In girls doubles, it was Recaen and Hoang over St. Aubin and Donthi, 21-10, 23-21; and senior Charlene Maglalang and Caoile over Lilla Kasper and Gracie Tar, 21-4, 21-7.
Boys doubles saw Vivo and Le beat Ledesma and Chrisco, 21-6, 21-4, and sophomores Phillip Atanacio and Alan Osorio down Perez and Victor Chen.
At No. 1 mixed doubles, Vivo and Glenn defeated Ledesma and Cleveland, 21-6, 21-11, and No. 2 players Barnes and sophomore Natalie Vega put away Vanessa Chen and Vintor Chen, 21-11, 21-11.
Rounding out the Wolves' 24-player roster are senior Benjamin de los Reyes, sophomores Cadence Badua, Kim Nguyen, Erian Pangilinan, Emily Satake, Katelyn Spake, and freshmen Alexandra Castro, Tashanda Corpus, Meghan Dang, Harmanpreet Gill and Elizabeth Glenn.