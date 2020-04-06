Napa Valley Prep Baseball: Already a top prospect, American Canyon's Tyree Reed is striving for more

The Wolves were already trailing 3-0 in the first, but had two runners and no outs with Reed up to bat. A talented bunter, Reed went to lay one down on the first pitch but missed, leading to Brown calling timeout to discuss how they wanted to approach the situation.

“I told him if the third baseman is playing back and he wanted to bunt, he could,” Brown recalled, “but I think we were down by three and I said ‘we’re probably going to need to hit our way back into this game.’ He said ‘yeah, I feel you … I’m going to lose one right here.’ He said he was going to hit one out.”

Brown doesn’t remember seeing the ball fly over the fence on the very next pitch after the exchange. He was too concerned about making sure the other runners on base made it home. But he does remember hearing the roar of the crowd and the image of Reed bounding around the bases having just, as he put it, lost one.

“For him to say ‘I’m going to right now’ and then do it on the next pitch was pretty incredible,” Brown said. “The defensive plays he made when he was a 10th-grader, I mean, no one would have blamed him if he just ran those balls down and took the best angle he could and tried to keep a triple to a double, and the fact that he knew he could make those plays and didn’t think anything different. That’s just his makeup.