Napa Valley Prep Baseball: American Canyon closes VVAL play with 3-1 upset of Vintage

When a pitcher is dominant, that can be all a team needs to get a win.

American Canyon freshman Mason Harris, facing the same Vintage lineup he had in a five-inning start a month before, dominated the Crushers this time in leading the Wolves to their second win of the season and first in Vine Valley Athletic League play on Wednesday, 3-1.

The right-hander hurled a six-hitter, striking out seven and walking just one in 101 pitches.

“He’s a talent,” American Canyon head coach Matt Brown said. “He’s a freshman. He’s got room to grow. But he gave us a great outing today and the last couple of times he’s been out there, he’s done a good job. We’re lucky to have him.”

On April 8 at home, Harrison had held Vintage to seven hits but gave up five runs, four earned, in a 6-3 loss. This time Harris was able to maneuver around trouble, stranding six Vintage runners in scoring position.

“The guy pitched well,” Vintage head coach Billy Smith said. “He did that against us last time, so we knew he could do it again. We just came out and we just didn’t execute.”

Unlike in the previous meeting, when the Wolves (2-21, 1-11 VVAL) didn’t score until the sixth inning, they gave Harris an early 2-0 lead in their league finale.

American Canyon opened the scoring in the second inning, when Isaiah Peterson (1 for 2, two runs scored) singled and later scored on a double down the left-field line by Ryan Landaverde (1 for 3). The visitors scored again in the third, when Brandon Torres (1 for 3) roped a triple into the right-center gap and scored when Jaedon Mendoza (1 for 3, two RBIs) reached on an infield single.

“I felt like I had a little bit of comfort behind me,” Harris said of the early run support. “It wasn’t like neck and neck where I had to put everything out there. I got to relax a little bit.”

Brown thought the early runs allowed the defense to settle into the game a bit, too.

“Mason gets on autopilot and he doesn’t look at the scoreboard a whole lot. I think he’s just out there trying to make his pitches,” the coach said. “I think the two runs helped our defense settle in a little bit, which is probably more important. Vintage is a good team, a good hitting team. Mason’s not going to strike everybody out. So having our defenders loose because we have a couple of runs was huge.”

The Wolves didn’t need a hit to make it 3-0 in the top of the seventh. Peterson led off by getting hit by a pitch and, after a strikeout, advanced to second when Dayvon Lucas reached on an error. Lucas was forced out when Jeremiah Sundita reached on a fielder's choice for the second out. But Brandon Torres came back from a 1-2 count to draw a walk, load the bases before Mendoza was hit by a pitch to plate Peterson.

Peyten Czekalewski then relieved Vintage starting pitcher Justin Ray and got Harris to fly out to end the inning.

The Crushers (12-11, 5-6 VVAL) pushed their run across in the bottom of the seventh. Carson Hall (1 for 2) singled and was replaced by pinch runner Jacob Fiene, who moved to second on a single by Dario Freschi (1 for 3) and to third on a single by Alec Deharo (1 for 1). Fiene came in to score when Sam Gomez reached on a fielder’s choice. With the tying run at the plate, third baseman Peterson threw out the speedy Ian Fernandez to end the game.

Each team had only six hits. Kamari Antoncich (1 for 2) and Harris (1 for 4) also connected for the Wolves. Vintage got its other hits from Austin Buffler (1 for 1), Diego Davis (1 for 2) and Fernandez (1 for 4).

While American Canyon avoided going winless in league play, Vintage chances of advancing to next week’s VVAL Tournament took a blow despite a solid 6 2/3 innings from Ray. The senior right-hander gave up two earned runs on seven strikeouts, one walk and two hit batters.

“Justin did a great job and it’s a spot start,” Smith explained. “He wanted it. He always starts a little slow and then once he finds his rhythm, he’s just dominant. We just didn’t make enough plays and we didn’t execute for him. So it’s disappointing for a guy who throws that good for us not to put some runs up on the board for him.”

Both teams end their regular seasons at 4 p.m. Friday. American Canyon hosts former Solano County Athletic Conference rival Benicia (13-7) in a nonleague contest while Vintage visits first-place Petaluma (16-6, 10-1 VVAL), which has already clinched the VVAL title.

With Justin-Siena, Casa Grande and Sonoma Valley tied for second place at 5-6 in the VVAL, Vintage still has a chance to make the four-team league tournament if it can knock off the Trojans; it lost just 4-2 to them the first time. Justin visits Sonoma Valley on Friday while Casa hosts Napa, which it beat just 10-9 in the first meeting.