The American Canyon High baseball team will host Vintage on Friday, each team sitting a game behind Vine Valley Athletic League co-leaders Sonoma Valley and Petaluma and trying to stay in playoff contention.
American Canyon routed Justin-Siena 9-0 on the road Wednesday, improving to 7-11 overall and 4-4 in the VVAL, while Vintage fell 9-4 to visiting Casa Grande. A seven-run third inning helped the Gauchos pull away from the Crushers (11-11, 6-4 VVAL) and also remain a game out of first place.
Riley Carlos pitched a two-hit shutout for American Canyon, improving to 3-1 on the season. The sophomore struck out six and walked one.
Ethan Wesson took the loss in relief for Justin-Siena (8-12, 2-6 VVAL) despite allowing just one hit in three innings. The senior gave up five runs, only two earned, on four walks and one strikeout. Starter Nick Andrews and closer Bodie Upson teamed with Wesson on a six-hitter.
The Wolves got on the board with three runs in the second inning and added two-spots in the third, fourth and seventh. Their six hits came from Tyree Reed (3 for 5, triple, RBI, two runs), Caleb Vallejo (1 for 3, two RBIs, run), Matt Zollinger (1 for 5) and Jordan Fisher (1 for 3, two runs, two walks). Eric Thomas, Cameron Peters and Angel Yee each drew a walk, and Elijah DeGuzman had a sacrifice bunt.
The Braves’ offense came from James Snoke (1 for 1), Noah Young (1 for 2) and Tommy Lopez (walk).
Casa Grande out-hit Vintage 10-8, taking a 7-2 lead in the third and 9-4 lead in the fourth before holding the Crushers to two in the seventh.
Davide Migotto (3 for 4, triple, two RBIs) led Vintage at the plate, while Ethan Hemmerlin (2 for 4, two runs, two stolen bases), Ian Avalos (1 for 2, RBI, sacrifice fly), Max Phipps (1 for 4) and Jake Whipple (1 for 3) had the other hits. Zach Joson drew a walk.
Logan Nothmann pitched the first 2 2/3 innings and took the loss, allowing seven earned runs on six hits, two walks and one strikeout. After Felix Ortiz got the last out of the third, Owen Schnaible yielded two earned runs on two hits, two walks and three strikeouts. Jayge Campbell finished up with three shutout innings, allowing one hit.