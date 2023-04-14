The American Canyon High baseball team returned four of its top six hitters from a 2022 team that stunned Vintage 3-1 in Napa in its Vine Valley Athletic League finale for its only league win.

The Wolves didn’t wait that long to make noise in the VVAL this season, shocking Sonoma Valley 8-5 in 11 innings in their league opener on March 23.

After falling 6-4 at Casa Grande on March 24 and 5-0 at Petaluma on March 27, American Canyon dropped a 7-6 nailbiter at Justin-Siena on March 31.

After a 1-3 faring at the Concord Classic, where the Wolves lost 6-2 to Concord, beat San Leandro 2-1 and lost 4-0 to Campolindo, they pulled out an 8-6 thriller at Windsor.

American Canyon finally played its first home games this week, its field finally drive after months of rain, and took advantage by edging Napa High 4-3 on Tuesday and avenging its earlier loss to Casa Grande by routing the Gauchos 14-4 in six innings on Thursday.

The busy week was to continue Friday with a 6:30 p.m. game against St. Patrick-St. Vincent at Sacramento’s Sutter Health Park, home of the San Francisco Giants’ Triple-A River Cats, before a morning trip to Napa to face Vintage at 11 a.m. Saturday.

The Wolves (6-9, 3-3 VVAL) were clutch against Casa Grande this time, picking up 10 RBI in two-out situations and winning by the 10-run mercy rule. Sophomore Kaden Roberts got his second win in a row, pitching 3 2/3 innings and giving up three runs on four hits. Brandon Torres finished the game by giving up one run on two hits.

After Casa scored a run in the second inning on a botched home-to-first double play attempt, the Wolves answered back in the bottom of the frame with a five-run, two-out rally capped by a two-run triple from Torres. The Gauchos scored twice in the top of the third to make it a 5-3 game. However, in the bottom of the third, American Canyon answered with a six-run, two-out rally. Casa cut it to 11-4 in the top of the fifth, a booming two-run double by Erick Lopez in the bottom half made it 13-4.

With two out in the bottom of the sixth, Torres walked and Jaedon Mendoza knocked him in with a double down the left-field line to end the game.

Top hitters for the Wolves were Dylan Brown (3 for 4, three RBI, stolen base, two runs scored), Lorenzo Caoile (2 for 3, RBI, stolen base, two runs scored), Lopez (2 for 4, double, three RBI), Mason Harris (1 for 3, RBI, run scored), Archer Hilsabeck (1 for 2, two runs scored), Mendoza (1 for 3, double, two RBI, run scored), Torres (1 for 2, triple, two RBI, three runs scored) and Spencer Watson (1 for 4, run scored). Mason Gaskins scored twice.

On Tuesday, American Canyon head coach Matt Brown saw his team come from behind win to beat his Napa High alma mater. Tegan Wendt earned his second complete-game win in as many outings, striking out seven and walking none.

The Grizzlies got on the board first with a two-run third that saw Mason Bartlett score on a single by Nigel Clay and Graham Chapouris score on a sacrifice fly from Collin Taylor. The Wolves answered in the bottom of the inning with an RBI single by Dylan Brown that drove in Torres, who had reached on a lead-off triple. Napa held the lead until the bottom of the sixth when American Canyon erupted for three runs.

After a lead-off double from Lopez, Hilsabeck walked and Gaskins walked. Jason McDaniel who was the pinch runner for Lopez, scored from third base on a wild pitch to tie the game 2-2. Hilsabeck scored on a groundout by Torres that also sent Gaskins to third. Mendoza then walked, with ball four going to the backstop to score Gaskins for a 4-2 lead.

After a triple from Cameron Taylor to lead off the top of the seventh, Napa got a sacrifice fly from Chapouris to pull within 4-3. But Wendt got a groundball out and then struck out the last hitter of the game to seal the deal.

In the game at Windsor, the makeup of a rainout, the Jaguars scored a run in the first and held the lead until the top of the third, when American Canyon surged ahead 5-1. Wendt walked, Gaskins got a bunt single, and Caoile reached on a misplayed bunt to load the bases for Torres, who hit a line drive to centerfield to score Wendt and Gaskins for a 2-1 lead. Mendoza grounded out to the first baseman to move Caoile and Torres up. Brown grounded out to the second baseman, scoring Caoile and moving Torres to third. Kamari Antoncich was hit by a pitch and immediately stole second base, drawing an errant throw by the catcher that allowed Torres to score. Antoncich stole third on the next pitch, and a single by Hilsabeck scored him to make it 5-1.

American Canyon scored two more in the fourth for a 7-1 lead. The Jaguars answered with three runs in the fourth to make it 7-4. But in the top of the sixth, Brown walked and scored on a booming double by Antoncich. Torres, who came on to pitch in the fourth, held Windsor to two runs in the bottom of the sixth as the Jaguars were dealt only their second loss of the season. Roberts was the winning pitcher and Torres earned the save.

