Napa Valley Prep Baseball: Anderson leaves helm, stays to assist Smith

Rinaldi took the Woodland High helm the same year Anderson did at Vintage, 1992, and won a Sac-Joaquin Section title that year. The Wolves were section runners-up in 1999, led by future American League MVP Dustin Pedroia. Six years later, Rinaldi became the first head coach at the new Pleasant Grove High in Elk Grove. He would have two head coaching stints of his own there — one from 2006 to 2014 that was capped by three straight league titles, and 2017 and 2018.

With so much in common with Anderson as a coach, and respect, they’ve kept in touch.

Asked Monday what he thought about Anderson stepping down, Rinaldi said “the Napa baseball community and Vintage High baseball are suffering a loss larger than most people will ever know. For many of the last 25-30 years I scheduled Vintage as often as possible, knowing that we would be up against a great opponent, an opponent that was extremely well coached, and one that always competed with class.

“Rich is a fantastic teacher of baseball, but his impact was much larger than that. He taught his players how to compete, how to face adversity, how to work as a unit, and how to never give up. In addition, Rich coached Legion ball for years. He continuously improved and maintained the field, and he sought out competition that would challenge his players to be their best.