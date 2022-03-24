Napa Valley Prep Baseball: Andrews pitches Justin-Siena past Vintage in VVAL opener, 4-1

Nick Andrews, a Napa County Baseball Co-Player of the Year in 2021, showed he’s one of the best pitchers in the North Bay on Wednesday.

The Justin-Siena senior improved to 3-0 with a complete game as the undefeated Braves beat visiting Vintage, 4-1, in each team’s Vine Valley Athletic League opener.

“Locating my fastball and being able to locate my off-speed to today was a big help,” the right-hander said after allowing 7 hits and striking out 8. “But the defense was the major factor today because they shut it down behind me. Without them, it would have been a different game altogether.”

It’s a pretty big win for Justin-Siena (9-0 overall), which had been 0-4 against its Trower Avenue rival since the programs started meeting in VVAL games in 2018 after at least 13 years of never facing each other. The Braves came within an out of ending the skid last year.

“This is the most amazing feeling we’ve had as a team in our four years here,” Andrews continued. “This has never been done in our time span here, so this is just like an amazing feeling.”

The Braves’ offense came to life early, as they erupted for three runs in the second inning. Madden Edwards reached on an infield single and scored on a single by Bryce Laukert. After also singling, Robby Sangiacomo scored on a balk by Austin Whitehead when the bases were loaded. Dalen Tinsley’s bases-loaded walk brought in Matt Chadsey, who had walked to get on base.

Justin-Siena’s last run came in the sixth inning on a solo shot by Laukert to left field, his first home run of the season, making it 4-1.

“I wasn't really thinking too much — just get up there and keep the guys moving through the lineup,” Laukert explained. “I took that first pitch and was like, alright, whatever, and then saw that second pitch come in, swung, and there you go. There go the fans.”

Head coach Jeremy Tayson was happy to see his senior first baseman drive in the first and last runs of the game.

“Bryce is a guy that gives us a lot of energy. He’s got a great personality and is kind of a throwback,” said the coach, now in his sixth season at the Braves’ helm. “For him to get his hands through there and get his hips through there and get that one out was really huge because, with any lineup and the way that our park plays, balls can leave at any moment. To get one more really put us at ease.”

Leading the way at the plate for Justin-Siena were Laukert (2 for 2, 2 RBIs, walk, run scored), Edwards (1 for 2, run scored), Trevor L’Esperance (2 for 3) and Sangiacomo (2 for 3, run scored).

The Crushers (4-4 overall) pushed their run across in the fourth inning, when Eli Rojas reached on an infield single and later scored on a Justin Ray single.

Vintage also had chances to score in the fifth and seventh but was unable to push anything across.

Leading the way at the plate for the Crushers were Ray (2 for 3, RBI, stolen base), Carter Haven (2 for 2), Rojas (1 for 3), Ian Fernandez (1 for 3) and Dario Freschi (1 for 3).

Whitehead started the game for Vintage. The senior left-hander worked five innings and allowed three runs and one walk and struck out three.

“He battled well,” second-year Vintage head coach Billy Smith said of Whitehead. “He didn't lose it. He just got behind in the count. He didn't get a couple of calls. He's throwing good pitches. He's around the zone. He just got beat on an 0-2 pitch, I think, and a 1-2 pitch. We had it in our favor. They made a good adjustment, poked it to right.”

Peyten Czekalewski worked an inning of relief for the Crushers.

Vintage will continue league play at 4 p.m. Friday when it hosts Sonoma Valley (4-5). The Dragons stunned last year’s first-place team, Casa Grande, 9-8, with a walk-off squeeze bunt Wednesday night in Sonoma.

Justin-Siena, which next heads to San Francisco on Saturday to face Lick-Wilmerding at 1 p.m., hosts Napa (5-5, 1-0 VVAL) in its next league game at 4 p.m. next Wednesday.