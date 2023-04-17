Scoring the winning run from second base on an errant pickoff throw to first base, Emrys Davies continued a career of having a knack for scoring timely runs for the Justin-Siena baseball team in a 2-1 nonleague win over visiting Berean Christian of Walnut Creek on Thursday.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The Braves (10-4) and Eagles (4-9) were firmly entrenched in a pitchers’ duel in the sixth inning when Davies pinch-ran for Luke Giusto (1 for 2, stolen base), who had led off with a walk. The win helps solidify Justin-Siena’s positioning in the MaxPreps North Coast Section Division IV standings, where they are currently at No. 3.

Everet Johnson turned in a stellar performance for the home team. The junior went 2 for 3 with a double and stolen base on offense, fired a complete game on the mound, and teamed with catcher Jake Fletcher to catch three foul pop-ups in the seventh to send the Eagles away on four pitches.

Braves outfielders Sam Denkin, Jason Gray and Aidan Phinney turned six putouts on the day. On offense, Gray (2 for 3, stolen base, run scored) and freshman Braeden Butler (1 for 3, two stolen bases) put the Braves on the board with a clutch sequence that started with a Gray single and stolen base ahead of Butler's opposite-field, two-out RBI single.

Also hitting for Justin-Siena was Dalen Tinsley (1 for 3). Johnson (4-0) allowed just three hits and three walks while striking out seven.

The Braves will try to improve on their third-place, 4-2 Vine Valley Athletic League record on Tuesday by hosting Napa High (4-8, 2-4 VVAL) at 4:30 p.m.

American Canyon 19, St. Patrick-St. Vincent 9, 6 innings

On Friday night at Sacramento’s Sutter Health Park, home of the San Francisco Giants’ Triple-A River Cats, the Wolves won by the mercy rule before getting home and resting up for the next morning’s showdown at Vintage.

After starter and winner Spencer Watson shut the Bruins down in the top of the first inning, American Canyon scored nine runs in the bottom half. The Wolves added four runs the second to make it 13-0.

St. Pat’s pulled within 13-9 with two runs in the fourth and seven in the fifth, but American Canyon put it away with five in the fifth and another in the sixth.

Leading the Wolves at the plate were Lorenzo Caoile (3 for 3, three RBI, stolen base, two runs scored), Dylan Brown (3 for 5, RBI, run scored), Archer Hilsabeck (2 for 3, two RBI, stolen base, three runs scored), Erick Lopez (2 for 2, two runs scored), Brandon Torres (1 for 3, triple, three RBI, four runs scored), Mason Harris (1 for 1), Kaden Roberts (1 for 2, run), Sovann Som (1 for 2, run scored), Kamari Antoncich (RBI, stolen base, run scored), Jaedon Mendoza (RBI, run scored), Watson (RBI, run scored), Tegan Wendt (run scored) and Jason McDaniel (run scored).

American Canyon (7-10, 3-4 VVAL), which had a four-game win streak snapped with a 3-0 loss at Vintage on Saturday, will host Sonoma Valley (8-10, 1-6 VVAL) at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Junior varsity

American Canyon 12, St. Patrick-St. Vincent 6

The Wolves improved to 4-10 on Friday afternoon at Sutter Health Park in Sacramento, where Royce Hall pitched four innings for the win. He gave up just one run on four hits while striking out five and walking zero. Hall also went 2 for 4 with a double and RBI at the plate.

Also hitting for American Canyon were Frank Daniels (1 for 1, double, two RBIs, stolen base), Tyler Tran (2 for 2, three runs scored), Khalil Hunter (3 for 3, three RBI, run scored), Cole Gholer (3 for 3, triple, RBI, stolen base, two runs scored), Noah Johnson (1 for 2, stolen base, run scored), Matias Garcia (1 for 2, RBI), Bradley Keffer (1 for 2, RBI, stolen base), Chris Miller (1 for 2) and Matthew Schmaling (1 for 5, two RBI, two runs scored).

Justin-Siena 9, Berean Christian 5

The Braves picked up a nonleague win in Walnut Creek on Thursday, improving to 4-5 overall after dropping their first four VVAL games.

Sumner Eakins (4 for 4, double, RBI, three runs scored) led Justin-Siena’s 14-hit attack. Also with hits were Tommy Malloy (3 for 4, two RBI, hit by pitch), Xiano Ortega (2 for 4, RBI, run scored), Clint Wilsey (2 for 2, double, three RBI, walk, hit by pitch, run scored), Joaquin Villegas (1 for 3, triple, RBI, walk, run scored), Frank Campos (1 for 4, two runs) and Dylan Arnold (1 for 3, hit by pitch). Charlie Im also walked and scored.

Today in sports history: April 18 Video 1966: Bill Russell named coach of Boston Celtics 1967: Rick Barry scores 55 points in NBA Finals game 1987: Philadelphia’s Mike Schmidt hits his 500th home run 2005: Catherine Ndereba of Kenya becomes first woman to win fourth Boston Marathon 2007: Mark Buehrle faces minimum 27 batters in no-hit victory