Napa Valley Prep Baseball: Crushers play Gauchos like the game counts

Two of the top teams in the North Bay squared off Saturday afternoon in northeast Napa as Vintage used a three-run fifth inning to push past Casa Grande of Petaluma, 6-3, in a nonleague affair.

“That’s who we want to play,” said Vintage head coach Billy Smith, whose second-place Crushers lost 9-2 at home to the first-place Gauchos last month. “We felt we played a good five innings against them last time and I think it was 5-2 when they opened it up on us. We have been thinking about that loss and we have learned from that loss and we wanted to come out here and establish that we can play with them. So it’ll give us a little something for next Friday, but now we have to go back and think about Napa.”

After hosting Napa High in the second Big Game of the season at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Vintage has its real, Vine Valley Athletic League rematch with Casa Grande in Petaluma at 4 p.m. Friday,

Win or lose Saturday, the Gauchos were guaranteed to still hold a one-game lead on Vintage in the VVAL standings. The league voted in the winter to not award league pennants in any sport, but that doesn’t keep teams from trying to finish with the best record.