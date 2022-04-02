Napa Valley Prep Baseball: Davis has 3 RBIs as Vintage rallies past Napa in Big Game, 8-6

It’s been no secret that Diego Davis is a talented football player, as he was named the Vine Valley Athletic League’s Defensive Player of the Year this past fall.

Some may not realize the Vintage High senior is quite talented on the baseball field, as well.

In Friday’s baseball Big Game at Napa High’s Mount Field, Davis was instrumental in leading the visiting Crushers to an 8-6 victory over the Grizzlies.

In the top of the seventh, after Dario Freschi singled and Ian Fernandez reached on a fielder’s choice, the Stetson University-bound football signee laced a two-run triple that gave the Crushers a 7-6 lead.

“The coaches just wanted me being a 3 hitter in a big moment,” Davis of his spot in the batting order. “We just kind of came to it and relaxed and got a fastball.”

Vintage (6-5, 1-2 VVAL) added the insurance run when Carson Hall followed with a single, took second on a passed ball and third on a Justin Ray single, and scored when Eli Rojas reached on an error.

Davis also gave the Crushers early life in the first frame with a sacrifice fly to right field that scored Freschi, who had singled to begin the game.

For the day, Davis went 1 for 3 with a triple and three RBIs.

“He worked hard this week,” Vintage head coach Billy Smith said of Davis. “He’s been struggling. He’s nervous, but he’s been working hard this week in the cages. He’s worked in the field. I just felt something good was going to happen. I’m proud of him.”

Napa (7-7, 2-2 VVAL), two days after handing Justin-Siena its first loss of the season, grabbed the momentum with a four-run rally in the third inning. A Dylan Snider double brought in Elliot Zuidema, who had walked, and Snider scored when Leo Saldivar reached base on a dropped third strike. Saldivar came home on a Graham Chapouris single, and Connor Ross was hit by a pitch and scored on a ball that went under the glove of catcher Sam Gomez.

A fourth-inning triple by Snider brought in Kaleb Matulich and Zuidema, who had led off with back-to-back singles.

Snider had an impressive day at the plate going 2 for 4 with a double, triple, three RBIs and a run scored.

“Snider’s really becoming confident now,” Napa High head coach Jason Chatham said. “Obviously, you’ve seen his transition to a switch hitter. He hit the ball from both sides of the plate well, and I’m really proud of his development.”

Others helping the cause were Taylor (2 for 3, RBI), Chapouris (2 for 4, RBI), Zuidema (1 for 2, run), Ross (1 for 3), Matulich (1 for 3) and Saldivar (1 for 4, RBI, run).

Vintage’s comeback began in the fifth when Austin Buffler walked and, after an out, Fernandez singled and both runners advanced on the incoming throw. On a Gomez groundout, catcher Snider took the throw at the plate and airmailed the ball over third base. The error brought in both Buffler and Fernandez to cut the Grizzlies’ lead to 6-4. In the sixth, Hall reached on an infield single and was replaced by pinch runner Jacob Fiene, who scored on a Rojas single to make it 6-5.

“We just got away from flattening the ball out and making them play catch and we had better bats,” Smith said as to what sparked the rally. “I think they were a little nervous early on. We were capitalizing on what they’d give us and then we just relaxed.”

Vintage had taken a 2-0 lead in the second inning, when Rojas singled, moved up to third on a stolen base and wild pitch, and scored on a Buffler sacrifice fly.

Leading the way at the plate for the Crushers were Fernandez (2 for 3, 2 doubles, 2 runs scored), Hall (2 for 3, run scored) and Freschi (2 for 4, 2 runs scored).

“This is huge and in the back of our minds as coaches, we still have young players still learning the game,” Smith said of the first league win of the season.

It was a tough loss for Napa, but Chatham said the Grizzlies will regroup.

“I think our team chemistry carries us through this,” he said. “Our chemistry is is unmatched. We have an unbelievable group that is really tight-knit, really close, and this is the truest family feel I’ve felt. These guys do everything together, they care and they're not afraid to be honest with each other and say the hard things, and they're not afraid to pick each other up and be there for him.”

Getting the win in relief was Erik Kvidahl. The senior right-hander worked 4⅓ innings, striking out 5, walking 1 and giving up 2 earned runs. Austin Whitehead started the game for Vintage and worked 2⅔ innings. The senior left-hander struck out 6 and allowed 4 earned runs.

Starting and getting a no-decision for Napa was Zuidema. The senior worked five frames, struck out 2, walked 2 and gave up 4 runs, 3 of which were earned.

Vintage was to be back in action Saturday by facing Smith’s alma mater, Antioch, at 2 p.m. in the Concord High tournament, which continues Monday and Wednesday. Napa’s next game is at 4 p.m. Wednesday at Sonoma Valley.