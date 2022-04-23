Napa Valley Prep Baseball: Edwards' homer lifts Braves past Grizzlies, 4-3

There are times when baseball can create magic and there is no other way to describe it but “awesome.”

With his Justin-Siena baseball team trailing by a run and down to its final pitch, Justin-Siena senior Madden Edwards yanked a two-run home run to left field on a full count to give the visiting Braves a 4-3 lead in the top of the seventh inning they would preserve to beat Napa High at Mount Field.

“Initially, I was just going up there and just thinking to put the ball right up the middle, just trying to get the next guy up,” Edwards said of his last at-bat. “The guy threw great and I had full count and I was just trying to keep battling off. He threw me a really good curveball, and barely nicked it. Then finally he came with the fastball and I was just waiting on it. It was right in the sweet spot and I put it over the fence. Felt amazing.”

The epic at-bat against Grizzlies starter Dylan Newman lasted nine pitches and saw Edwards foul off four pitches before his homer, which also brought home Robby Sangiacomo (1 for 3) after the senior had been hit by a pitch and advanced to second on a wild pitch.

“Madden prides himself as a self-appointed composed guy,” Justin-Siena head coach Jeremy Tayson said. “So that was a relentless at-bat right against Newman, who pitched a great game. Madden got the better of him right there by just staying composed.”

Edwards, who finished 1 for 4 with the run scored and two RBIs, was having a tough day before his winning bash in the Vine Valley Athletic League clash.

In the fifth, the first baseman missed a good throw from shortstop Trevor L'Esperance on a would-be groundout that allowed Elliot Zuidema to reach base. Zuidema took second on a Dylan Snider groundout and scored on a single by Connor Ross (1 for 3) for a 3-1 lead.

Edwards also struck out and hit two infield popups in his first three at-bats, and wasn’t sure he’d get fourth chance until Justin-Siena (14-5, 4-4 VVAL) pushed a run across in the seventh to make it 3-2. After a strikeout, Nick Andrews (1 for 3) walked and advanced to third on a passed ball and wild pitch before scoring on a sacrifice fly to right field by Everet Johnson (1 for 3, double, RBI, run scored).

The Braves’ first run came in the fourth, when Johnson doubled and moved to third on a wild pitch before scoring on a double by Timmy Walsh (3 for 4) to make it 1-1.

Gianni Natuzzi (1 for 2), Jake Fletcher (1 for 2, walk) had the Braves’ only other hits. Newman was relieved after the homer by Graham Chapouris, who walked Matt Chadsey before getting Walsh to fly out.

Andrews pitched a 1-2-3 bottom of the seventh to get the win with a complete game, allowing just two earned runs on nine hits, five strikeouts and no walks or hit batters in 85 pitches.

The senior right-hander said he didn’t have his best stuff until the middle of the contest.

“At the beginning, I couldn’t locate my curveball and they scored in the first," Andrews said. "After that first, I started locating my curveball more and my defense had my back behind me. We had a few mistakes, but we kept grinding, kept picking each other up, and we finished the game off strong.”

Napa (8-10, 4-5 VVAL) scored the game’s first run in the bottom of the first. Zuidema (1 for 4, two runs scored) singled and advanced on a Snider groundout to second base before scoring on a double to left field by Cam Taylor (2 for 3, RBI).

The Grizzlies took a 2-1 lead in the fourth when Chapouris (1 for 3) doubled and came home on a bloop single to center by Kaleb Matulich (1 for 3).

Dylan Scopesi and Leo Saldivar also went 1 for-3 for the Grizzlies.

Newman took the loss despite pitching well in his 6⅔ innings. He allowed four earned runs on 103 pitches, striking out four and allowing 10 hits, two walks and one hit batter. He wiggled out of a lot of trouble throughout the game.

Napa High head coach Jason Chatham said Newman did everything the Grizzlies asked of him and gave them a chance to win.

“He has been dominant all year,” the coach said. “He doesn’t do it with strikeouts. He doesn’t do it with necessarily a low ERA. He does it by keeping the team in the game, and that’s what he did today. He kept us in the game.”

Both teams will continue VVAL play at 4 p.m. Wednesday, when Justin-Siena hosts second-place Casa Grande (14-5, 5-3 VVAL). Napa will try to avenge an 8-6 Big Game loss when it visits third-place Vintage (11-8, 4-3 VVAL) that day, after Vintage visits Sonoma Valley (4-4 VVAL) on Monday.