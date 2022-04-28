Napa Valley Prep Baseball: Grizzlies break tie in 7th to win at Vintage, 3-1

All season long, Cam Taylor has flown a bit under the radar for the Napa High baseball team.

But when the moment was big in the final Big Game of the season at Vintage on Wednesday, the junior poked a double into the right-center field gap to put the Grizzlies ahead to stay in a 3-1 Vine Valley Athletic League victory.

Connor Ross reached by way of a fielder’s choice and scored on Taylor’s hit for a 2-1 lead in the top of the seventh inning.

“I was just trying to shorten up my approach and adjust from the last at-bats I had,” Taylor said, “and just get my bat head out, not collapsed on my backside, and just kind of poke a ball onto the field, and it just worked out.”

Napa (10-11, 5-5 VVAL) added an insurance run in the seventh after Leo Saldivar singled Taylor to third base. Taylor scored and Saldivar moved to second when Vintage reliever Erik Kvidahl was called for a balk. That was all the Grizzlies needed, as relief pitcher Colby Chambers closed it out in the bottom of the seventh to get the win.

Napa scored its first run in the fourth, tying the score when Graham Chapouris walked and stole second before coming in on a single by Kaleb Matulich.

“Kaleb is just a really cool kid. He’s just the best kid you could ever imagine and I was really happy for him,” Napa High head coach Jason Chatham said. “In that situation, we probably wouldn’t have wanted to send the runner. But we struck out a ton today, so we had to take a chance.”

The victory avenged Napa’s 8-6 home loss to Vintage on April 1. It was a nice feeling for senior right-hander Elliot Zuidema, who started on the mound.

“It’s awesome,” he said. “Throughout my whole baseball career, I've actually never beaten Vintage in a Big Game. So this was huge for me as a senior, last Big Game in my career. It was awesome to get this win.”

Leading the Grizzlies at the plate were Zuidema (2 for 4, double, stolen base, run scored), Chapouris (1 for 2, stolen base, run scored), Saldivar (2 for 4), Snider (1 for 3), Taylor (1 for 4, double, RBI, run scored), Matulich (1 for 3, RBI) and Ross (1 for 4).

Vintage (11-10, 4-5 VVAL) scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the first. Dario Freschi singled, stole second, tagged up and took third on a Sam Gomez flyout, and came in on a single up the middle by Ian Fernandez.

“We wanted to get up early,” Vintage head coach Billy Smith said of the first. “We haven’t been swinging it. Dario got on first. Actually, Buffler did it on his own, tried to bunt him over. I was letting him because it was early and then we had a sac fly by Sam and then I believe the two-out single. My money's on Ian anytime you need a two-out hit for an RBI. He’s been solid all year, so I was pretty comfortable with that.”

The Crushers were led at the plate by Fernandez (2 for 3, double, RBI), Eli Rojas (2 for 3, triple) and Freschi (1 for 3, stolen base, run scored.

Runs were at a premium all day, as both teams came up empty numerous times with runners in scoring position. Napa was just 2 for 10 with runners in scoring position and had a runner on base in every inning. Vintage finished 1 for 10 with runners in scoring position.

Zuidema got a no-decision despite holding the Crushers to one earned run in 5⅓ innings. On 87 pitches, he struck out five and walked two.

“I came into the game mainly throwing a fastball and a curveball, but this team has seen those two pitches a lot,” Zuidema explained. “So in the third or fourth inning, I started resorting to that change-up. I was able to get like four or five K's with it. So I just continued to use it throughout the third, fourth and fifth innings, and it was mowing batters down. I was just able to find the zone, find the pitches, and it was just a good day out there.”

Chambers earned the win in 1⅔ innings, striking out four on 25 pitches.

“Colby is a dominant kid,” Chatham said of the sophomore left-hander. “He had a shoulder injury earlier in the year and he’s been working back from that. We’ve been trying to pick the right spot to put him in.”

Taking the loss was Kvidahl, who in two innings of work struck out four and walked one while allowing two runs. Austin Whitehead started and got a no-decision. Over five-plus innings of work, the southpaw struck out 10 and allowed just one run and two walks.

“Austin was good, really good, today. He did that last time he faced them,” Smith said. “This is the combo we wanted. We’ve been relying on Austin and Erik.”

For the first time in VVAL history, all three of the Napa schools have split all of their games with each other. Napa picked up wins at both Vintage and Justin-Siena. Vintage beat Napa on the road and Justin-Siena at home. Justin-Siena beat Napa on the road and Vintage at home.

Both coaches said it speaks to the parity of the league.

“It’s awesome,” Smith said. “It’s a tough league. We knew Napa was going to be good this year.”

Added Chatham, “I think I said this at the end of our game against Justin-Siena to our guys: ‘Hey, if we go out and win Big Game, then we’re going to have a split all the way around.’ Honestly, all three programs are quality programs.”

Both teams will wind down their seasons in the coming days. Napa has a nonleague contest at 4 p.m. Friday at Vanden. Vintage’s next game is a VVAL contest at 4 p.m. Monday at Casa Grande.