Napa Valley Prep Baseball: Grizzlies hold off Wolves in thriller, 6-3

Baseball is one of the ultimate team sports for a reason. Sometimes, it takes other players to step up at crucial times to push a team to victory.

This is what Napa High senior Kaleb Matulich did on Friday afternoon as he led his Grizzlies to a 6-3 Vine Valley Athletic League victory over American Canyon at Mount Field.

The right fielder’s perfect day at the plate ended in the bottom of the sixth with a double down the right-field line that brought in Dylan Scopesi and Thomas Hatton to cap a four-run rally that widened a 2-1 lead for the Grizzlies (9-9, 4-3 VVAL).

Cameron Taylor opened the frame by getting hit by a 3-1 pitch from Wolves starter Isaiah Peterson, who bounced back with a strikeout. Sophomore catcher Jaedon Mendoza nabbed Taylor on an attempted steal of second base for the second out, but Leo Saldivar kept the rally alive with a single, took second on a wild pitch and scored on a Scopesi single to left field. Thomas Hatton then doubled to give Matulich two runners in scoring position.

Matulich first had to wait for Brandon Torres to warm up. The junior, who leads American Canyon in batting average in the leadoff spot, came over from shortstop to relieve Peterson and promptly gave up Matulich’s big hit.

“What’s going through my head was second and third, they’ve got to go in,” Matulich said. “They’ve got to go to that home plate right there, so I just gotta do something.”

Matulich then scored on a double by Elliot Zuidema to make it 6-1 before a strikeout ended the inning. Matulich finished 3 for 3 with a pair of doubles, 2 RBIs, a stolen base and 2 runs scored.

“It’s just having the confidence to say I can hit the ball. I can do what I need to do to help my team,” Matulich said. “That’s just the mindset I’ve been missing from the past couple of games that allowed me to kind of open up my shell and kind of unleash.”

American Canyon (1-17, 0-7 VVAL) didn’t go quietly.

Mason Harris, a freshman with the Wolves’ second-highest batting average, singled to open the seventh. After a strikeout by Napa starting pitcher Dylan Newman, senior Dayvon Lucas launched a pinch-hit, two-run homer to left field.

“Davyon is a big, strong kid,” Wolves head coach Matt Brown said. “He hits the ball hard. He’s had a knee injury, so his playing time has been spotty, so we were looking for a way to get him an at-bat. The fact that Mason came out and got a hit to lead off the inning, it was a good spot to put Davyon in and he came through. It was a great hack.”

Mario Juarez kept the rally going with a single on an 0-2 pitch, before getting caught stealing by Newman. Torres flied out to Matulich in foul territory to end the game.

The Grizzlies scored their first two runs in the third. Matulich doubled down the left-field line and moved to third when Zuidema (3 for 4, RBI, 2 stolen bases) reached on an error before scoring on a Dylan Snider groundout. Zuidema later scored when Mendoza threw the ball up the left-field line on a back-pick at third.

It was just a one-run game after the Wolves scored their first run in the fifth, when Ryan Landaverde was hit by a pitch and stole second before scoring on a Torres double to cut Napa’s lead to 2-1.

“When you get your base runners on and when we can start putting pressure on the defense, that’s huge for us,” Brown said. “That's kind of our game, and we just had a hard time getting guys on early on.”

Saldivar (2 for 3) and Graham Chapouris (1 for 3, stolen base) contributed to Napa’s nine-hit attack, while Peterson (1 for 2) had one of American Canyon’s five hits.

The 6-foot-5 Newman got the win on the bump with a complete game, striking out 10 and walking 2 with a very efficient 83 pitches.

“Dylan did what he does. He’s just typically a guy who keeps it around the plate and forces contact,” Napa High head coach Jason Chatham said. “He usually doesn’t strike out a bunch of guys, but usually doesn’t give up a bunch of hard contact. That’s what he did.”

Aside from allowing Lucas’ homer in the seventh, Newman was pleased with his performance.

“Everything was working until one of the last batters just took that ball deep,” he said. “But the rest of the game was just doing like the little things, just hitting locations and all that, and then it seemed to work out.”

Pitching well but getting the loss was Peterson. In 5⅔ innings of work, he was charged with just three of the five runs he allowed. He walked 2 and struck out 2 in 99 pitches.

Both teams are scheduled to continue league play at 4 p.m. Wednesday, with Napa visiting first-place Petaluma (9-5, 6-0 VVAL) and American Canyon hosting second-place Casa Grande (13-4, 4-2 VVAL).