It helps to have a cleanup hitter who can change the whole complexion of the game, like Carson Hall did on Senior Day for the Vintage High baseball team Thursday.

The senior had the most important swing of the day in leading the Crushers past Justin-Siena, 4-3, in a crucial Vine Valley Athletic League game.

With the game tied at 3 in the bottom of the fifth, Hall came to the plate and sent his first home run of the season — only the second one by a Vintage player this year — way over the fence in right field to give the Crushers the lead.

“I knew he was gonna throw me a fastball and he was gonna miss,” Hall said of facing starter Everet Johnson in the key at-bat. “He was missing his off-speed outside a lot and I knew at a 3-2 count he was gonna challenge me with a fastball, so I knew I had to put a barrel on the ball and that’s basically what happened. Put it in the trees.”

Hall ended the day by going 1 for 2 with the homer, RBI and run scored as well as a walk. He now leads the Crushers with nine RBI.

“We've been trying to get him to hit like that,” Vintage head coach Billy Smith said. “He's got such a great eye that he’s afraid to swing at anything other than the pitch that he wants and he takes a lot of walks. We’ve been trying to get him to do that.”

The Crushers (11-12, 7-5 VVAL) honored Hall and fellow seniors Jacob Fiene, Lucas Avina, Carter Haven, Sam Gomez, Alec Deharo, Grant Menzel, Peyten Czekalewski and Will Tokar — who had their only homer going into the game — before grabbing a 3-0 lead in the first inning and never trailing.

The win locks up the No. 2 seed in next week’s four-team VVAL Tournament at Arnold Field in Sonoma, where Vintage will face No. 3 seed Petaluma (13-10-1, 7-5 VVAL) at 4 p.m. Tuesday. In Tuesday’s other semifinal, scheduled for 7 p.m., No. 1 seed Casa Grande will face No. 4 seed American Canyon (12-12, 7-5 VVAL). The Gauchos (18-4, 9-2)

Justin-Siena (11-9, 5-6 VVAL) was eliminated from participating in the league tournament, which it won just last year. But the Braves still have their own Senior Day game at 1 p.m. Saturday, where they will recognize their seven 12th-graders before taking on Sonoma Valley. Casa Grande will also host the Dragons in its Senior Day game at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Vintage went 2-4 its first time through league play before going 5-1 down the stretch. The Crushers are now on a four-game win streak.

“We were learning everybody,” Smith explained as to how his squad has been so hot of late. “The coaching staff was learning the players and the players were learning the coaching staff. We finally figured out we need to work together and listen to each other. We need to know what they’re trying to do and they need to know what we’re trying to do. We finally got on the same plane and we really started working.”

Vintage’s three-run rally in the first began when John Bullock (1 for 3, walk, run scored) singled, Ian Fernandez (1 for 1, run scored) reached on an error, and Gomez (1 for 4, RBI, run scored) singled in Bullock. After Hall walked to load the bases, a Jeffery Page groundout to third and brought in Fernandez, and Carson McCaffrey reached on an error that allowed Gomez to score.

“I knew we had to come out hot,” Hall said of the importance of scoring runs early. “Justin’s a phenomenal team out there and I knew we had to come out hot just put it on early because there’s a chance they could concede to it, and they did.”

But the Braves fought back to tie the game in the fourth off Vintage starter Miles Tenscher, who came into the game with a 3-0 record. Dalen Tinsley and Jake Fletcher walked and moved up a base on a passed ball before Sam Denkin reached on an error to load the bases. Tinsley came home on a passed ball, a groundout to the shortstop by Aidan Phinney (1 for 3, RBI) brought in Fletcher, and a single by Henry Meyers (2 for 3, RBI) brought in Denkin.

“We really leaned on our culture and our grit,” Justin-Siena head coach Jeremy Tayson said of the rally. “Our guys competed. We felt like we were pretty prepared. It’s no secret Miles is one of the better pitchers in the league and Vintage is red-hot, so we just prepared. We just stuck with the process and we were able to get some things happening.”

The Braves had a chance to take the lead in the seventh after Trevor L’Esperence (2 for 4, double) led off with a single. Johnson then hit the ball about as hard as it could be hit to the left-center gap, but Vintage center fielder Avina made a great game-saving catch.

A single by Luke Giusto (1 for 4) then put runners at first and second with one out. But in the final at-bat of the game, Fletcher hit a ball that looked like it could stay fair and go into the corner for an extra-base hit, but Crushers right fielder James Burgess tracked it down for a game-ending catch.

Johnny Alcayaga (2 for 2) and Kai Gulliksen (1 for 3) also contributed to Vintage’s seven-hit attack, while Jason Gray (1 for 3, stolen base) had one of Justin-Siena’s seven hits.

The Braves were just 1 for 5 batting with runners in scoring position.

Getting the win for Vintage was reliever Noah Piersig (3-3). The junior right-hander worked 3⅓ shutout innings and gave up just four hits, striking out three with no walks. He threw 45 pitches and didn’t allow a run on the way to getting his third winning decision of the year.

“He's one of the bigger competitors on our team — he always wants the ball,” Smith said of Piersig. “When he gets out there, he just flips a switch and he’s just a different person. He cuts that ball in and out, up, down.”

Tenscher worked the first 3⅔ innings and struck out threeand walked three on 64 pitches. The hard-throwing, submarining junior righty gave up one earned run.

Johnson pitched the first five innings for Justin-Siena and gave up all four runs, three of them earned. The junior righty struck out five and allowed six hits, two walks and one hit batter on 93 pitches.

Giusto worked the last inning and gave up a hit and walked one on 14 pitches.

The three VVAL teams in the city of Napa split with each other for the second consecutive year.

Vintage will get ready for the VVAL Tournament with a nonleague game at noon Saturday at Windsor (16-5). The Jaguars handed visiting Cardinal Newman (21-1) its first loss on Wednesday, 5-4, and were to face the Cardinals again at 4 p.m. Friday in Santa Rosa.