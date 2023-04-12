It’s always a great sight when your third hitter delivers a big hit at a crucial moment in a baseball. After all, he’s put in that spot to do precisely that.

On Tuesday afternoon at Braves Diamond, Everet Johnson came up clutch in the third inning to give Justin-Siena a lead it wouldn’t relinquish as the Braves defeated Vintage, 6-4, in a Vine Valley Athletic League showdown.

Justin-Siena (9-4, 4-2 VVAL) put up a crooked number in the third, scoring five times to go up 6-1.

It all started when Dalen Tinsley was walked by Peyten Czekalewski — who pitched a complete game for Vintage — and stole second base before coming in on a double by Johnson that he pulled down the left-field line.

A Jake Fletcher double brought in Johnson. Jason Gray reached an error that scored Fletcher from second, with Gray going to second on the error. Sam Denkin then reached on an errant throw by shortstop Kai Gulliksen that brought in Gray and got Denkin to second. Finally, Henry Meyers doubled and brought in Denkin.

“We were sitting on (Czekalewski’s) offspeed,” Justin-Siena junior first baseman-pitcher Luke Giusto said of the Braves' approach in the third. “He had a good slider going. So we were just really making sure we saw that pitch well, and then kind of adjusting to the fastball off of that, and I think we pressured him into throwing us more fastballs and hopped on him.”

Before that, Justin-Siena had to rally from an early deficit. The Braves began their half of the first inning by loading the bases on a trio of singles by Trevor L’Esperence, Tinsley and Giusto. When Jake Fletcher grounded into a fielder’s choice, L’Esperence scored to knot things up at 1.

“Absolutely, it gave us a fresh start,” Justin-Siena head coach Jeremy Tayson said of the importance of tying the game up in the first. “So I know that Dalen really appreciated the opportunity to have a fresh start after an up-and-down first inning. And really it started with Trevor L’Esperance. He's kind of an unspoken guy in our program for the last couple years.”

Leading the Braves’ batting attack were Tinsley (1 for 2 walk, stolen base, run scored), Fletcher (1 for 2, double, two RBI, run scored), Johnson (1 for 3, double, RBI, run scored), Meyers (1 for 3, double, RBI, run scored), Denkin (1 for 3, stolen base, run scored), Giusto (1 for 3) and L’Esperence (1 for 4, run scored).

The Crushers (4-9, 1-4 VVAL) took their short-lived lead in the top of the first when Jeffrey Page was hit by a pitch, John Bullock walked, Page tagged up and went to third on a Carson Hall pop-up, and Page scored on Noah Piersig’s single to left field.

“He's growing up as a hitter,” Vintage head coach Billy Smith said of Piersig. “Now he's more mature and open to more things like adjusting his swing a little bit, and he did. He went right to the 5-6 hole. His hand path was right on plane. He's working hard as a hitter and a pitcher, so we're gonna start feeding him more action coming down the road.”

Vintage scored twice more in the fourth. Carson McCaffrey and Gabe Pacheco began the inning with a pair of singles and both scored when Gulliksen yanked a double into the right-center gap to make it a 6-3 game.

“We’re trying to take some pressure off of him,” Smith said of moving Gulliksen to the No. 9 spot in the batting order. “Batting first, playing shortstop, trying to fill Dario (Fresch’si) shoes, those are big shoes to fill. So we’ve tried to take it off his plate by moving him down a little bit so he can relax.”

The Crushers scored once more in the seventh when Bullock doubled and advanced to third on a balk before scoring on a Hall single.

Vintage was led at the plate by Gulliksen (1 for 2, double, walk, two RBI), McCaffrey (1 for 2), James Burgess (1 for 2), Bullock (1 for 3, double, walk), Piersig (1 for 4, RBI), Hall (1 for 4 RBI) and Ian Fernandez (1 for 4, stolen base).

Tinsley got his second winning decision of the season. The senior right-hander pitched four innings and allowed just four hits on 74 pitches. He struck out six and walked three while allowing three earned runs.

“Dalen competed today,” Tayson said. “He didn't quite have his best stuff, but the mark of a good pitcher is competing and getting outs when you're not sharp. So what I saw from that is a real testament to his growth, like we talked about prior. He keeps drawing tough assignments and for him to really gut it out, that’s the sign of a true pitcher. That’s exactly what a pitcher does.”

Giusto worked the final three frames, striking out three with no walks. He also allowed an earned run to score while notching his first save of the season on just 35 pitches.

“Honestly, I’ve got a great defense everywhere,” Giusto said. “There's no holes. So I was just trying to pound the zone, throw strikes, let the batters hit it, and trust my defense.”

Czekalewski struck out six and walked one while going the distance in defeat. He allowed seven hits and gave up four earned runs. He threw 87 pitches.

The third-place Braves are only a game behind second-place Petaluma (5-1 VVAL), while Vintage fell to sixth place.

Both teams will be back in action with 4 p.m. start times Thursday. Vintage will host Sonoma Valley (7-9, 0-6 VVAL). Justin-Siena, which has the league bye, will host Berean Christian (4-8) of Walnut Creek.

