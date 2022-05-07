Napa Valley Prep Baseball: Justin-Siena makes VVAL tourney

The Justin-Siena baseball team clinched the No. 3 seed in next week’s four-team Vine Valley Athletic League Tournament with an 8-3 win over Sonoma Valley at Hap Arnold Field in Sonoma.

The Braves will return to Arnold Field on Tuesday for a 4 p.m. tournament opener against No. 2 seed Casa Grande. Even the Dragons got in, despite their defeat, but as the No. 4 seed must open against No. 1 Petaluma in a 7 p.m. game at Arnold Field.

On the last day of a hyper-competitive VVAL regular season that saw five teams vie for three tournament spots, Justin-Siena (17-6, 7-5 VVAL) entered Friday’s game looking to finish in second place while trying not to end up as low as sixth. But Casa Grande’s 11-2 win over Napa High and Petaluma’s 6-0 win over Vintage eliminated the losing teams and put the winners in the top two spots.

The Braves used a well-rounded offensive attack to stay on top at Sonoma, setting the tone in the top of the first inning with a three-run homer by Everet Johnson (1 for 3, four RBIs, sacrifice fly, run scored).

Justin-Siena pushed the game out of reach in the fourth with a productive rally started by a Jake Fletcher walk, a bunt-single by Timmy Walsh (1 for 2, RBI, walk, sacrifice fly, run scored) and a sacrifice fly by Trevor L'Esperance.

Dalen Tinsley (2 for 4, RBI, stolen base, run scored), Matt Chadsey (1 for 3, walk, run scored) and the red-hot Gianni Natuzzi (2 for 2, RBI, walk, stolen base, hit by pitch, run scored) also contributed on offense.

On the mound for the Braves was Nick Andrews (6-2), who was again magnificent in going the distance for his sixth complete-game victory of the year. He allowed two earned runs in seven innings, allowing six hits with nine strikeouts.

JV Baseball

Justin-Siena 8, Sonoma Valley 2

Avenging a 4-2 loss to the Dragons earlier in the season, the Braves played perhaps their best all-around game of the year on Friday in their finale with solid pitching, clutch hitting and flawless defense.

Justin-Siena scored in the first inning, when Sam Denkin led off with an infield single, stole second and advanced to third on the errant throw. With two outs, Ben Sebastiani singled to plate Denkin. The Braves added another in the fourth when Sebastiani lined a one-out double down the right-field line. Cesar Evina lined a single to left with Sebastiani holding at third and Evina advancing on the throw. Lucas Stephenson grounded out with both runners advancing for a 2-0 lead.

Braves starter Jason Gray (five innings, nine hits, walk, two hit batters) battled through the Sonoma Valley line-up twice with the help of his defense, which turned two double plays and threw out a runner at third base. But the Dragons tied the game in the top of the fifth. With one out, Norman Shinn walked but was forced at second on an Auston Hughes grounder to third. Hughes stole second and Anthony DeTorres followed with an infield single. Hudson Giarritta singled to left to score Hughes, and Will Borden followed with another to plate DeTorres to tie the game 2-2.

The Braves answered in the fifth as with one out as Sumner Eakins, Denkin and Gray all walked off Dragons starter Wyatt Hinman (4 1/3 innings, four hits, three of five runs earned, two strikeouts, three walks), who ran out of gas and was replaced by Hughes (1 1/3 innings, three hits, two of three runs earned, strikeout, walk).

Luke Giusto bounced a single up the middle against the drawn-in infield to score both Eakins and Denkin, with Gray moving to third and Giusto going to second on the late throw to the plate. Sebastiani was safe on an error and both Gray and Giusto scored to give the Braves a 6-2 lead heading into the sixth.

Sebastiani (two innings, strikeout, walk, hit batter) came in to relieve Gray and preserved the victory by pitching two scoreless innings. The Braves added two insurance runs in the sixth, as Stephenson led off with a single, Kevin Montes walked and, with two outs, Denkin doubled to right-center to score pinch-runner Aidan Hermann and Montes.

Sebastiani (2 for 3, three RBIs, double, stolen base, run scored), Denkin (2 for 3, two runs scored, two RBIs, double, stolen base, walk) and Giusto (1 for 3, run scored, two RBIs) led the Braves’ offense. DeTorres (3 for 4, run scored) and Giarritta (2 for 3, RBI, double, stolen base, walk) led the Dragons’ offense.

“This was a great team win,” Justin-Siena head coach Steve Meyer said. “Everybody contributed and we played very well.”

Meyer said the Braves have five players with Sonoma ties who were a combined 6 for 14 with five runs scored, seven RBIs, two walks, two stolen bases and two doubles at the plate.

“They also handled 15 putouts and eight assists as well as both double plays on what was our best defensive effort of the season,” Meyer added. “This was a great group of young men and I look forward to watching them at the next level of high school baseball.”

The Braves (11-13, 4-8 VVAL) finished the year in fourth place while the Dragons (8-14-1, 3-9 VVAL) finish tied for fifth.

