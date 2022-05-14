Napa Valley Prep Baseball: Justin-Siena stuns Petaluma in VVAL Tournament final, 5-2

The Justin-Siena baseball team, winning at Sonoma’s Hap Arnold Field for the third time in eight days, defeated regular-season Vine Valley Athletic League champion Petaluma in the VVAL Tournament championship game on Friday night, 5-2.

The Braves (19-6, 7-5 VVAL) won their fifth straight, with two wins over Petaluma during that run. Friday night’s rubber game between the Trojans (18-8, 11-1 VVAL) and Justin-Siena featured the VVAL Co-Most Valuable Players squaring off on the mound – 6-foot-4 Petaluma junior Aaron Davainis and Braves senior Nick Andrews.

After exchanging lone runs in the first inning, Andrews and the Braves settled in by playing an aggressive game offensively. With the game still knotted 1-1 in the top of the third, Robby Sangiacomo (1 for 3, 2 RBIs, walk) laced a first-pitch fastball for a two-run single to left-center field to put the Braves ahead for good.

In the fourth, Justin-Siena added two more runs on an RBI single by Everet Johnson (3 for 3, double, 2 RBIs, hit batter, stolen base) and a stolen base and error forced by Dalen Tinsley (1 for 4, 2 runs scored) on the play.

Andrews (7-2) was dominant, taking a one-hitter into the fifth backed by stellar defense from center fielder Timmy Walsh (1 for 3), second baseman Madden Edwards (1 for 3, walk, run scored), first basemen Bryce Laukert, and third baseman Johnson. Andrews went 6 2/3 inning, allowing 1 earned run on 4 hits, 7 strikeouts and 3 walks in 110 pitches, and went 1 for 4 at the plate. Tinsley relieved him to get the last out.

Matt Chadsey (1 for 3, stolen base) and Emrys Davies (run scored) also contributed for the Braves, who will receive their North Coast Section Division 4 playoff seed on Sunday.

“This win is a testament to the makeup of the players on our team,” Braves head coach Jeremy Tayson said. “All week, our team has displayed a confident stoicism that let us ride the wave that is a playoff baseball game. Our program couldn’t be more proud for earning our way into this position in the ever-competitive and highly regarded Vine Valley Athletic League."

St. Helena 8, Fort Bragg 6

St. Helena 11, Fort Bragg 4

The Saints secured the North Central League I title outright with Friday’s sweep of the Timberwolves in Fort Bragg.

In the opener, Jasper Henry pitched the first five innings and allowed 5 earned runs on 6 hits – including 2 home runs – and 4 walks with 3 strikeouts. Spencer Nelson threw the last two innings for the save, allowing an unearned run on zero hits, 1 walk and 2 strikeouts.

Miles Harvey (2 for 4, RBI, run scored) and Henry (2 for 5, stolen base, 2 runs scored) led the Saints’ 12-hit attack. Also contributing were Will Meyer (1 for 3, 2 RBIs, walk, run scored), Orlando Segura (1 for 4, double, 2 RBIs), Harrison Ronayne (1 for 3, RBI, hit by pitch), Thomas Herdell (1 for 3, walk), Justice Penterman (1 for 3, stolen base, run scored), Spencer Printz (1 for 3, 2 stolen bases, 2 runs scored), Christian Meineke (1 for 1) and Wynton Meyer (run scored).