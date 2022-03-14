Napa Valley Prep Baseball: Justin-Siena's Andrews no-hits Salesian in 7-0 win

Nick Andrews threw a no-hitter in the Justin-Siena baseball team’s 7-0 win over visiting Salesian on Saturday as the Braves improved to 6-0.

Justin-Siena passed a big early-season test against another perennial small school contender in Salesian (6-2).

Andrews, a 2020-21 Napa County Co-Player of the Year, struck out 7 and walked 1 in his gem.

The Braves cruised to victory, scoring in five of their six frames on offense, and for the second game in a row it was Andrews (3 for 4, 2 doubles, RBI, 2 runs scored) and Dalen Tinsley (2 for 3, RBI, sacrifice fly, run scored) teaming up right out of the gates to give the Braves all the scoring they would need. Andrews led off the bottom of the first inning with a double, took third base on a passed ball, and scored on a Tinsley’s sac fly.

In the second inning, the Braves mounted a two-out rally that saw senior Bryce Laukert (1 for 3, run scored), freshman Jake Fletcher (1 for 2, RBI) and Andrews lace three successive hits to seemingly break the game open early.

After walking the leadoff batter in the top of the third, Andrews retired the final 15 Pride batters in order, backed by stellar defense from shortstop Trevor L'Esperance, Laukert and left fielder Matt Chadsey, who made a diving catch.

Justin-Siena also got offense from Everet Johnson (1 for 3, double, walk, run scored), Madden Edwards (2 for 3, 2 doubles, walk, run scored) and Gianni Natuzzi (1 for 4, two-run double).

The Braves, who have picked up 11-plus hits in all six games this year, will host Healdsburg (4-2) at 4 p.m. Thursday.

Berean Christian 10, St. Helena 0, 6 innings

The Saints were no match Saturday for the visiting Eagles (3-3) who are also in Division V but have played mostly bigger schools this preseason. The Walnut Creek squad scored 3 runs in the first inning, 1 in the third, 2 in the fourth and 4 in the fifth before Saturday’s game was stopped an inning early because of the 10-run mercy rule.

St. Helena got singles from Spencer Printz (1 for 2, stolen base), Brent Isdahl (1 for 2) and Harrison Ronayne (1 for 2).

On the mound, Jasper Henry, Henry Dixon, Josh Johnson and Zanto Segura combined to allow 9 earned runs on 8 hits, 6 walks, 4 strikeouts and 1 hit batter.

Junior Varsity

Montgomery 13, Justin-Siena 7

The Braves (3-3) hosted Montgomery (1-4) of Santa Rosa on Saturday and struggled to throw strikes and play defense in a nonleague loss.

The Vikings jumped on starter and losing pitcher Chase Briskovich (2 innings, 2 hits, 7 runs, 4 earned, 1 strikeout, 5 walks, hit batter) for 5 runs in the top of the first inning with 2 hits, 2 walks, a hit batter and 2 errors.

Justin-Siena came back with 3 runs in the bottom of the first. Jason Gray led off with a single and scored on a Ben Sebastiani double to left-center field. Luke Giusto walked, stole second base, and he and Sebastiani scored on a two-run single by Cesar Evina. The Braves added another run in the second when a Giusto sacrifice fly drove in Zeke Bichara, who had reached on an error, to close it to 5-4.

The Vikings chased Briskovich in third and Evina (2 innings, 4 hits, 3 runs, 1 earned, 2 walks) came on in relief, but 3 walks, 3 hits and an error led another 5 runs and a 10-4 Montgomery lead.

The Braves added a run in the fifth on a double steal, and 2 runs in the sixth with the help of a balk and a Sebastiani base hit. But the Vikings added 3 runs off of reliever Eddie Padilla (2 1/3 innings, 5 hits, 2 earned runs, 3 walks).

Leading Justin-Siena offensively were Sebastiani (4 for 4, triple, double, 2 RBIs, run), Evina (2 for 4, 2 RBIs) and Gray (1 for 3, walk, 2 runs scored).

"The great thing about baseball is that on any given day a team can step up and outplay the other team. We did not play like we wanted to and the result was Montgomery got its first win of the season,” Braves head coach Steve Meyer said. “We need to continue to get better in all aspects of the game before league opens a week from Wednesday. You can't win giving up 10 walks and 11 hits and making 5 errors."

Justin-Siena travels to Healdsburg this coming Thursday to take on the Greyhounds at 4 p.m. at Recreation Park.

