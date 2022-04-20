Napa Valley Prep Baseball: Kvidahl helps Vintage avenge loss with 12-2 rout of Justin-Siena

Oftentimes, a good pitching performance paired with someone having a monstrous day batting is all you need to pick up a victory.

Never was this more true than Tuesday, when Vintage High senior Erik Kvidahl pitched one of his best games of the season and Sam Gomez led the offensive charge as the Crushers rolled past Justin-Siena, 12-2, in a Vine Valley Athletic League game stopped after six innings because of the 10-run mercy rule.

Kvidahl was marvelous on the bump for the Crushers (11-8, 4-3 VVAL), who are now tied with Napa and Casa Grande for second place behind Petaluma (6-0 VVAL). The senior right-hander worked all six frames for the win, allowing two earned runs on four hits, 11 strikeouts and two walks.

“My curveball wasn't really working in the first inning. I hit the third batter with it. I wasn’t coming all the way through with it,” Kvidahl said. “So I had to stick with my fastball for the first couple of innings and then, about the third, fourth, it started coming down and it was really working for me.”

Crushers head coach Billy Smith said Kvidahl had been looking forward to facing the Braves (13-4, 3-4 VVAL), who had beaten Vintage for possibly the first time ever, 4-1, four weeks before in their league opener.

“He's been waiting for this game, just for personal reasons and to show them that Erik is one of the top pitchers in this league and I thought he showed that today,” he said. “He just went right after everybody with his fastball and occasional curveball. He worked hard. He’s been wanting this game and he got it, so I'm proud of him.”

The only runs Kvidahl allowed came in the first inning when Nick Andrews (1 for 2) singled and scored on a triple by Dalen Tinsley (1 for 2), who scored when Robby Sangiacomo grounded into a fielder's choice.

“Just cashed in on our opportunities,” Justin-Siena head coach Jeremy Tayson said of the rally. “Nick and Dalen, it’s probably the fifth time this year that just the two of them have combined to put a run on the board right out of the gates, and Robby backs it up with a productive out there. So just good baseball at the beginning of the game.”

But the only other hits by the Braves would come from Matt Chadsey, who was 2 for 3.

Gomez and the Crushers (11-8, 4-3 VVAL) took command of the game with six runs in the bottom of the first. It all started when Dario Freschi was hit by a pitch and Austin Buffler singled and advanced a base when Ian Fernandez reached on an error. Freschi and Buffler both came in on a single by Gomez. A single by Carson Hall brought home Fernandez. Later, a single by Carter Haven loaded the bases and Eli Rojas drew a bases-loaded walk to bring in Gomez. Hall and Haven came in on a single by Freschi.

“It's super important in a game like this, against a rival team like Justin, to get right back at them when they get on our ace early,” Gomez said of the first-inning explosion. “So that was really what propelled us to the victory.”

The big first inning also allowed Kvidahl to settle in on the mound.

“It was easy because it just gave me a little bit of a relaxer,” he explained. “I was able to chill a little bit and just start doing what I need to do, and that’s what I did.”

Gomez finished 3 for 4 with a double, a run scored, and a whopping five RBIs.

“The past few games I haven't been as disciplined, and today I kind of had an approach,” Gomez said. “I talked to someone the other day, actually, who really helped me get my mind right and I was getting the pitches I wanted. When I do that, I get a lot of hits.”

Also having big days for the Crushers were Hall (2 for 2, two RBIs, two runs scored) and Freschi (1 for 1, two RBIs, two runs scored).

Vintage tacked on four more runs in the fourth. Freschi walked, Buffler reached on a bunt single, Ferndandez singled, and all three came in on a double to right-center by Gomez. Jacob Fiene pinch-ran for Gomez and scored on a Hall single.

The game ended in the bottom of the sixth when Hall singled and scored when Calvin Johnson reached on an error. After singling and moving to second on an error, Justin Ray scored the game-ending run on a Rojas sacrifice fly to center field.

Both teams were to have very short turnarounds with games scheduled Wednesday — Justin-Siena at home against Armijo at 4 p.m. and Vintage at Sonoma Valley in a 7 p.m. game at Arnold Field — though rain was in the forecast.