Napa Valley Prep Baseball: Napa High rallies in seventh to hand Justin-Siena its first loss, 6-4

Connor Ross can take over a baseball game over at any time. He's been doing it since his first varsity season as a sophomore in 2020.

The Napa High senior made a huge impact in Wednesday’s Vine Valley Athletic League contest at Justin-Siena as his Grizzlies handed the Braves their first loss of the season, 6-4.

The Grizzlies trailed 4-2 going into the top of the seventh, when they took their 6-4 lead with a four-run rally. Ross poked a single to right field that brought in Colby Chambers with the go-ahead run for the Grizzlies (7-6, 2-1 VVAL).

“I really just came up there thinking a single gives us the lead,” Ross said. “I didn’t need to put up a shot (home run). I didn’t need to rope one down the line. All I needed was a base hit, and I got one.”

Ross gave Napa early momentum in the first inning when he roped a two-run homer to left-center that also brought in Dylan Snider (2 for 3), who had been hit by a pitch.

“I was just sitting fastball the whole time,” Ross said of the round-tripper, his second of the season, off Justin-Siena starter Dalen Tinsley. “He was missing up and then I saw it there and just threw hands and it carried.”

Ross finished 2 for 4 with 3 RBIs and a run scored.

“He’s the real deal,” Napa High head coach Jason Chatham said. “I love the guy when he’s at the plate. I feel insanely confident and I love the approach he’s taken the last couple of games. I think that when Connor takes good approaches, good things happen.”

Graham Chapouris (2 for 3) led off Napa's half of the seventh with a single before Dylan Scopesi's ground ball was mishandled and Chambers (1 for 3) loaded the bases with a bunt single. Kaleb Matulich was hit by a pitch to drive in Chapouris and, after an out, Snider singled in Scopesi to tie the score. After Ross singled in Chambers, Matulich scored when Leo Saldivar reached on Justin-Siena's third error of the inning and sixth of the game.

“I just think it's a lot of resiliency because there's a lot of things that happened there,” Chatham said of the four-run seventh. “Some balls were hit hard. Some balls were put on the ground on a bunt. I think that’s just a product of resiliency.”

Getting the win was Dylan Newman, who improved to 4-0 with a four-hitter. He struck out 2 and allowed 3 earned runs. The senior right-hander was very efficient, throwing just 84 pitches in the game.

“We want to see strikes out of our guys and keep guys off-balance. That’s what Newman did,” Chatham said. “We don’t want to give up free passes. We want to control the running game. That’s what Newman did. He’s 6-foot-7. That ball comes in at a funky angle and there’s something to be said for that.”

The Braves (11-1, 2-1 VVAL) knotted things up early with a pair of runs in the third. Tinsley’s double brought home Timmy Walsh (2 for 3), who had singled, and Nick Andrews (1 for 4), who had doubled, to set up the RBI opportunity.

In the fifth, Justin-Siena took its first lead of the game when Walsh doubled and moved to third on a sacrifice bunt by Trevor L’Esperence before scoring on a passed ball. In the sixth, Everet Johnson reached on an error that got him to second base. He moved to third on a Robby Sangiacomo groundout before scoring on a wild pitch.

Taking the loss was Andrews. The senior worked three innings in relief and struck out 1, hurling 34 total pitches. All four runs he allowed in the seventh were unearned.

Tinsley started and worked four innings on the way to a no-decision. He struck out 4, walked 1 and allowed 2 earned runs on 69 pitches. He also went 1 for 3 at the plate with 2 RBIs.

“I was really proud of Dalen for giving up the two-run shot right out of the chute and going four strong after that,” Justin-Siena head coach Jeremy Tayson said. “He’s still feeling his way out as a pitcher, and he’s been impressive.”

In 4 p.m. games Friday, Napa returns to Mount Field to host rival Vintage in the first baseball Big Game of the season while Justin-Siena visits defending VVAL champion Casa Grande in Petaluma.