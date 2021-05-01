Napa Valley Prep Baseball: Rody, Schuttish power Vintage past Napa, 9-1

Napa head coach Jason Chatham said Massey was surprised that he was brought up to the varsity.

“He thought he was going to be on JV, but he fits exactly the type of system that we want,” the coach said. “He's got a loose arm and, generally speaking, very good mechanics. He's definitely a guy that pounds the zone. He can throw a changeup and curveball for a strike and those are the kinds of guys that I want, because we can mix pitches and keep people off balance.

“He lost something mechanically in the third. We tried to give him a little bit of room and space, because we have a game tomorrow and we had one on Tuesday, so we didn't want to go to the pen too early. He was so good in the first two innings that we wanted to see if he could find it, but he didn’t quite capture it again.”

Rody, meanwhile, found his groove and started to quickly mow through innings. After giving up three hits in the opening frame, the senior allowed only three hits in his remaining five innings, including a Dylan Snider single. Rody was pulled after the sixth and finished with eight strikeouts.