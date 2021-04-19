Napa Valley Prep Baseball: Saints, Grizzlies fall in nailbiters

“We entered the top of the seventh and that’s when the game turned into a should-have-been contest. The first two batters hit ground balls that should have been outs, and then it should have been an out at third on the bunt. Three runs scored without a ball being hit beyond the infield, and then we went quietly in the bottom of the frame. That is not the way you want your team to finish a game.”

The Saints out-hit the Cardinals 7-5, getting hits from Spencer Printz (3 for 4, double, RBI, two stolen bases), Nelson (2 for 3, walk, two stolen bases, two runs scored), Miles Harvey (1 for 3, double, RBI, walk), Brent Isdahl (1 for 4, double, run scored) and Jasper Henry (1 for 4). Justin Maldonado also had a walk.

But St. Helena committed five errors, two more than Clear Lake.

“We wasted a strong pitching performance by Liam,” Quirici said. “But you hope your team grows from a loss like this and learn the importance of finishing a game.”

Quirici said Saturday’s loss to Justin-Siena, which was called after five innings because of the 10-run mercy rule, was “almost easier to swallow than the Clear Lake collapse.