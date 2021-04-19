Napa Valley Prep Baseball: Saints, Grizzlies fall in nailbiters

The St. Helena High baseball team, after amassing 14 hits in a season-opening win over Lower Lake on April 9, has managed only 10 hits combined in two more home games since – a 5-3 North Central League I home loss to Clear Lake on Friday and a 17-1 nonleague loss to Justin-Siena on Saturday.
“The Clear Lake game was one of those that will stick in my craw for a while,” head coach Darrell Quirici said.
The Saints led Clear Lake 2-1 after one inning and 3-2 after five, before giving up three runs in the top of the seventh. The first two Cardinals reached on errors and were at first and second base when the third batter bunted. The catcher tried to get the lead runner at third, but the throw sailed over the third baseman’s head into left field. That allowed both runners to score, putting Clear Lake up 4-3, with the batter ending up at third. The runner held on a groundout to pitcher Liam Gilson, but scored on the next batter’s dribbler to the right side to make it 5-3 as Gilson threw out the batter. A popup ended the rally.
The Saints went down 1-2-3 in the bottom half, regretful they had left nine runners on base.
“Way too many missed opportunities as we left a multitude of runners stranded in scoring position,” Quirici said. “Liam was cruising along nicely with a tidy pitching performance. He was touched for a couple of runs early, one aided by his errant pickoff throw in the first, but was settled in nicely with a reasonably low pitch count.
“We entered the top of the seventh and that’s when the game turned into a should-have-been contest. The first two batters hit ground balls that should have been outs, and then it should have been an out at third on the bunt. Three runs scored without a ball being hit beyond the infield, and then we went quietly in the bottom of the frame. That is not the way you want your team to finish a game.”
The Saints out-hit the Cardinals 7-5, getting hits from Spencer Printz (3 for 4, double, RBI, two stolen bases), Nelson (2 for 3, walk, two stolen bases, two runs scored), Miles Harvey (1 for 3, double, RBI, walk), Brent Isdahl (1 for 4, double, run scored) and Jasper Henry (1 for 4). Justin Maldonado also had a walk.
But St. Helena committed five errors, two more than Clear Lake.
“We wasted a strong pitching performance by Liam,” Quirici said. “But you hope your team grows from a loss like this and learn the importance of finishing a game.”
Quirici said Saturday’s loss to Justin-Siena, which was called after five innings because of the 10-run mercy rule, was “almost easier to swallow than the Clear Lake collapse.
“When you’re on the wrong end of a drubbing like that, you’ve got to doff your cap to your opponent and move on. Jeremy (Tayson, Justin-Siena head coach) and his staff have a quality team there. They outplayed us and outhit us one through nine. They looked more ready and focused than we did. We talked about that after the game and the kids realized they need turn the dial up and increase their focus.”
The Braves out-hit St. Helena only 7-3. Isdahl was 2 for 2 with a solo home run, an RBI and a run scored. Jasper Henry went 1 for 3, and Miles Harvey, Thomas Herdell and Alejandro Guzman each added a walk.
“Besides Brent’s hits, we struck a couple of good balls that didn’t find green,” Quirici said. “Jasper and Spencer each hit laser shots but were robbed by outstanding plays by the Justin defenders in center and left.”
The Saints will look to bond during long road trips to Willits on Tuesday and Kelseyville on Friday.
Wood 3, Napa 0
The Grizzlies outhit Wood 5-4 in Saturday's nonleague game in Vacaville, and had two base runners with one out in the third and fifth innings.
But Wildcats starting pitcher Dayton Hicks picked off a runner for the second out in each frame and promptly got the third out. The fifth was very promising for Napa, which had runners at the corners with no outs after Cameron Taylor (1 for 3) led off with a double and took third on a groundout. Leo Saldivar (1 for 2) then walked but was picked off at first, before a groundout stranded Taylor at third.
Napa also stranded runners at first and second in the sixth. In the seventh, Calvin Snider (1 for 3) singled with one out but, one out later, was called out for offensive interference to end the game.
Connor Ross (1 for 2, walk) and Dylan Snider (1 for 3) rounded out Napa's hitters.
Noah Massey pitched the first 3 2/3 innings for the Grizzlies and took the loss, yielding two earned runs on three hits, three strikeouts, a walk and two hit batters.