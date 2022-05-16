Napa Valley Prep Baseball/Softball: Both Vintage, St. Helena teams in playoffs

Despite not qualifying for the four-team Vine Valley Athletic League Tournament, the Vintage High baseball team was awarded not only a North Coast Section Division 2 playoff berth but a home game in its opener.

The eighth-seeded Crushers (12-12), who finished in a fifth-place tie with Napa High in the VVAL at 5-7, will host No. 9 seed Ukiah (16-9) at 5 p.m. Wednesday. It will have been 12 days since Vintage last played and fell 6-0 at VVAL champion Petaluma. Ukiah finished 6-4 in the North Bay Oak League and is coming off a 3-2 loss last Wednesday at Cardinal Newman, which shared the NBL Oak title with Windsor.

Vintage’s softball team (19-3) is the No. 3 seed in Division 1 and hosts No. 14 seed Pittsburg at 5 p.m. Tuesday. The Crushers (11-1 VVAL) won the VVAL title over second-place American Canyon (18-6, 10-2 VVAL), which is seeded third in Division 2 and hosts No. 14 seed Antioch at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

St. Helena’s baseball team, which clinched the North Central League I title by sweeping a doubleheader at Fort Bragg on Friday, opens the Division 4 playoffs by hosting No. 11 seed Fortuna at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Vintage softball head coach Megan Lopez and St. Helena baseball head coach Joe Herdell have a lot in common. Both are alumni of their programs, from the classes of 2006 and 1996, respectively, and have guided their teams to league title in their first years at the helm.

Two Napa Valley teams earned No. 2 seeds and first-round byes.

In Division 4 baseball, VVAL Tournament champion Justin-Siena (19-6), which finished 7-5 in the VVAL regular season before winning the VVAL Tournament last week, will host the winner of Wednesday’s opener between No. 7 seed Healdsburg and No. 10 Middletown on Saturday at a time to be determined.

In Division 5 softball, St. Helena (15-7) will host the winner of Tuesday’s opener between No. 7 seed South Fork-Miranda and visiting No. 10 Redwood Christian-San Lorenzo on Friday or Saturday.

In other recent games:

Vintage Softball 3, Rancho Cotate 2

Raimy Gamsby pitched a two-hitter, allowing two unearned runs on 15 strikeouts and no walks or hit batters, as the Crushers close the regular season with a nonleague win at home on Saturday.

Their nine-hit attack was led by freshman Angie Rubalcava, who went 2 for 4 with a home run, double, RBI and run scored, and senior Camila Barboza, who was 2 for 3 with an RBI. Taylor Lauritsen went 1 for 1 with a run scored), and Audrey Manley, Emily Vanderbilt, Shelby Morse and Gamsby were each 1 for 3.

Kayla Dixon had both hits for Rancho (17-6), which got ready for Tuesday’s Division 2 playoff opener against Alameda – the winner of which will play the American Canyon-Antioch victor.

St. Helena Baseball 11, Fort Bragg 4

In the nightcap of Friday’s NCL I doubleheader on the coast, the Saints were out-hit 10-8 but capitalized on three Timberwolves errors while playing flawless defense to clinch the league title. They finished 13-1 in the NCL I and Middletown was second at 12-2.

Spencer Printz pitched the first five frames and gave up nine hits – including a home run – and 4 earned runs on 4 walks, a hit batter and 5 strikeouts. Micah Marquez threw two shutout relief innings, yielding 1 hit and striking out 2.

Printz also led St. Helena at the plate, going 3 for 3 with a double, a hit by pitch, two stolen bases, and 3 runs scored. Harrison Ronayne was 2 for 4 with 2 RBIs and a run scored, and Thomas Herdell 1 for 3 with 2 RBIs, a walk, stolen base and run scored. Also contributing were Miles Harvey (1 for 3, RBI, hit by pitch, run scored), Jasper Henry (1 for 4, hit by pitch, stolen base, 2 runs scored), Orlando Segura (hit by pitch, 2 runs scored) and Will Meyer (hit by pitch, run scored).

Fort Bragg Softball 4, St. Helena 3

The Saints, needing the win to share the NCL I title with Fort Bragg, out-hit the Timberwolves 7-3 but committed 3 errors to the hosts’ 1 and dropped the tight pitchers dual.

Aribella Farrell pitched a three-hitter for St. Helena, allowing four unearned runs on 12 strikeouts and 2 walks. Fellow junior Cassiti Baroni of Fort Bragg allowed 2 earned runs on 7 hits, 10 strikeouts, 1 walk and a hit batter. The Saints trailed 2-1 after one inning, tied it 2-2 in the third, gave up 2 runs in the fourth, and pulled within 4-3 in the fifth.

Farrell (2 for 2, 2 RBIs, hit by pitch, stolen base) and Tahlia Smith (2 for 4, triple, 2 stolen bases, 2 run scored) led the Saints at the plate. Also chipping in were Sofia Cupp (1 for 4, run scored), Linnea Cupp (1 for 3, RBI), Alexandra Hill (1 for 3) and Blythe Brakesman (stolen base).

Petaluma Baseball 6, Vintage 0

Back on May 6, the Crushers were out-hit just 8-6 but committed 3 errors to the Trojans’ zero as co-league MVP Aaron Davainis pitched a shutout.

Carter Haven (4 innings, 1 of 3 runs earned, 5 hits, 2 strikeouts, 3 walks), who took the loss, and Austin Whitehead (2 innings, 2 of 3 runs earned, 4 hits, strikeouts, hit batter, 3 walks) pitched for Vintage.

The Crushers got hits from Austin Buffler (2 for 3, hit by pitch), Carson Hall (2 for 3), Sam Gomez (1 for 3) and Haven (1 for 2). Diego Davis and Alex Deharo drew walks and Dario Freschi was hit by a pitch.

American Canyon Softball 5, Redwood 4

The Wolves denied the visiting Giants their 21st win of the season on Friday behind the bat of senior Raegan Jackson (3 for 3, 2 RBIs) and pitching of senior Yanesa Rosas (7 innings, 8 hits, 2 earned runs, 4 walks, 7 strikeouts). Rosas helped her cause at the plate by going 2 for 3 with an RBI.

American Canyon led 5-2 after four innings before holding on for the nonleague win.

Also stepping up offensively for the Wolves were Jaida Fulcher (1 for 3, home run, RBI, run scored), Alexis Abalos (1 for 3, RBI) and Kylee Sandino (1 for 3, double, run scored). Angelia Rodriguez, Isabella Santiago and Angelika Annal each scored a run.