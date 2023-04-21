Miles Tenscher has been absolutely dealing as of late. There’s no other way to put it. Because of this, the junior has become the ace of the Vintage High pitching staff.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

Tenscher continued his string of dominance on the hill at Napa High’s Mount Field on Thursday as the Crushers beat the Grizzlies, 6-3, in a crucial Vine Valley Athletic League contest as the crosstown rivals split their two Big Games for the second straight year.

The submarining right-hander worked 6⅔ innings, striking out 12 and walking just two. He gave up just five hits and three runs, two of them earned, while throwing 105 pitches.

“The slider I was kind of trying to overthrow a little bit and I just really had to rely more on the fastball,” Tenscher said of his outing. “Once I came to that, I was more down with the fastball.”

It was more of the same for Tenscher (2-0), who dominated visiting American Canyon in a 3-0 shutout last Saturday.

“You’re seeing exactly the Miles Tenscher that he is,” Vintage head coach Billy Smith said of the impact Tenscher had in the game. “He is really good, and having him on the mound helped our kids in the batter's box (be) a lot better. Knowing that Miles is on the mound creates a little more looseness for our team to go up there and have better at-bats and maybe be a little bit more optimistic on the basepaths, too.

"Miles has earned everything he’s done. He’s out there every day working his craft and I’m just super proud of him. He wants the ball and he kind of proved to us that he wants to be a starter and he definitely is our No. 1.”

The Crushers (7-10, 3-5 VVAL) seized control of the game immediately as they scored three runs in the first inning. It all started when Carson McCaffrey singled and advanced to third base on an Ian Fernandez single in a perfectly executed hit-and-run.

Fernandez stole second before both came in when Carson Hall reached on an error that allowed him to get to second. Hall scored when Jeffery Page reached on another error that allowed him to swap places with Hall.

“The baseball gods finally came and gave us a couple of sun balls,” Smith said of the first inning at Mount, where two-thirds of the field faces the late-afternoon sun. “That’s a tough field to play and even if that is your home field, that sun is tough.”

Vintage went up 4-0 with another run in the third, when Fernandez singled, stole second and third, and came in on a Page single.

Napa (5-9, 3-5 VVAL) scored its first run in the fourth, when Graham Chapouris walked, got to second on a groundout, and scored on a single by Trent Adams.

But the Crushers tallied another run in the sixth, when Kai Gulliksen hit a pinch-hit double into the left-center gap and scored on a McCaffrey single.

Vintage scored its final run in the seventh. James Burgess walked, stole second, moved to third on a wild pitch, and came home on a bad pickoff attempt that went to the fence.

“You can never get enough runs in baseball,” Smith said. “In the past, we’ve wasted those opportunities and it came back and got us. Now we’re getting some good opportunities to score and coming through, so I’m happy with that.”

The Crushers' batting attack was led by Page (2 for 3, RBI, walk, stolen base), Fernandez (2 for 4, three stolen bases, two runs scored), Gulliksen (1 for 2, double, run scored), Gabe Pacheco (1 for 2), Lucas Avina (1 for 2) and McCaffrey (1 for 4, RBI, run scored).

Vintage used its running game to score a lot of its runs, stealing six bases.

“We wanted movement,” Smith said of forcing the issue on the basepaths. “I wanted us to move today. I wanted to put it in play and do some hit-and-run and get some steals. I wanted to get moving to create some holes.”

Down 6-1 in the bottom of the seventh, the Grizzlies rallied to make the game interesting. Cam Aldous, Mason Bartlett and Chapouris singled off Tenscher to load the bases. With two outs, reliever Noah Piersig issued RBI walks to Noah Massey and Collin Taylor to make it 6-3 before getting an inning-ending strikeout.

“Our boys did a good job of taking what was given to them,” Napa High head coach Jason Chatham said. “I think that’s the story of the game, that both teams gave each other an awful lot of things.”

Napa’s offensive effort was led by Chapouris (1 for 2, two walks, run scored), Collin Taylor (1 for 3, RBI, walk), Bartlett (1 for 3, run scored), Aldous (1 for 3, run scored) and Cameron Taylor (1 for 3).

It didn’t help that the Grizzlies had a hard time getting the clutch hit with runners in scoring position. They had four chances and were unable to cash in on any of them.

What may have hurt Napa the most were the uncharacteristic seven errors it made on defense.

“We didn’t take care of the baseball in the first inning and this is an aberration,” Chatham said of the sloppiness. “I mean, we have had a couple of games where we got a little bit sloppy. It's been a long time since that's happened. We’ve been taking care of the baseball for the most part.

“Today, it wasn’t the crazy plays. It was the routine plays that we didn’t take care of, so that’s uncharacteristic of us.”

Taking the loss was starter Trenten Adams. The hard-throwing junior worked six innings and threw 102 pitches. He allowed five runs, just one of them earned.

“I thought Trent was money,” Chatham said. “His whole thing is that he fills up the strike zone. So when he was at 70% strikes, that's a really high percentage for a high school pitcher. That's a high percentage for a Major League pitcher. In terms of everything, he was fantastic.”

Massey worked the final inning, walking two and striking out one on 27 pitches while giving up an unearned run.

Vintage will play for the second and third days in a row when it host Acalanes of Lafayette at 4 p.m. Friday and visits Miramonte in Orinda at 10 a.m. Saturday. The Crushers’ next VVAL game will be at home against Casa Grande at 4 p.m. Tuesday, after the first-place Gauchos (7-1 VVAL) host Napa in its next game at 4 p.m. Monday in Petaluma.

New year, same Big Game Split

Just like last season, Napa and Vintage split both Big Games by winning on the road. If you’re looking for logic as to why it’s been this way, you’re not going to find it. But it is getting to the point where you can nearly write in what game a team is going to win because this oddity keeps happening.

Smith pointed to the league’s parity. American Canyon earned a split with a 5-3 win over Petaluma on Thursday. Napa and Vintage are now tied for fifth place, but are only 2½ games behind second-place Petaluma. Fourth-place Justin-Siena is only a half-game behind third-place American Canyon.

“The VVAL has been pretty even,” Smith said, “and it’s Big Game. Anything happens. It’s just that kind of game.”

Napa edged Justin-Siena 5-4 on Tuesday to even their season series. All that’s needed for the town split is for Vintage to beat visiting Justin-Siena on May 4.

“All the splits that are happening with the Napa city teams are a little bit crazy,” Chatham said. “I definitely wanted to win this one on our home field today. We had a lot of people out here to support us."

“Our program has brought a lot of energy to the school, something that as a classroom teacher at Napa High I’m very proud of. I see it in the classroom, I see it in the students. The energy level for our program is making an impact on the school. I wanted to win this one for the school. These boys wanted to come out and win this one for the school. But it’s a split, and I don’t know why it keeps happening like that. I think it’s just rivalry games. I think that both teams want it so much that it just evens out.”

Today in sports history: April 22 1962: Toronto Maple Leafs win Stanley Cup in six games over Chicago Black Hawks 1969: Joe Frazier knocks out Dave Zyglewicz in 96 seconds to retain heavyweight title 1994: Michael Moorer becomes first left-handed heavyweight champ 2006: Wladimir Klitschko stops Chris Byrd to gain IBF heavyweight title 2007: Boston Red Sox tie record by hitting four straight home runs 2008: John Smoltz becomes 16th pitcher to reach 3,000 strikeouts 2014: Albert Pujols hits home runs 499 and 500 in same game