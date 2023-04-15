Every baseball team has a stopper, an arm they can go to when they are desperate for a win. They may not even be the team’s ace, but that pitcher is someone who is dependable and the team knows what they’re getting.

Vintage High had to turn to stopper Miles Tenscher on Saturday morning and the sidewinding righty was spectacular in leading the Crushers past visiting American Canyon, 3-0, in a Vine Valley Athletic League contest.

Tenscher threw a complete game shutout while allowing just a pair of hits on 84 pitches. The junior struck out nine and walked just two in his second winning decision of the season for the Crushers (5-10, 2-5 VVAL), who snapped a five-game league skid.

“Just getting ahead with the curveball was really working,” Tenscher pointed out. “The early innings, just throwing fastballs, everything was feeling really good. Mixing the change-up more than in my last couple outings worked and we got great defense and a great team win.”

It was also just the second start of the season for Tenscher. For most of this season, he’s been used as the closer and has three saves.

“This was Miles's game to start and finish and I’m so proud of him,” Vintage head coach Billy Smith explained. “He’s worked for that and he’s wanted to be a starter. But in our plans, having three starters and then him coming in to close would’ve been ideal. He had three saves in six games, so we were looking like that was a pretty good plan to have. But now he’s just emerged as our No. 1 and it’s pretty good.”

It also helped that the Crushers scored right away in their half of the first. It all started when John Bullock drove a looping double that stayed fair down the left-field line and then moved to third on a single by Ian Fernandez. Carson Hall then singled into short left field to bring in Bullock and give Vintage a 1-0 edge.

“He’s a good hitter right now, especially as a sophomore,” Smith said of Bullock, who is the second hitter in the Crushers’ batting order. “He makes contact and he finally got the barrel on the ball a little bit and finally found the inside of the chalk line. He's always battling, every at-bat. He's always battling and it's hard to take a kid out of a lineup when he does that every at-bat.”

In the fifth, Vintage scored once more to go up 2-0. Fernandez began the inning by walking and stealing second, and then coming in when Noah Piersig scalded a single into left field.

The Crushers scored their final run in the sixth to go up 3-0. Alec DeHaro reached on a bunt single and then got to third on Gabe Pacheco’s bunt single. On the latter, the throw to first went down the right-field line, allowing DeHaro to get to third. He then scored on a groundout to second by Carson McCaffrey.

The game was a welcome sight for Vintage when it came to getting hits with runners in scoring position. The Crushers were 2 for 10 in that category.

Leading Vintage’s batting attack were Piersig (1 for 2, RBI), Fernandez (1 for 2, walk, stolen base, run scored), Hall (1 for 2, walk, RBI), Grant Menzel (1 for 2) and Bullock (1 for 4 double, run scored).

The Wolves (7-10, 3-4 VVAL) had their chances to score in this one, but due to a variety of reasons couldn’t get a run across.

In the third, Brandon Torres reached on an infield single and then stole second. However, when Jaedon Mendoza squared around to bunt, Torres was caught in a picked off between second and third and was gunned down at third at the end of the play.

“It’s a close ball game like this and there’s less room for error,” American Canyon head coach Matt Brown said of the mistakes on the bases. “When we make base running mistakes like that and run ourselves out of innings, those are possibly runs that we should have. That's our answer to answering back to their scoring. I think there were lost opportunities, for sure.”

American Canyon had another chance in the fifth when Kamari Antoncich walked and swiped second. In the next at-bat, Archer Hilsabeck struck out to waste the opportunity.

The same could be said about the sixth, when Mason Gaskins walked and got to second on a sacrifice bunt by Lorenzo Caoile. Torres came up the next at-bat and scorched a line drive that found the glove of DeHaro, who doubled off Gaskins at second to end the inning.

American Canyon was 0 for 3 with runners in scoring position.

“He (Tenscher) has a very low release point that you don’t see a whole lot in high school baseball, and he knows who he is,” Brown said of his team's struggles to score in the game. “He knows what he can do and he’s super effective and he pitched a great game. But it's something that our guys haven't really seen. We’re a young team and this is a learning experience for us.”

Leading the Wolves’ offense were Harris (1 for 3) and Torres (1 for 3).

Taking the loss was Harris, who had been a complete-game winner on the same field last season in leading the 2022 Wolves to their only VVAL win. This time the sophomore worked six frames, striking out seven and walking just two. The right-hander gave up two earned runs and five hits in 101 pitches.

“Mason has been good for us,” Brown said of Harris. “I mean, he won here at the end of the season last year and he wanted this game and I felt like he was well prepared. There were a couple of innings where Vintage scored on a couple of hits that didn't go his way. We made some errors on defense and that just happens. It’s baseball.”

Both teams will be back in action at the beginning of the week with 4 p.m. first pitches. Vintage will play a makeup game against Santa Rosa on Monday, and American Canyon will host Sonoma Valley on Tuesday.