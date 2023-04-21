The American Canyon High baseball team, following a 2-8 start to the season, won for the seventh time in nine games Thursday with a 5-3 Vine Valley Athletic League comeback win over visiting Petaluma.

Brandon Torres pitched 5 1/3 innings of shutout relief for the win, giving up just two hits and no walks while striking out three. Torres (1 for 3, two runs scored) also earned the win by belting a towering three-run homer in the bottom of the second inning for a 4-3 lead after the second-place Trojans had taken the lead with three in the top half.

The third-place Wolves (9-10, 5-4 VVAL) had taken a 1-0 lead in the first inning on a sacrifice fly by Mason Harris (1 for 1), who scored their final run in the fifth on an error by the second baseman as he tried to turn a double play.

Each team had five hits, with Lorenzo Caoile (1 for 2, double, run scored), Archer Hilsabeck (1 for 3, run scored) and Jaedon Mendoza (1 for 3) picking up American Canyon’s other hits.

Casa Grande 3, Justin-Siena 2

The first-place Gauchos pulled out another VVAL nailbiter Thursday, their third straight close win since getting run-ruled by American Canyon for their only league loss a week before.

Casa Grande never trailed despite being out-hit 8-4 by the visiting Braves. The Gauchos got it done by playing flawless defense on a day Justin-Siena committed five errors. After edging nonleague foe San Marin 4-2 in nine innings on Saturday and rival Petaluma 1-0 for the second time on Tuesday, Casa led 3-0 through five innings before limiting Braves rallies in the sixth and seventh to a run apiece.

Justin-Siena’s hits came from Luke Giusto (2 for 4, double, RBI), Aidan Phinney (2 for 3, RBI), Sam Denkin (2 for 3), Emrys Davies (1 for 2, walk, run scored) and Everet Johnson (1 for 2, walk, hit by pitch, run scored).

Starter Cesar Evina and relievers Braeden Butler and Johnson each pitched two innings and combined on a four-hitter with eight strikeouts, but they hit three batters and walked two.

The fourth-place Braves (10-6, 4-4 VVAL) visit American Canyon at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

American Canyon 13, Sonoma Valley 3, 6 innings

The Wolves posted their third mercy-rule victory in four games Tuesday at home, pounding out 13 hits and as many runs to support Tegan Wendt. The junior earned his third complete-game victory in a row to improve to 3-3 on the year, giving up three earned runs on six hits, a walk and three strikeouts.

After two scoreless innings, American Canyon opened the floodgates with a seven-run rally in the third.

An RBI single by Mendoza (1 for 2, RBI, two runs scored) drove in Torres and was followed by an RBI triple from Harris (2 for 4, RBI, two runs scored) that plated Mendoza. Harris scored on a wild pitch to make it 3-0. After Erick Lopez and Kamari Antoncich (1 for 3, RBI, two runs scored) walked and Mason Gaskins (2 for 3, stolen base, two runs scored) singled, Caoile (1 for 4, RBI, run scored) singled in the fourth run. With two outs and a full count, Torres (2 for 4, three RBI, stolen base, two runs scored) cleared the bases with a triple to the gap for a 7-0 lead.

In the fourth, Antoncich grounded one up the middle to score Harris to make it 8-0. Sonoma Valley showed life in the fifth by scoring three runs with two outs. But the Wolves answered back when Dylan Brown punched a two-out, two-run single to right field to score Torres and Mendoza for a 10-3 lead.

In the sixth, with Antoncich on first base, Gaskins got another base hit to put runners on first and second. Pinch-hitter Jason McDaniel (1 for 1, RBI) then swung at the first pitch he saw and singled through the right side to score Antoncich. With runners on first and second, two outs and the score 11-3, Torres singled to left to load the bases, Mendoza walked to score Gaskins, and Brown (3 for 5, three RBI) picked up his third hit on a hard ground ball to left field to score McDaniel and put the game in the books.

JV Baseball

American Canyon 6, Petaluma 5

The younger Wolves (5-11, 2-6 VVAL) also beat the Trojans on Thursday, atoning for an 11-6 loss to them at home last month.

Royce Hall was the starter and winner for the Wolves, pitching five innings and fiving up three runs on five hits, four walks and three strikeouts. Andre Lopez pitched the last two innings and allowed three runs on two hits, striking out the last two batters of the game with the bases loaded to seal the victory.

Lopez also got it done on offense, going 3 for 3 with two runs scored.

Also with hits were teammates Matias Garcia (2 for 3, RBI, two stolen bases, run scored), Caden James (2 for 4, two RBI), Cole Gholer (1 for 4, three RBI) and Noah Johnson (1 for 4, stolen base). Hall stole a base and scored twice, and Khalil Hunter stole a base.

The Wolves will visit Justin-Siena at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.