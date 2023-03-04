The Justin-Siena baseball team improved to 3-1 with its third mercy rule victory of the young season, a 16-0 rout of visiting Middletown on Friday.

The game was called after the Braves scored seven runs in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Highlighted by Jake Fletcher's two-run homer, Justin-Siena plated its first six batters of the game. That was all the scoring pitchers Braeden Butler and Noah Giovanelli needed in their varsity mound debuts. Butler pitched the first three innings and allowed three hits and two walks while fanning five. Giovannelli pitched the last two frames, striking out three.

Getting hits for the Braves were Dalen Tinsley (2 for 4, 2 stolen bases, 2 runs scored), Trevor L’Esperance (1 for 3, RBI, 2 stolen bases, run scored), Everet Johnson (RBI, walk, stolen base, 2 runs scored), Luke Giusto (1 for 1, RBI, stolen base), Aidan Phinney (1 for 3, run scored), Fletcher (1 for 2, home run, 3 RBI, run scored), Drew Sangiacomo (1 for 2, double, run scored), Sam Denkin (1 for 2, RBI, 2 walks, 2 stolen bases, 2 runs scored), Eddie Padilla (1 for 2, run scored) and Giovannelli (1 for 2, 2 RBI, 2 runs scored).

In a 12-8 home loss to fellow perennial North Coast Section Division 4 playoff contender Piedmont (3-0) on Thursday, Justin-Siena trailed 6-0 after two innings. But behind a bevy of clutch hits up and down the order, the Braves pulled within 7-5 in the fourth and 9-8 in the sixth before the Highlanders pulled away with three unanswered runs in the seventh.

Justin-Siena was led at the plate by Tinsley (3 for 5, stolen base, two runs scored), L’Esperance (1 for 3, two walks, run scored), Johnson (2 for 5, home run, three RBIs, run scored), Giusto (1 for 3, double, two RBI, hit by pitch, two runs scored), Fletcher (1 for 3, walk, run scored), Jason Gray (2 for 3, two RBI, walk), Denkin (1 for 3, RBI, walk) and Butler (walk run scored).

Johnson pitched 4 1/3 innings of relief, allowing just three earned runs on seven hits, two walks and six strikeouts.

Weather permitting, the Braves will visit Salesian (1-0) at 4 p.m. Tuesday and St. Helena (0-3-1) at 5 p.m. Friday.