The St. Helena High boys basketball team nearly pulled out its first playoff win since 1999 on Wednesday night, rallying from a nine-point deficit entering the fourth quarter before dropping 54-53 heartbreaker to No. 5 seed Athenian in Danville.

Charlie Knight had a huge double-double of 20 points and 13 rebounds to lead the 12th-seeded Saints, who finished 16-11. Xander Kelperis added a double-double of 10 points 10 rebounds, and Will Meyer also had 10 points.

The Saints’ most recent postseason victory was 24 years ago, when then-head coach Ray Particelli’s 10th-seeded team made a two-plus-hour trip to Patterson and stunned the seventh-seeded Tigers 63-55 in the first round of the Sac-Joaquin Section Division IV playoffs. It was the first playoff win in Particelli’s 14 years at the St. Helena helm at the time.

Ray Particelli was an assistant coach this season as his son, Giules Particelli, made his debut as a varsity head coach and guided St. Helena to its most league wins since 1999.

“It was a tough loss for sure,” Giules Particelli said. “We started the game a little shaky against Athenian’s full court trap. Although the trapping never ended, we started to make better decisions as the game moved forward. At halftime, our main adjustment was to not allow second-chance opportunities. We were doing a great job on defense to force a difficult first shot attempt, but the offensive rebounds were being gathered by Athenian.”

But St. Helena was still within nine points after matching the Owls’ 14 points in the third quarter.

“When the second half started, the boys believed they could pull the upset,” Giules Particelli said. “I told them not to worry about scoring as much as just getting a stop on the defensive end. Each possession had to mean everything to them. By the fourth quarter, we could feel the game tightening up as our defensive intensity improved and their shots were not falling like they did in the first half.”

Down 54-51 with five seconds left, Meyer hit a big 3-pointer. But the Saints couldn’t get the ball back.

“This year was full of unpredictable situations that my team and I to work through,” Giules Particelli said. “I could not be more proud of my guys. They bought in to a new coach’s philosophy and tried their hardest to learn and execute everything I asked of them.

“My goal was and still is to change the basketball culture at St. Helena, and this team has begun that process. When people think of St. Helena basketball, I want them to immediately think of a solid, fundamental program with high-level defensive intensity. This year’s team paved the way and set the correct example of how St. Helena basketball is changing. I want to thank my entire team for a good year together — especially my seniors, Charlie Knight, Will Meyer and Josh Johnson.”

Napa Christian 90, Contra Costa Christian 64

In Division 6, sophomore Gabe Amado Carrejo and freshmen Saddiq Alarbesh and Emmanuel Jamgbadi each scored 21 points as the fifth-seeded Knights (16-3) dominated their first-ever NCS playoff game Wednesday night, scoring 20 or more points per quarter in routing the No. 12 Cougars (10-3) at The Ultimate Fieldhouse in Walnut Creek on Wednesday night.

Alarbesh had seven of Napa Christian’s 14 3-pointers, four during a first quarter in which the Knights outscored Contra Costa Christian 27-13. Jamgbadi had 9 points in the quarter.

Also reaching double figures for the Knights was freshman Breydan Worth, with 13 points. Also scoring were freshman teammates Zac Dropping (two 3-pointers), Noah Trammell (5 points) and Ethan Ponce (one 3-pointer).

“We played well,” Napa Christian head coach Darren Smith said. “It was by far our most balanced game of the season.”

Xavier Moore had a game-high 24 points and Austin Im added 23 for the Cougars.

Cardinal Newman 54, American Canyon 36

In Division 2, the fifth-seeded Cardinals (26-3) downed the No. 12 Wolves on Wednesday night in Santa Rosa. American Canyon ended up 15-13 overall after finishing third in the VVAL at 8-4.

It was the second year in a row that the two programs met in the first round of the playoffs, with last year's contest going to the Wolves.

Cardinal Newman began the evening with a 12-0 run and never trailed in the game. Cardinals senior Sam Cline was red hot behind the arc, connecting on six 3-pointers and finishing with a game-high 25 points. Fellow senior Drew Krilich added 15 points with three treys.

The Wolves were led by senior CJ Mitchell with 9 points, followed by senior Nate Espejo and junior Noah Budu with 6 points each.

“The result was obviously not what we wanted, but there were some very real positives to take from the game,” American Canyon head coach Scott Hayburn said. “We wanted to neutralize Newman's post players and they only had 6 points combined; we wanted to limit our turnovers and we only had five for the game; and we wanted to force them into tough shots and we held them to 16 points in the second half. Ultimately, it came down to shot-making. Cline and Krilich couldn't miss and combined for 40 of their 54.

“In terms of how the season wrapped up, we have a lot to be proud of. We made the playoffs in back-to-back years after graduating 10 seniors last year, we played an incredibly tough schedule — which is why we were rewarded with the No. 12 seed despite only being 15-12, and we fought through a ton of illness and injury to compete every night. There's no shame in losing to a 26-3 team in the playoffs and I think we can all look back at this season and recognize our missed opportunities as well as be proud of all that we accomplished.”

Campolindo 78, Vintage 56

In Division 2, the top-seeded Cougars (20-7) ended the No. 16 Crushers’ season in Lafayette on Wednesday night. Vintage (14-14) outscored the hosts 13-12 in the first quarter, but Campolindo roared back by outscoring the Crushers 56-27 in the middle quarters for a decisive 28-point lead. Vintage still played a spirited fourth quarter, outscoring the Cougars 16-10.

“What a great experience to go play Campolindo in the playoffs,” Vintage head coach Ben Gongora said. “Campo is one of the best programs in the state, having won multiple league, section, NorCal and state titles in the last decade. We knew going in this would be a tall task. My only ask was for the players to give it their all and they did just that.

“We started off with great energy. I was happy we weren’t at all intimidated. In fact, not sure if we popped them in the mouth to start or if Campo wasn’t quite ready to go. Either way, we were with them in the first quarter, going back and forth, trading baskets. I warned them in the huddle after that that Campo wouldn’t likely continue to miss shots. Sure enough, they erupted for 25 in the quarter. Oh my, they have so much firepower. There isn’t a weak link on the court. Very impressive team.”

The Crushers were led by senior Ben Jackson with 21 points.

“Campo knew of Ben and definitely keyed in on him,” said Gongora said. “The fact that he still managed to score 21 on one of the best teams in NorCal is impressive.”

Also having a solid game was senior Elias Alvarez, who finished with 13 points.

Nate Marroquin and Si Sabbagha each chipped in 6 points, Grayson Wyman 5, Miles MacPherson 3 and Jace Lopez 2.

“I took three seniors, nine juniors, a sophomore and two freshman to not only experience playoff basketball, but see one of the best programs in the state. All but one player got on the floor,” Gongora added. “How can we get better from this experience? I really encouraged the players to challenge themselves on the court against this great team and we did.”

The Cougars made tough shot after tough shot.

“It wasn’t as if these shots weren’t contested, they absolutely were contested,” added Gongora. “But they mostly found the bottom of the net, which is why they are so good.

For Campolindo, senior sharpshooter Clay Naffziger finished with 14 points as did junior point guard Tyler Bergren, while senior Shane O’Reilly finished with 13.

“We have a lot of young talent that is already hard at work getting ready for next season,” Gongora said. “I appreciate the effort and mindset we had tonight we fought till the end. I look at this experience as a motivation to get better. It’s a bright future for Vintage boys basketball.”

Ferndale 51, Calistoga 45

In Division 6, the eighth-seeded red Wildcats (14-12) held off the No. 9 green Wildcats in Ferndale on Wednesday night. Calistoga trailed 9-6, 22-20 and 38-34 between quarters.

Jose Perez had 15 points, William Ulloa 11, Honorio Infante 9, Diego Perez 8 and Adrian Garibay 2 for Calistoga, which ended up 14-8 after finishing third in the North Central League II at 10-4.

Elliot Christian 74, Trinity Prep 55

In a Sac-Joaquin Section Division 6 play-in game Wednesday night in Lodi, the seventh-seeded Eagles (10-18) dispatched the No. 10 Crusaders on Wednesday night. Trinity Prep couldn’t erase a 37-18 halftime deficit despite more than doubling its offensive output in the second half. The Crusaders ended up 1-10 overall after finishing 0-7 in the Northern Pacific Athletic Conference.

Varsity Girls Basketball

James Logan 55, Vintage 51

In Division 1, the 11th-seeded Crushers’ season was ended Tuesday night by the sixth-seeded Colts in Union City.

Vintage (17-12) led by two points at halftime but trailed throughout the fourth quarter, unable to get closer than three points down the stretch.

Scoring for the Crushers were Rachel Galvin (13 points, 2 rebounds), Ella Pridmore (10 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists), Cienna Alvarez (10 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals) and Grace Geitner (8 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals).

Also playing well despite leaving the game early in the third quarter due to a concussion was senior Lizzie Qui (4 points, 5 assists, 2 steals). Playing well off the bench were Kayla Cleveland (4 points, 4 rebounds) and Sophia Notaro (2 points).

Saint Mary’s 51, Justin-Siena 41

In Division 4, the seventh-seeded Panthers (14-14) ended the No. 10 Braves’ season in Albany on Wednesday night. The Braves ended up 12-14 after finishing fifth in the VVAL at 6-6.

In a game that was much closer than the final score suggests, Saint Mary’s made big shots down the stretch to pull away. A back and forth first quarter saw the Panthers go up 14-8, but Justin-Siena played one of their best defensive quarters of the season in the second quarter, holding the high scoring Panthers to 5 points while pouring in 11 of their own for a 19-19 halftime tie.

Braves senior Mary Heun then scored the first five points of the third quarter to put the Braves up 24-19. Saint Mary’s fought back, however, with a big 3-pointer toward the end of the quarter for a 31-28 lead the Panthers never relinquished.

Early in the fourth, Saint Mary's made back-to-back threes to extend the lead. The Braves pulled within 45-39 with 2:38 to go, but the Panthers made key shots down the stretch.

Scoring for Justin-Siena were Jordan Washington (16 points, 8 rebounds), Heun (12 points, 3 rebounds), Emery Messenger (6 points, 5 rebounds), Lauren Keller (5 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals) and Naveena Jackson (2 points, 4 rebounds). Megha Jackson chipped in 6 rebounds.

“Tough way to end the season but we were extremely proud of our kids for how hard they battled in this game,” said Braves head coach Andy Bettencourt. “They gave it everything they had and unfortunately Saint Mary's just made a couple more shots than we did and at very key moments.

“We are nothing but proud and thankful for this exceptional group of young ladies. We are also thankful to our five seniors (Megha Jackson, Bella Balmaceda, Hannah Spare, Heun and Messenger) for their contributions and commitment to this program over the past four years. We feel like our program is in a good place and are confident in our younger players working hard to improve and come back stronger next year.”

Varsity Girls Soccer

Berkeley 4, Vintage 1

In Division 1, the fifth-seeded Yellow Jackets (13-4-4) defeated the No. 12 Crushers in Berkeley on Wednesday night.

Leila Newberry scored on a penalty kick for the Crushers, who ended up 11-9-1 overall after finishing second in the VVAL at 9-2-1.

Lick-Wilmerding 6, Justin-Siena 0

In Division 4, the fifth-seeded Tigers (9-4-6) blanked No. 12 seed Justin-Siena at the City College of San Francisco field Wednesday afternoon. The Braves ended up 9-7-2 overall after finishing fourth in the VVAL at 5-5-2.

University 8, St. Helena 1

Also in Division 4, the top-seeded Tigers (14-3-2) handled No. 16 seed St. Helena at Beach Chalet Field No. 2 in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park on Wednesday night.

Emily Escobedo Fabela scored off an Eva Bowen assists for the Saints, who ended up 8-9-1 overall after finishing second in the North Central League I with a 5-3 mark.

Varsity Boys Soccer

Piedmont 2, St. Helena 0

In Division 4, the eighth-seeded Highlanders (9-4-6) blanked the No. 9 Saints in Piedmont on Wednesday night. St. Helena ended up 7-7-3 overall after finishing second in the North Central League I with a 4-1-2 mark.