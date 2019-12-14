The American Canyon High boys basketball team dropped a high-scoring, tight contest to Pittsburg, 75-71, in its second game of the Mark Madsen Invitational on Friday afternoon at San Ramon Valley High.
Head coach Scott Hayburn was pleased that the Wolves (1-3) finally found their offense, however, after Thursday night's 51-29 loss to Granada at the tournament in Danville.
Oliver Aandahl scored a game-high 29 points for American Canyon.
The Wolves led by a point at halftime but came out flat in the third quarter, Hayburn said, yielding a 7-0 run to start the period. They fell behind by as much as 9 points in the fourth before mounting a defense-fueled comeback, cutting the lead to 1 with a minute remaining with an opportunity to take the lead from the free-throw line.
But they didn’t convert, finishing 11 of 17 at the charity stripe. They then let a steal slip through their fingers at midcourt with 30 seconds remaining that could have given them their first lead since halftime.
JV Girls
Vintage a Wine Valley winner again
The Crushers defeated Napa 50-18 to improve to 2-0 in the 34th annual Wine Valley Classic at the Vintage gym on Friday.
American Canyon improved to 1-1 in the tournament with a 47-35 win over Rancho Cotate.