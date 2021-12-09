Napa Valley Prep Basketball: American Canyon girCan girls off to 7-2 start

The American Canyon High girls basketball team improved to 7-2 with a 52-44 win over Santa Rosa in the Wolves’ final game of their round-robin Winter Wolf Classic at American Canyon.

Trinity Billingsley had 21 points, 4 rebounds, 4 steals and 2 assists. Providing 12 points each were Kaniya Bryant, who also had 16 rebounds, 2 blocked shots, 2 steals and 2 assists, and Destiny Evans, who had 11 rebounds, 3 steals and 1 block. Jullianna Cornelio added 4 points and 4 rebounds, and Nyria Valentine grabbed 9 boards.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: Subscribe for $4.99 for yo…

Jazmine Fontilla, the reigning Napa County Player of the year who leads American Canyon with 18.4 points and 5.8 assists per game, did not play.

Billingsley is averaging 18.0 points and a team-high 4.5 steals, Evans 10.0 points and 10.0 rebounds, and Bryant 6.4 points and 8.6 rebounds.

The Wolves host Benicia at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.

Varsity Boys

Justin-Siena 62, West County 32

The Braves routed the team from Sebastopol in the first round of the Redwood Empire Invitational Basketball Tournament on Wednesday at Healdsburg High.

Justin-Siena (5-3) took a 32-16 lead into halftime and slowly pulled away from West County (3-3) in what Braves head coach George Nessman called “a generally well-played game.”

Leading Justin-Siena were Travis Hightower with 25 points and 10 rebounds and fellow Junior Asher Cleary with 12 points.

The Braves play Windsor in the semifinals at 7:30 p.m. Friday.