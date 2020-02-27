Napa Valley Prep Basketball: Area players make All-Vine Valley Athletic League teams

Vintage High senior Imani Lopez is the Most Valuable Player and Justin-Siena senior Liam McDevitt is the Defensive Player of the Year on the All-Vine Valley Athletic League Boys Basketball Team.
Also on the First Team are American Canyon senior Oliver Aandahl, Napa High junior Brayden Greenlee, Vintage senior Blake Murray, Sonoma Valley sophomore Dom Girish, and Petaluma junior Esteban Bermudez.
On the Second Team are Vintage junior Logan Nothmann, Sonoma Valley sophomore Anders Mathison, Casa Grande senior Sonny Gigliotti, Petaluma senior Ryan Sullivan, and Petaluma junior Julian Garrahan.
Earning Honorable Mention were Vintage senior Ethan Hemmerlin, Vintage junior Josh McCormick, Napa High sophomore Tyler Oda, Justin-Siena freshman Vincent Jackson, Sonoma Valley seniors Luke Sendaydiego and Riley Phelan, and Petaluma juniors Eric Perez and Liam Gotschall.
Varsity Girls Basketball
Ghisletta, Qui make First Team
Napa High senior Anna Ghisletta and Vintage freshman Lizzie Qui represent Napa County on the All-Vine Valley Athletic League First Team.
The Co-Most Valuable Players are Casa Grande junior Trinity Merwin and Petaluma senior Sheriene Arikat, and the Defensive Player of the Year is Sonoma Valley senior Kaliyah Hensic. Rounding out the top honorees are Sonoma Valley senior Kennedy Midgley, Casa Grande senior Emma Reese, and Petaluma junior Rose Nevin.
On the Second Team are Napa High junior Maizy Armstrong-Brown, American Canyon sophomore Trinity Billingsley, Justin-Siena sophomore Isabella Wright, Casa Grande junior Ashley Casper, and Petaluma junior Taylor Iacopi.
It’s the second year in a row on the Second Team for Wright, the Braves’ leading scorer, who averaged 8.6 points, 7 rebounds and 2 steals per game in VVAL play.
“Bella continues to be a major player for us on both ends of the floor,” Justin-Siena head coach Andy Bettencourt said. “Her scoring around the rim is a big factor for our team, as are her rebounding and strong defense. We are looking forward to her continuing to develop and get better and better.”
Receiving Honorable Mention were American Canyon senior Louralei Salanga, Napa High sophomore Sofia Tinnon, Vintage sophomore Eden Wood, American Canyon freshman Jazmine Fontilla, Sonoma Valley junior Sophie Lucchetti, Sonoma Valley junior Jovana Saldana, Casa Grande junior Bella Blue, Casa Grande sophomore Jamie McGaughey, and Petaluma sophomore Mallory O’Keefe.