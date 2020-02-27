Napa Valley Prep Basketball: Area players make All-Vine Valley Athletic League teams

It’s the second year in a row on the Second Team for Wright, the Braves’ leading scorer, who averaged 8.6 points, 7 rebounds and 2 steals per game in VVAL play.

“Bella continues to be a major player for us on both ends of the floor,” Justin-Siena head coach Andy Bettencourt said. “Her scoring around the rim is a big factor for our team, as are her rebounding and strong defense. We are looking forward to her continuing to develop and get better and better.”