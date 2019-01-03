Maizy Armstrong-Brown had 15 points, six rebounds and six steals to lead the Napa High girls basketball team past visiting Benicia, 62-23, in a nonleague game Wednesday night at Messner Gym.
“Maizy played a great game and really stepped into her point guard role,” Grizzlies head coach Darci Ward said of the sophomore.
Carly Johnson added 13 points, six rebounds, five steals and two assists for Napa (9-6). Anna Ghisletta chipped in eight points and three steals, Siena Young had seven points and two assists, and Faith Bartlett “played very aggressively” while adding six points and four rebounds, Ward said. “We’re very happy with her tenacious play in the game.”
Sofia Brandon supplied five points, two assists and four steals, Rosie Scaduto notched four points, five rebounds and a block, Jenna Baker had two points, two rebounds, an assist and a steal, and Madison Shipp added two points, two rebounds and two steals.
“We looked to push the ball well and really worked on our defensive stops,” Ward added.
The Grizzlies took a 0-1 VVAL record into Thursday night’s game at Justin-Siena (8-6, 1-0 VVAL).
Justin-Siena 2nd in Menlo tourney
The Braves followed their 35-25 win over Durham with a 60-55 loss to eventual champion Lincoln-San Francisco and a 38-28 win over East Palo Alto Academy at the Dec. 27-29 Coaches vs. Cancer Classic tournament at Menlo School, taking second.
Against Lincoln, Justin-Siena (8-6), the Braves led nearly all game and were up 45-41 before the Mustangs went on an 8-0 run to go up 49-45. Justin-Siena tied it at 49, but could not get the defensive stops needed down the stretch to close out the win. The Braves shot 44 percent from the field, their highest of the season, but committed 28 turnovers.
Their leaders were Ashlee Whittemore (18 points, nine rebounds, six assists, two steals), Kiran Monteverdi (career-high 13 points, three rebounds), Isabella Wright (seven points, six rebounds, two steals), Sarah Reynolds (five points), Lexi Rosenbrand (four points, three rebounds), Ella Thatcher (two points, five assists, three rebounds), Karlie Wells (two points, three rebounds, two steals) and Grace Walter (two points).
Against East Palo Alto, the Braves closed a 9-3 deficit to 17-15 by halftime, then surged into a 36-25 lead and won by 10.
Their leaders were Whittemore (11 points, 11 rebounds, two steals), Rosenbrand (11 points, three rebounds), Thatcher (six points, three rebounds), Wells (four points, 13 rebounds), Mikhaela Cepeda (four points), Monteverdi (two points, five rebounds), Walter (three assists) and Alyssa Curtola (two rebounds).
Justin-Siena head coach Andy Bettencourt was happy to win two games, but thought his team gave away the Lincoln game.
“We just have to do a better job of controlling the ball,” he said. “Right now we are giving away possessions and that is hurting us. In league play, teams will take advantage of our turnovers, so we will have to limit them.”
Varsity Boys Basketball
Justin-Siena 53, Fairfield 45
The Braves (10-5) won Wednesday night’s nonleague road game behind Liam McDevitt’s 22 points. Barrett Donohoe added eight points and Jadyn Satten seven. Keith Binz, Landon Mispagel and Kevin Galvin each scored four, and Zach Keefer and Solomone Anitoni each had two.
Justin-Siena will host Napa High at 7 p.m. Friday. The teams have met the last 10 seasons, beating each other five times, but are now Vine Valley Athletic League opponents. It will be the first-ever VVAL game for Napa (8-5), while Justin-Siena is 0-2 in the league.
Napa 67, Benicia 61
The Grizzlies (8-5) were led by Zach Swim’s 22 points and 11 rebounds in Wednesday night’s nonleague win at home. Brock Bowers added 15 points and 10 rebounds for Napa.
Freshman Boys Basketball
Vintage 43, St. Patrick-St. Vincent 40
The Crushers (6-3) battled back from seven points down with five minutes to secure their nonleague win at home Wednesday night. They were led by Bryce Powers’ 15 points and three steals, Cole Capitani’s eight points and 11 rebounds, Matty Estrada’s six points and three steals, and Lucas Bollinger’s five points – including two huge free throws that sealed the victory.