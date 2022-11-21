Napa Valley Prep Basketball: Braves, Wolves win boys hoop openers

The story of the night was a smothering Wolves defense that held Fairfield to 13 points in the first and third quarters, 11 in the second, and 7 in the fourth.
Head coach Scott Hayburn said Budu was the defensive standout all night, as his rebounding and steals led to multiple transition baskets for the rest of the Wolves.
"Noah was amazing,” Hayburn said. “His physicality and defensive IQ is unlike anything we've seen before. He can guard a point guard as easily as he can a center. He plays unselfishly and goes 150% every moment he's on the floor. Combined with senior CJ Mitchell and Wade, the three of them make everything in the half-court a real mud fight.
"I couldn't be more proud of these boys. They played a bigger team but showed what big hearts can do. Watching 5-foot-4 Jake score 19 points is proof that it's not the size of the dog in the fight that matters, it's the size of the fight in the dog."
Varsity Girls
Benicia 37, Vintage 33
The Crushers opened their season with a tough home loss on Nov. 15 that saw them give up a game-long lead on a Panthers 3-pointer in the final minute.
Senior guard Lizzie Qui led Vintage with 12 points and added 3 rebounds and 2 blocked shots, while senior Rachel Galvin added 9 points and a team-high 6 rebounds.
Cienna Alvarez had 4 points, 6 rebounds and 2 blocked shots, Grace Guitner 4 points and 4 rebounds, Ella Pridmore 2 points and 3 rebounds, and Julia Gerenser 2 points and 1 rebound.
Today in sports history: Nov. 22
VIdeo
1950: Pistons edge Lakers 19-18 in lowest-scoring NBA game
1965: Muhammad Ali beats Floyd Patterson to keep world heavyweight title
1986: Mike Tyson becomes youngest heavyweight champion ever
1986: Wayne Gretzky scores his 500th NHL goal in Oilers’ victory
1998: Broncos' John Elway joins Dan Marino as only QBs with 50,000 yards
2003: Utah's 3-0 win ends BYU’s record run of games without being shut out
2007: Brett Favre sets Packers record with 20 consecutive completions
2009: Jimmie Johnson wins NASCAR record 4th consecutive championship
2012: Patriots coach Bill Belichick gets his 200th NFL win
Napa High senior Quincy Frommelt sealed her commitment to play women's water polo for Siena College, a NCAA Division I school outside Albany, N.Y., on Nov. 9 at a National Signing Day ceremony in the school's library.
Justin-Siena senior Ashlyn Parlett parlayed four years of gymnastics, a year of wrestling and a year of cheer into a full-ride scholarship to the University of Oregon, where she'll be a member of acrobatics and tumbling team.
Third-seeded Justin-Siena shut out defending North Coast Section Division 6 champion and No. 7 seed Salesian, 15-0 to avenge last year's title game loss and reach its second consecutive championship game despite a head coaching change.
The Justin-Siena football team shut down Casa Grande's prolific passing game but couldn't stop the Gauchos' running attack in a 24-14 home loss in each team's Vine Valley Athletic League finale on Friday night in Napa.
Vintage High water polo swept the league titles for the first time since 2016 as its girls defeated Cardinal Newman 12-2 and its boys beat Napa High 13-5 in the Vine Valley Athletic League Tournament championship games on Thursday.
A fourth-down sack by St. Helena sophomore Sam Beck at his team's own 25-yard line kept Fort Bragg from regaining the lead in the final minutes and helped preserve the Saints' 21-20 North Central League I victory Friday night.