Napa Valley Prep Basketball: Girls tune up at West Coast Jamboree

The Justin-Siena girls basketball team placed fourth in the Ivory Division of the West Coast Jamboree Dec. 28-30 at Granada High in Livermore, one of 14 sites used for the annual preseason-ending tournament.

The Braves opened with a 60-47 win over Benicia, getting a double-double from Jordan Washington of 15 points, 16 rebounds, 5 blocks, 4 steals.

Justin-Siena shot a season best 45% from the field to keep the pressure on the Panthers after Benicia used a strong second quarter to take a 32-30 halftime lead. The Braves turned up their defensive intensity in the third quarter and outscored Benicia 16-3 for a 46-35 lead heading into the fourth quarter, then maintained their double-digit margin to the finish.

Justin-Siena had 15 assists on its 23 made baskets and won the rebounding battle, 45-37.

Also contributing were Lauren Keller (13 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists), who also defended Benicia's best player very well, Mary Heun (12 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists), Megha Jackson (11 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists), Bella Balmaceda (5 points, 3 assists, 3 rebounds), Jesilyn Beaulac (4 points, 2 rebounds) and Emery Messenger (2 rebounds, 2 assists).

“We were really proud of the players for turning up the defensive intensity in the second half,” Braves head coach Andy Bettencourt said. “They played hard throughout, but the attention to detail got a lot better in the second half. Offensively, I thought we moved the ball really well to create open shots, and attacked the rim with a purpose.”

The Braves went on to fall 53-34 to Saint Mary’s-Albany in the semifinals and 57-34 to host Granada in the third-place game. Saint Mary’s fell 65-37 to Pyramid Lake, Nev., in the championship game.

Justin-Siena (6-7) will open Vine Valley Athletic League play at 7 p.m. Tuesday at American Canyon (8-5), which went 1-2 to place sixth in the Jamboree’s Topaz Bracket at Cornerstone Christian School in Antioch.

The Wolves opened with a 51-34 loss to eventual runner-up San Marin, before downing Del Oro 51-39. They lost 62-28 to Monte Vista in the consolation championship game.

Vintage finished fourth in the Jamboree’s Ruby Bracket at Northgate High in Walnut Creek.

The Crushers opened with a 37-32 win over Arcata, getting a double-double of 11 points and 12 rebounds from Grace Geitner. Also scoring for Vintage were Lizzi Qui (8 points, 6 rebounds, 2 steals), Rachel Galvin (6 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists), Ella Pridmore (6 points, 4 rebounds, 4 steals) and Cienna Alverez (4 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals).

Vintage went on to lose a 45-41 thriller to Cosumnes Oaks of Elk Grove in a double-overtime semifinal. The Crushers erased an 11-8 deficit with a 16-6 second quarter to go up 24-17 at halftime. But they managed only 7 points in each of the third and fourth quarters. It was 38-38 at the end of regulation and 40-40 after the first of the two four-minute overtimes.

Vintage fell in the third-place game to Kimball of Tracy, 50-38, but had reason to feel better after Cosumnes Oaks beat Montgomery in the title game.

The Crushers (8-6) will visit Casa Grande (7-6) in their VVAL opener at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Justin-Siena goes 1-2 in own tourney

The Braves hosted their inaugural Christmas Classic Dec. 20-22 and went 1-2 in the round-robin tournament.

After losing 58-31 to Monte Vista in its opener, Justin-Siena lost 45-33 to McKinleyville of Humboldt County.

In the Braves’ fifth straight loss to a Division 4 opponent, they jumped out to a quick 4-0 lead. But unforced turnovers and poor outside shooting, along with a strong offensive effort from the Panthers, doomed the Braves as McKinleyville won every quarter.

Scoring for Justin-Siena were Heun (12 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists), Washington (9 points, 7 rebounds), Keller (7 points, 4 steals, 3 rebounds) and Megha Jackson (5 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals).

The Braves bounced back with a 41-37 win over University High of San Francisco, stopping the Red Devils’ four-game win streak with what Bettencourt said was one of their most complete games.

Justin-Siena led at the end of each quarter and fought off many University attempts to take the lead. Balmaceda made a big shot with 17 seconds left for the lead and Heun’s rebound of a missed Red Devils 3-pointer sealed the game seconds later.

Also scoring for the Braves were Keller (15 points, 4 steals, 2 rebounds, 2 assists), Washington (12 points, 10 rebounds, 8 blocks), Heun (7 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 blocks), Messenger (3 points, 6 rebounds) and Balmaceda (4 points, 3 steals), who also played great defense. Also contributing were Naveena Jackson (6 rebounds) and Megha Jackson (2 assists).

“We were incredibly proud of the team for their effort, intensity and focus against a very good University team,” Bettencourt said. “We have been really struggling over the past couple of weeks and it was a very positive step for this team to play a complete game today and make big plays throughout the game to maintain our lead.”

Varsity Boys

Aden Holloway was named tournament Most Valuable Player after leading Prolific Prep of Napa Christian to a first-place finish in the John Wall Holiday Invitational in Raleigh, N.C. and improve to 17-0 on the season.

Prolific Prep’s other All-Tournament Selections were senior Trey Green and freshman Tyran Stokes.

The Napa team defeated North Carolina’s Word of God 81-74 in the final behind Green’s 26 points (6 of 11 on 3-pointers), Holloway’s 20 points (8 of 8 from line), 4 assists and 6 rebounds. Senior Michael Nwoko added 12 points and 6 rebounds, and junior Zion Sensley 12 points (2 of 2 from 3) and 2 rebounds.

Prolific Prep beat Combine Academy of North Carolina 81-69 in the semifinals behind Holloway (24 points, 4 for 7 from three, 3 assists, 9 rebounds), Stokes (17 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists), Green (15 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists) and junior Yves Missi (13 points, 3 rebounds).

The Crew opened with an 83-65 win over North Carolina’s Cannon School, led by Holloway (19 points, 4 for 6 from three, 7 assists), Green (21 points, 5 rebounds, 8 assists, 2 steals), Nwoko (16 points, 8 rebounds) and Missi (15 points, 8 rebounds).