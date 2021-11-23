Napa Valley Prep Basketball: Justin boys improve to 2-0

Three players scored in double figures to lead the Justin-Siena boys basketball team a 70-28 win over visiting Terra Linda on Saturday.

The Braves (2-0) led 31-14 at halftime thanks to a strong team defensive effort, head coach George Nessman said, then went on a 16-2 run to start the second half to take control.

Leading Justin’s balanced scoring were junior Vince Jackson with 12 points, senior Caden McDevitt with 11 and junior Travis Hightower with 10. McDevitt had three 3-pointers and Jackson grabbed 8 rebounds.

Next up for the Braves is a 3 p.m. game Saturday against visiting Rodriguez.

Varsity Girls Basketball

Justin-Siena picks up first win

The Braves, after falling to Piner in Santa Rosa on Thursday, 52-43, pulled out their first win of the season, 43-42 at Ygnacio Valley in Concord on Saturday.

Leading a balanced scoring effort for Justin-Siena (1-2) at Piner were Megha Jackson (10 points, 3 rebounds), Charmaine Griffin (9 points, 10 rebounds, 3 steals), Mary Heun (9 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists) and Bella Balmaceda (9 points). Also in the scoring column were Jordan Washington (4 points, 8 rebounds) and Cassie Richardson (2 points, 4 rebounds).

The Prospectors shot well from the 3-point line, starting each half with three successive treys. The Braves rallied each time but could never quite close the gap.

Against Ygnacio, the Braves used strong passing and tough defense to get out to a 27-13 lead by halftime. After scoring the first four points of the second half, however, they were plagued by turnovers and a tough Warriors squad that never quit. The game ended with Ygnacio missing a halfcourt shot.

Isabella Wright, who didn’t play against Piner, led Justin-Siena on Saturday with 18 points and 10 rebounds and chipped in 2 assists and 2 steals.

“This was one of the best games I have seen Isabella play in her four years on varsity,” Braves head coach Andy Bettencourt said.

Also scoring were Washington (8 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists), Jackson (5 points, 10 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals), Heun (5 points, 3 assists, 3 rebounds, 2 steals), Griffin (4 points, 5 steals, 4 rebounds, 2 assists), Balmaceda (2 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists) and Cassie Richardson (1 point, 6 rebounds, 4 assists).

“Saturday was definitely a big win for the team after two tough losses to start the season,” Bettencourt added. “I thought we played some of the best basketball this group has played together in the first half against Ygnacio Valley. We still need to do a better job of being consistent with our effort and focus throughout the entirety of games. Valuing every possession is something we still need to work on. Overall, though, we got a Division 4 win on the road and that is always a good thing.”

JV Boys Basketball

Vintage 60, Rancho Cotate 37

The Crushers (3-0) nearly had four double-figure scorers in Tuesday’s home win.

Nathan Marroquin had 14 points, Siam Sabbagha and Jace Lopez each scored 10, and Brady Hearns had 9. Eli Mindle drained a pair of 3-pointers and Grayson Wyman also scored 6 for the Crushers, who were to host Northgate of Walnut Creek on Wednesday.