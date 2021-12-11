Napa Valley Prep Basketball: Justin girls reach Redwood Empire Invitational Basketball Tournament title game

The Justin-Siena girls reached Saturday night’s 6:30 p.m. championship game of the Redwood Empire Invitational Basketball Tournament at Healdsburg High by beating Fortuna in the first round, 48-43, and Arcata in the semifinals, 59-58.

Healdsburg (9-3) defeated McKinleyville in the other semifinal, 43-36.

On Thursday, the Braves (5-3) and Fortuna went back and forth in the first quarter, with Megha Jackson draining a 25-foot shot to put Justin-Siena up 14-13. The Braves increased their defensive pressure to start the second quarter, outscoring the Huskies 10-3 en route to a 24-16 halftime advantage.

A fairly even third quarter had the Braves up 36-30 going into the fourth quarter, which Fortuna started on a 7-0 run to take the lead. But after trading baskets, Justin-Siena took the lead for good, 41-39, on a Charmaine Griffin 3-pointer. The Huskies pulled within 41-40, but Griffin drained another 3-pointer and Mary Heun and Jackson went 4 for 4 from the free-throw line with under a minute to go to seal the win.

The Braves shot 39% from the field and were 8 for 9 from the line.

Heun finished with a career-high 16 points and added 2 steals.

“Mary did a heck of a job the last two nights of not only scoring but controlling the ball as our point guard,” Justin-Siena head coach Andy Bettencourt said.

Jackson had 11 points, 2 assists and 2 steals, and Griffin- 9 points and 6 rebounds. Also scoring were Isabella Wright (6 points, 5 rebounds), Jordan Washington (4 points, 13 rebounds, 2 assists) and Bella Balmaceda (2 points, 2 assists).

The Braves dominated Arcata at the start of Friday’s semifinal, taking a 27-9 lead at one point in the first half. However, the Tigers ended the half on an 8-3 run to cut Justin-Siena’s lead to 30-17. Arcata then exploded offensively in the second half, hitting seven 3-pointers while coming back to take a late 58-57 lead. However, Wright made two free throws to put the Braves back up by a point and Arcata missed a shot at the buzzer.

Jackson finished with a career-high 22 points — including two 3-pointers on which she got fouled and earned a bonus free throw, converting one of them for a four-point play.

“Megha just gets better and better every day,” Bettencourt said. “Her confidence is growing and her hard work is paying off.”

Wright had 14 points, twice her scoring average so far this young season.

"Isabella is the leader of our team and just continues to make winning plays for us on both ends of the floor,” Bettencourt said.

Washington had 9 points, Heun and Griffin each supplied 6 points, and Hannah Spare notched 2 points.

“The players have done an excellent job of maintaining their composure and making big plays in big moments to get to this point in the tournament,” Bettencourt added. “Our coaching staff has been impressed with their ability to respond to tough moments and stay confident and finish off games. We look forward to playing a good, well-coached Healdsburg team with the opportunity to win a tournament championship.”

Varsity Boys Basketball

San Ramon Valley 78, American Canyon 59

Las Lomas 63, American Canyon 60, OT

The Wolves were to play for seventh-place in the Mark Madsen Invitational at San Ramon Valley High on Saturday after falling to the host team in Thursday’s opener and to Las Lomas in overtime on Friday.

Scoring for American Canyon on Thursday — according to MaxPreps.com’ Scoretracker on the game, which had 5 points uncredited — were Max Parmigiani (14), Jordan Nolan (12), Mikey Pierce (11), Khai Curry (9), Raekwon Bell (4), Myron Dailey (2) and CJ Mitchell (2).

On Friday against Las Lomas, the Wolves led 17-12, 36-30 and 45-38 after the first three quarters, but the Knights from Walnut Creek tied it at 57-57 to send it into overtime. They outscored American Canyon 6-3 in the extra four minutes.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.