Senior Liam McDevitt scored 14 of his game-high 31 points in the fourth quarter to help the Braves pull away from Ukiah, 51-42, on Saturday in the fifth-place game of Healdsburg High’s Redwood Invitational Basketball Tournament.
After leading for most of the contest, the Braves (4-3) fell behind 38-37 to the Wildcats with six minutes left in the fourth quarter but rallied with a 14-4 run to end the game. McDevitt scored 12 of those points, including hitting seven of eight free throws. He also hit four three-pointers in the game and tallied 24 of his team’s 28 points over the final two quarters.
“He’s been great,” said Braves second-year head coach David Granucci of McDevitt, who was named to the all-tournament team. “He’s been a four-year varsity guy, really does a lot of scoring for us but he is a team guy, a guy that really wants to win. … He’s been great for our young guys, great for our team.”
Sophomore Robert Sangiacomo added 6 points, junior Keith Binz 5, freshman Vincent Jackson 4 and junior Wyatt Humphires 2 to round out the scoring for the Braves.
Humphries, Jackson and Sangiacomo each also grabbed offensive rebounds late in the fourth quarter that helped seal the win.
The win capped off a four-game week for the Braves, a stretch they emerge from with a 3-1 record. Their lone loss game was against Middletown, 51-47, in the first round of the tournament on Wednesday. Aside from the Wildcats on Saturday, the Braves also routed El Molino on Monday and handled Kelseyville in their second-round tournament game on Friday.
“Happy about that (3-1 week), but disappointing because we would’ve liked to get in that winner’s bracket to play Healdsburg in the second round but we learned a lot from that game against Middletown, they kind of took it to us,” Granucci said. “All in all, solid week, a lot to improve on and get better but it’s a good group to work with so I’m excited.”
The Braves return to action next weekend when they host John Swett on Saturday.
Justin girls fall to Cloverdale in REIBT 5th-place game
Justin-Siena could not find a way to get into an offensive rhythm against Cloverdale in the 5th-place game of Healdsburg High’s Redwood Invitational Basketball Tournament on Saturday, falling to the Eagles, 43-27.
The Braves (3-6) never led as Cloverdale jumped out to a 10-1 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. Justin got with five points early in the third quarter but the Eagles, led by Oregon softball commit Tehya Bird, pushed their lead to double digits and held it there for the entirety of the fourth quarter.
Isabella Wells led the way with 8 points while Karlie Wells added 5 points and 5 rebounds. Also compiling stats were Charmaine Griffin (4 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists), Cassie Richardson (4 points, 2 rebounds), Alyssa Curtola (3 points, 6 rebounds, 5 steals), Lexi Rosenbrand (2 points) and Samai Wilson (1 point, 2 rebounds).
The Braves opened the tournament with a narrow 36-34 loss to Arcata on Wednesday night. After the Braves led for most of the contest, the Tigers took a six-point lead in the fourth forcing the Braves into comeback mode. They cut the deficit to two in the final minute but missed two game-tying shots to move into the loser’s bracket, where they faced Kelseyville on Friday.
On Wednesday, the Braves were led by Curtola (8 points, 3 steals, 2 rebounds), Griffin (7 points, 6 rebounds and 2 steals), Gabi Richardson (6 points, 6 rebound), Rosenbrand (5 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists), Wilson (2 points, 6 rebounds), Karlie Wells (2 points, 5 rebounds), Heun (1 point) and Cassie Richardson (1 point, 4 rebounds).
The Braves got back on track Friday, beating the Knights 45-35.
Once again, they trailed early but rallied to tie the game at 22 going into halftime. They took control of the game in the third, outscoring the Knights 17-4 in the quarter before holding off a late Kelseyville comeback to seal the win.
Isabella Wells led the way with 13 points while Karlie Wells filled the stat sheet with 7 points, 16 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 assists. Rounding out the stats were Curtola (7 points, 4 rebounds, 4 steals), Gabi Richardson (6 points, 3 rebounds, 2 steals), Griffin (6 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals, 2 assists), Rosenbrand (4 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists), Cassie Richardson (2 points) and Mary Heun (4 assists, 2 rebounds).
“We feel a lot better about where we are as a team than our record would indicate,” said Braves head coach Andrew Bettencourt. “The players are doing a lot of positive things and right now we just have to pay a little better attention to detail to fix some of our mistakes. Unfortunately, we just haven't been able to score enough points in some of these games, and it has put too much stress on our defense. We are getting contributions from up and down the roster, and that can only help us as we move forward."
Curtola was named to the all-tournament team.
The Braves won’t play again until Dec. 27 when they face Skyline-Oakland in the first round of the West Coast Jamboree at Jesse Bethel High School.
Gus Morris' top 5 most memorable stories of 2019
Prep sports in the Napa Valley this past year provided some incredible stories I was honored to tell. Here are some I thought stood out from the rest.
Napa Valley Prep Cross Country: St. Helena's Harper McClain wins Division 5 state title, qualifies for Nike Cross Nationals
St. Helena junior Harper McClain won the first cross country state title in school history and also qualified for the Nike Cross Nationals.
St. Helena running back Ivan Robledo cemented himself as one of the greatest backs in school history with his late-season performance against …
North Coast Section Soccer Playoffs: St. Helena, Calistoga boys and girls teams all advance in NCS playoffs
All four Upvalley soccer teams all advanced in the 2019 North Coast Section Winter Soccer playoffs, several in dramatic fashion.
St. Helena catcher Caleb Jeske had a historic junior campaign, breaking a 20-year school record for hits in a season while leading the Saints …
2018-19 Napa County Female Athletes of the Year: Calistoga volleyball team wins school’s first section title in a girls sport
For winning first girls section title in school history, members of the 2018 Calistoga volleyball team was named the Napa Valley Register's Co…