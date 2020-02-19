The Vintage High boys basketball team had come back from many halftime deficits en route to winning the Vine Valley Athletic League title.
But when Washington of Fremont took a seven-point lead into the locker room midway through its North Coast Section Division II playoff opener against the visiting Crushers on Tuesday night, Vintage head coach Ben Gongora was nervous.
“We were calm at halftime. We’d been there before,” Gongora recalled Wednesday. “But knew this wasn’t a VVAL team. Washington is solid across the board.”
The third-seeded Huskies ended No. 14 seed Vintage’s season with a 71-55 win that wasn’t indicative of how competitive the game was.
“We came out fighting,” Gongora of his Crushers (17-10) in the third quarter. “But Washington (21-6) adjusted to our trap and started the third on a 6-1 run to go up 34-22.”
Logan Nothmann’s 3-pointers stopped the Huskies’ momentum while sparking a run that pulled Vintage to within 44-40 late in the third. But Gongora said a controversial delay of game call allowed Washington to sink two free throws and stop the Crushers’ run.
“Looking at film, no one touched the ball. So disappointing,” Gongora said. “I couldn’t be more proud of our guys. We fought hard. Washington simply had too much firepower.”
Vintage scored 24 points in the third quarter but was still outscored by three and trailed 55-45 going into the fourth.
“We tried to make a run, but Washington’s timely threes stymied any attempt,” Gongora added. “They made 9 threes, but it wasn’t the volume. It was when they were made.”
Nothmann led Vintage with 14 points while Blake Murray, back from missing a few games due to injury, scored 13. Imani Lopez added 9 points, Ethan Hemmerlin 8, Josh McCormick 5 and Loren Castro 4.
The Huskies were led by Jorren Edmonds’ 18 points, Joseph Mangonon’s 15, Austin Balentine’s 14 and Stevie Murata’s 10.
“Edmonds killed us with his ability to slash and finish,” Gongora said.
The Crushers had no jitters in their first playoff game in five seasons, taking a 2-0 lead. But Washington surged ahead 13-8 by the end of the first quarter. Vintage went to its halfcourt trap defense and got two quick steals, turning one into a Lopez breakaway dunk. A 3-pointer by Nothmann put Vintage up 17-15 midway through the second quarter, but the Huskies answered with a 7-0 run to go up 22-17 and never trailed again.
Vintage responded with an acrobatic layup by Josh Kho, but Washington hit two back-to-back 3-pointers to cap a 13-4 run and grab a 28-21 halftime lead.
“I am so proud of these guys for their constant fight and never-quit attitude,” Gongora said. “They bought in from Day 1 and won a league title. So much to be celebrated this season. I love each and every one of them. Now it’s time to start to prepare for next season.”
Division I Girls
American Canyon 69, Napa 44
The 16th-seeded Grizzlies visited another Fremont team on Tuesday night, the top-seeded Eagles of American High (26-1), and also saw their season come to an end.
Missing starters Maizy Armstrong-Brown and Charlotte Gerard and 6-foot-2 center Julie Solomon due to injury or illness, Napa (12-15) saw a 16-11 first-quarter deficit balloon to 44-20 by halftime.
Anna Ghisletta led the Grizzlies with 19 points, one under her career high, and added 3 rebounds and 2 steals. Sofia Tinnon was next with 6 points as well as 3 boards.
Devan Wickersham had 5 points and 8 rebounds, Grace Sedgley and Cali Olmstead each scored 4, Madison Shipp had 3 points, Hannah Newman added 2 points and 5 rebounds, and Maddie Alexander had a free throw and 4 boards.
Natalie Kao led American with 18 points, most on six 3-pointers, and freshman Asha Walker scored 17.