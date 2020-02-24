Napa Valley Prep Basketball: Prolific Prep honors seniors and All-Americans during weekend sweep

The dream of a national championship is still alive for Prolific Prep, as the Crew completed a 2-0 weekend at the Crush in the Valley II at Napa Valley College.
Prolific Prep started slow in both games, but eventually cruised to a 74-54 victory over BC Christian Prep on Saturday and a 86-69 win over George Harris Prep on Sunday to improve to 26-3 on the season.
“Consistency has been one of our issues when we play a team that isn’t as talented as us,” Prolific Prep first-year head coach Joey Fuca said. “Our guys rose to their level tonight in the second half. We have been a second-half team the whole year, so the biggest challenge is to get these guys to play as hard as they can the first time as well.”
There were two pregame celebrations over the weekend as well. The Crew's seven seniors were recognized on Saturday while their two McDonald's All-Americans were in the spotlight on Sunday.
The 2020 class, arguably the best in program history, consists of the county's No. 1 overall player in Jalen Green (Undecided), top-30 prospect Nimari Burnett (Texas Tech commit), Saba Gigiberia (Georgia Tech), Coleman Hawkins (Illinois), Mawot Mag (Rutgers), Jack Wetzel (Undecided) and Frank Anselem (Undecided).
"Our senior class is probably one of the best in the country," Fuca said. "I mean, we've got obviously a couple players that are ranked nationally. They play hard and they're the leaders of our team and we will continue to ride them until the end of our season.
"We're at a good point right now where we've got a couple weeks of some time to relax and recover our bodies before we go to Kentucky for the Grind Session World Championship and then hopefully we get an invitation to play in the Geico Nationals.”
On Sunday, Green and Burnett were presented with their game jerseys for the 2020 McDonald’s All American game in Houston on April 1. The duo are just the 19th pair of teammates ever to be named McDonald’s All Americans in the 43 years of the event. Burnett didn’t play during the weekend, but Green continues to show why many believe he is bound to be a high pick in the 2021 NBA Draft. The senior from Fresno rocked the gym with his signature flair for high-flying dunks and casually dropped in a game-high 29 points on Saturday against BC Christian Prep of Vancouver, Canada.
After a long season of travel it was no shock that The Crew took a few minutes to turn up into high gear, with most teams playing their best games of the season against the Napa Christian-based basketball academy side.
This was true for both games, but especially on Sunday with the early afternoon start. George Harris Prep out of Mississauga, Ontario came ready, jumping out to a 12-4 advantage in the first six minutes of action. The visitors from up north continued to hang tough against the national powerhouse and led by seven points midway through the half.
But the latter part of the first half belonged to The Crew. They received some much-needed energy from their reserves, especially 6-foot-7 sophomore Mike Sharavjamts. The Mongolian 3x3 U18 National team member finished with nine points.
“We've got a lot of seniority on this team, but then we also have some guys that are younger and are hungry and they're waiting for their time," Fuca said. "So we have really competitive practices and our guys that are younger, they do a really good job of competing and then when they get their chance in the game they do a good job of stepping up and that's the sign of a good team is when you're deep.
“We've got nine or 10 guys and if a guy goes down to injury or a guy's not playing as well, you get the next guy to step in. So we've done a good job of that. I think we'll continue to watch some more guys that are younger, sort of take over a program and that's how it should be in a good program.”
Prolific Prep would take back the lead at the 6:16 mark in the first half and wouldn’t relinquish that lead for the rest of the game. Green was the catalyst for Prolific Prep, piling up a game-high 25 points with eight rebounds. He helped his team take a 43-37 lead into halftime and then led The Crew as they started to pull away in the second half.
George Harris Prep only scored three points in the first eight minutes after the break and The Crew quickly built a 20-point advantage. Anselem and Mag stepped up in the second half, as Hawkins was sidelined with a leg injury early in the frame.
“I feel like without question that ultimately everyone has a role to play on this team,” Anselem said. “We have two superstars in Nimari and Jalen, but if you are a shooter, a shot blocker, a great rebounder, you just have to come in and contribute to find your role.”
Both Anselem and Mag used their energy and hustle to power their way inside for easy points. The former finished with 12 points and six rebounds while the latter scored 10 points.
Prolific Prep will play one final home game this season at Napa Valley College. The Crew will face one of the program's post-grad teams, Golden State Prep, on March 1. Prolific Prep will partner with Alaina's Voice Foundation to help raise awareness about gun violence.
“For a prep school that is this tiny on a local stage, but big on an international stage I mean I think we have a great crowd,” Anselem said. “So when we were playing in front of the home crowd you gotta bring it."