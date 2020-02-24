Napa Valley Prep Basketball: Prolific Prep honors seniors and All-Americans during weekend sweep

But the latter part of the first half belonged to The Crew. They received some much-needed energy from their reserves, especially 6-foot-7 sophomore Mike Sharavjamts. The Mongolian 3x3 U18 National team member finished with nine points.

“We've got a lot of seniority on this team, but then we also have some guys that are younger and are hungry and they're waiting for their time," Fuca said. "So we have really competitive practices and our guys that are younger, they do a really good job of competing and then when they get their chance in the game they do a good job of stepping up and that's the sign of a good team is when you're deep.

“We've got nine or 10 guys and if a guy goes down to injury or a guy's not playing as well, you get the next guy to step in. So we've done a good job of that. I think we'll continue to watch some more guys that are younger, sort of take over a program and that's how it should be in a good program.”

Prolific Prep would take back the lead at the 6:16 mark in the first half and wouldn’t relinquish that lead for the rest of the game. Green was the catalyst for Prolific Prep, piling up a game-high 25 points with eight rebounds. He helped his team take a 43-37 lead into halftime and then led The Crew as they started to pull away in the second half.