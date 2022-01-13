 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Prep Basketball

Napa Valley Prep Basketball: Prolific Prep of Napa Christian

MJ Rice

Prolific Prep of Napa Christian's MJ Rice dunks against Dream City Christian on Dec. 5 at the Marshall County Hoopfest in Benton, Ky.

 Rick Manahan Photography

The Prolific Prep of Napa Christian boys basketball team improved to 17-2 by winning the Chick Fil-A Classic Dec. 28-30 and handing Newton High of Covington, Ga. its first loss on Jan. 1 at the Big South Shootout in Georgia.

Prolific Prep won the Chick Fil-A championship game 71-44 over Dream City Christian of Glendale, Ariz. University of Kansas signee MJ Rice was named Most Valuable Player of the tournament and UCLA signee Adem Bona also made the All-Tournament team.

Sparked by senior guard Tre White, Prolific Prep dropped Newton to 14-1 on the season with a 76-63 victory on New Year’s Day. The Crew were led in that game by guard and USC signee Tre White with 26 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists. Rice, a senior wing, added 20 points and 4 rebounds, and senior center Bona had 14 points, 13 rebounds and 6 blocks.

The Crew’s current stat leaders are the 6-foot-6 White (21.5 points, 8.5 rebounds, 5.5 assists), the 6-5 Rice (19.5 points, 5 rebounds, 1.5 assists), the 6-10 Bona (15.5 points, 11.5 rebounds, 4.5 blocks), 6-foot-1 senior point guard Jordan Pope (11.5 points, 4 assists, 1.0 steals) and 6-8 power forward N’Famara Dabo (7.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.5 blocks).

Prolific Prep is scheduled to play St. Frances Academy of Baltimore at The St. James MLK Classic in Springfield, Va. on Saturday, before taking on Link Academy of Branson, Mo. at the Hoophall Classic in Springfield, Mass. on Monday.

Link Academy handed the Crew their most recent loss, 55-48 on Nov. 26 at the Kevin Durant Hoopfest in Memphis. Prolific Prep has won 10 straight since.

After that, the Crew host their “Crush in the Valley I” showcase Jan. 21-23 at Contra Costa College’s new gym in San Pablo, head to New Jersey for the NJ Bridge Wars Feb. 12-13, return to Napa to host “Crush In the Valley II” at Napa Valley College Feb. 19-20, and compete in the Denver Showcase Feb. 26-27.

At Crush in the Valley I, the schedule for Jan. 21 is Golden State Prep Grey (Napa) vs. Elite Prep PG (Wash.) at 4 p.m.; Golden State Prep Black (Napa) vs. Denver Prep at 5:45 p.m.; Prolific Prep vs. Elite Prep (Wash.) at 7:30 p.m.; and Veritas Prep vs. Dream City Christian (Ariz.) at 9:15 p.m.

On Jan. 22., it will be Elite Prep PG (Wash.) vs. GSP Black at 8 a.m.; Elite Prep HS (Wash.) vs. GSP Grey at 9:30 a.m.; Antelope (Sacramento) girls vs. Salesian (Richmond) at 11 a.m.; Vanden (Fairfield) girls vs. Campolindo (Moraga) at 12:30 p.m.; Sacred Heart Prep (San Francisco) vs. Lincoln (Stockton) at 2 p.m.; Bishop O’Dowd (Hayward) vs. Sacramento High at 3:30 p.m.; Denver Prep vs. Our Saviour Lutheran at 5 p.m.; Salesian College vs. Durango at 6:30 p.m.; AZ Compass vs. Prolific Prep at 8 p.m.; and Dream City Christian vs. Donda Prep at 9:30 p.m.

The Jan. 23 games have GSP Black vs. Elite Prep at 10:45 a.m.; Our Saviour Lutheran vs. Veritas Prep at 12:30 p.m.; Donda Prep vs. AZ Compass at 2:15 p.m.; and Prolific Prep vs. Denver Prep at 4 p.m.

Varsity Girls

American Canyon 57, Napa 22

The Wolves led 48-15 after three quarters as they dominated Wednesday night’s home game, improving to 12-4 overall and 2-0 in the Vine Valley Athletic League.

They were led by Trinity Billingsley (20 points, 4 rebounds, 6 assists, 2 steals), Kaniya Bryant (14 points, 13 rebounds, 7 assists, 5 steals, 1 block), Destiny Evans (12 points, 6 rebounds, 5 steals, 3 blocks, 1 assist), Jeraline Haney (4 points, 9 rebounds, 2 steals), Jullianna Cornelio (3 points, 4 rebunds, 3 steals, 1 assist) and Tyra Fleming (2 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist).

It was the VVAL opener for Napa (1-12 overall), which was led by Sofia Tinnon’s 13 points and Olivia Vavricka’s 3 points.

Sports Reporter

Andy Wilcox is a sportswriter-photographer for the Napa Valley Register. He's had similar roles in Walnut Creek, Grass Valley, Auburn, Tracy and Patterson. He grew up in Ohio. His wife, Laura, is a pastry chef. He also enjoys playing guitar and piano.

